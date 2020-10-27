 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   If you find a human skull in the woods, you really ought to tell the cops and not display it on your mantle with sunglasses on it   (wate.com) divider line
    More: Creepy  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This was either East Texas or Tennessee.

(clicks link)

Ah, Tennessee.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people? Are they even human?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
yeah...yeah...i 'found' it in 'the woods'...
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how often this stuff happens and nobody ever reports it.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF is wrong with people? Are they even human?


You do have to wonder about that these days.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF is wrong with people? Are they even human?


There are a lot of really stupid people in the world.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, you should probably tell someone about that.  Either the police or archeologists are going to be interested.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was the extremely well preserved skull of a malformed Australopithecus officer, honest!
 
havocmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like this infringes on my God-given skull rights.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
even money on a TRUMP banner out front
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Yeah, you should probably tell someone about that.  Either the police or archeologists are going to be interested.

[i.pinimg.com image 236x310]


You call the police. It's highly unusual for historic remains to survive on the open ground. Should you happen upon an intact human skull on ground chances are it's been there less than 24 months.
 
