(CNN)   There has been attempts at adult amusement parks in the past. Anybody remember the Holiday Inn Holidome?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looked fun.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were pretty nice. After driving across the frozen north all day, it was nice to have a warm pool to hop into. Which is funny to remember I used to pack a swimsuit on every trip, even just driving to grandma's.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then came Great Wolf Lodge.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only there were a place which was open on holidays.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait 'till Subby finds out about Vegas.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size


It's all fun and games until the robots go crazy.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that Holi-dome or Holi-do-me?

/how 'adult' are we talking here?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can only imagine the number of wives swapped in that snowbound liquor tank.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wouldn't an adult theme park just be a bunch of prostitutes and drugs?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'There has been attempts'

Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We stayed at a lot of Holiday Inns as a kid, but I don't think I ever got to stay at one with a Holidome.  Hotels and motels usually had little arcades back then though, which was cool.
Also, I severely miss Holiday Inn signs.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Look at that!  A giant neon sign!  A restaurant!  A player piano in the cocktail lounge which was probably full of sad traveling salesmen straight out of some Tom Waits song!  I want to go NOW!
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I recall a birthday party for a friend at one of those, must have been late 80s or early 90s. We had a great time playing video games, mini golf, swimming, pizza, running around like maniacs. Only thing it was missing was a holodeck.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Adult amusement park?

assets.simpleviewinc.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Holiday Inn in my town had a Holidome, growing up.  Kids kept drowning in the pool.
 
zobear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, I remember the Holiday Inn Holidome. It was part of many road trips which also featured greats like, "He's looking at me! He's on my side!" and "Dairy Queen! Can we stop?" and "How much longer?" and my dad's uncanny knack for being able to clonk both of us kids on the head, while driving 70mph, without even turning around and aiming.

Good times.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

snowjack: Wait 'till Subby finds out about Vegas.


Porque no los dos?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holiday Inn Club in Vegas
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy crap there was a hotel in Bloomington IL that still had remnants of the old Holidome up until a couple of years ago.

I think it was a Ramada at the time.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would you need an adult amusement park, when you've reshaped the whole society into an amusement park for those with disposable income?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't find anything amusing about any of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And if you weren't so stupid and lazy, you wouldn't either.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: They were pretty nice. After driving across the frozen north all day, it was nice to have a warm pool to hop into. Which is funny to remember I used to pack a swimsuit on every trip, even just driving to grandma's.


Yeah, there was one in MN somewhere, that was a family weekend getaway sometimes in the winter. Just to warm our bones up and for mom and dad to get a few hours peace and quiet.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There was one near where my relatives lived outside of Chicago (I think Elmhurst). We always stayed there because there was a full arcade, pool, mini golf. Every summer I was always hyped up to see which new arcade games they got from the year before.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: The Holiday Inn in my town had a Holidome, growing up.  Kids kept drowning in the pool.


There was one down the street from my office, it had the same problem.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Adult amusement park?

Fark user imageView Full Size


When I think of that term, the Playboy Club and resort jumps to mind.

My folks went to one back in the day.  I even got to go.... alas, I was dropped off at their childcare center.  Yes, they actually had a nursery facility.  So no playboy bunnys or highballs for 6 year old me.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'd call them  adult amusement parks. Holidomes were more like the great grand-parents of indoor parks parks that we have today. As a kid, if you were going on a family driving vacation, holidomes were a great place to stay at.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Midland-Odessa TX has something like this called the MCM Fun Dome. I only stopped in for a few minutes once for some kind of tiny convention and almost immediately I could feel how humid the entire place was due to the indoor pool/hot tub. I imagine it suffers the same moisture problems described in the article. That said, dilapidated and sort of miserable would be right at farking home in Midland-Odessa
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Parents used to take my brother and I to Cincy for Bengals or Reds games from time to time and we always stayed at a Cincy Holidome. For 8-18 year olds it was a ball. Prior to the teen years there were pools and slides and games and once I became a teen there were girls to chase.

Big fun.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember when my parents would go to the Holiday Inn in town to make reservations at other Holiday Inns for our vacations. The best one was probably the one with the Holidome outside of St Louis when we went to Six Flags. Pool, arcade, and giant shuffleboard games. (I was only familiar with shuffleboard from the sawdust-coated table game in the back room at the K of C Hall.)

Did the Great Wolf Lodge last year between xmas and new year's, and my two kids are still asking when we can go back. It was hella expensive, but at least we were able to stay in the water park as long as we wanted after checkout, so we got two days of park for one night's stay.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We stayed at a lot of Holiday Inns as a kid, but I don't think I ever got to stay at one with a Holidome.  Hotels and motels usually had little arcades back then though, which was cool.
Also, I severely miss Holiday Inn signs.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x895]

Look at that!  A giant neon sign!  A restaurant!  A player piano in the cocktail lounge which was probably full of sad traveling salesmen straight out of some Tom Waits song!  I want to go NOW!


My favorite holiday in sign had to be the one at Jekyll Island, Ga.  The place had non-commercial zoning, so the famous Holiday Inn sign was scaled down to 5 feet or so.  I think it was still there in the early 80s (I haven't been back).
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The problem with any "adult"-oriented amenity is parents who will not restrict their kids from enjoying said amenities either through neglect of their parental responsibilities or general "You don't enforce the rules and I know you're too much of a pussy to go tattling to management, who isn't going to enforce them either. So shut up and let Junior ruin your fun."
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Adult amusement park?

[assets.simpleviewinc.com image 850x566]


I guess these places still exist in the Poconos. There's also the 'Sybaris Suites' in the Midwest. I get the idea of having a romantic getaway, but I'd want the place to have a major hose-down between guests. Hotel rooms are skeevy enough as it is.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I remember when my parents would go to the Holiday Inn in town to make reservations at other Holiday Inns for our vacations. The best one was probably the one with the Holidome outside of St Louis when we went to Six Flags. Pool, arcade, and giant shuffleboard games. (I was only familiar with shuffleboard from the sawdust-coated table game in the back room at the K of C Hall.)

Did the Great Wolf Lodge last year between xmas and new year's, and my two kids are still asking when we can go back. It was hella expensive, but at least we were able to stay in the water park as long as we wanted after checkout, so we got two days of park for one night's stay.


One of my bosses would take her kids just before Christmas to Great Wolf Lodge. Her trick was to go just before holiday season kicked in during the middle of the week. The kids would miss a day of school, but their stay was half as much.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:"The Holidome was something you had to maintain, and apparently these people weren't willing to do it."

The roof caved in at the holiday inn pool in my town this last winter (wasn't a holidome, but had been built within the last 5 years), so I'm getting a kick

mymix991.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Adult amusement park?

[assets.simpleviewinc.com image 850x566]


That looks like a drunken fall and a broken bone or two waiting to happen.

'Most accidents occur in the bathroom ridiculously cheesy, fake champagne glass bathtub.'
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KidKorporate: The Holiday Inn in my town had a Holidome, growing up.  Kids kept drowning in the pool.


Well, zombie kids, yeah. I'll bet the normals only drowned once.
 
