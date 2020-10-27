 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Weak Brits with their weak immune systems lose COVID19 antibodies after only months. Fortunately Herd Immunity will work in America with our superior Freedom Cells   (news.sky.com) divider line
48
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 11:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That's why we're not doing herd immunity, we're doing herd mentality"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this man is an idiot
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats also really bad news for a lasting vaccine.

We re kind of farked if we get a working vaccine but it lasts only 3 months.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID is clearly biased against conservatives. It's just not fair.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists are cautious about using the results to predict the protection provided by a vaccine.

They say immunisations may lead to a more robust antibody response.

But supposing it doesn't, honest question: any downside to being vaccinated every three months if that's what we have to do?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am an Anti vaxxer........
 
CrazyCuervo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Scientists are cautious about using the results to predict the protection provided by a vaccine.

They say immunisations may lead to a more robust antibody response.

But supposing it doesn't, honest question: any downside to being vaccinated every three months if that's what we have to do?


No, but I would assume those without means will eventually get left out of a vaccination cycle.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello non-scientists and reporters not giving context,

Antibody levels naturally fall over time after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine. That is one aspect of protective immunity. However, the memory function of the immune system makes memory cells that can rapidly expand and make more pathogen specific cells and crank out antibodies upon a second exposure. This is how the adaptive immune system works and it is how vaccines protect you from a disease.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, anybody who thinks we are ever going back to the "old normal", or should be, is either very, VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race and take civilization back to the 14th century.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: But supposing it doesn't, honest question: any downside to being vaccinated every three months if that's what we have to do?


Good luck producing like 24+ billion (75% of population vaccinated x4 times a year to have herd immunity) vaccines per year just for this and vaccinating as many people.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had COVID in March. I work in a small office and we just had an office outbreak where four people out of 20 tested positive. I work in close proximity with them. I did not test positive. This is just my experience. Meh. Who knows?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The researchers found younger people, those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and health workers had higher antibody levels

Of course minorities get the higher antibody levels. When will white people get a fair shake?

I bet George Soros is behind this.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that there are plenty of other Coronaviruses which have been in circulation for many years, and we never developed enough of an immunity to them to make them go extinct, I can't say this comes as a surprise.  Most Coronaviruses just cause a cold.  (As do Rhinoviruses.)  If that's how it worked- virus spreads, everybody gets sick and either dies or becomes immune- those earlier Coronaviruses would not still be with us.  They are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redonkulon: Hello non-scientists and reporters not giving context,

Antibody levels naturally fall over time after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine. That is one aspect of protective immunity. However, the memory function of the immune system makes memory cells that can rapidly expand and make more pathogen specific cells and crank out antibodies upon a second exposure. This is how the adaptive immune system works and it is how vaccines protect you from a disease.


That doesn't happen to the same degree with every disease, though. With some it is not very strong, and wears off quickly. With some, it doesn't work at all.
 
oldweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cleffer: I had COVID in March. I work in a small office and we just had an office outbreak where four people out of 20 tested positive. I work in close proximity with them. I did not test positive. This is just my experience. Meh. Who knows?


Did you make sure you licked all the door handles and their surfaces to ensure that you are adequately exposed?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: But supposing it doesn't, honest question: any downside to being vaccinated every three months if that's what we have to do?


People already get flu vaccines every year.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This again. Sigh. Lack of antibodies does not mean you have zero protection. I'll just post the University of Oxford's explanation of why immunity is about more than antibodies:

https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/what-is​-​the-role-of-t-cells-in-covid-19-infect​ion-why-immunity-is-about-more-than-an​tibodies/

"Early research suggests that the antibodies in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 dropped significantly within 2 to 3 months, causing concern that humoral immunity against the virus may decline rapidly. However, it is a normal part of the immune response that antibody levels fall after an infection has resolved.  For example, in seasonal coronavirus infections, antibodies start to decline at about a week after infection and typically only last for about a year. It should also be noted that memory T and B cells are formed after infection; these can be reactivated when another infection with the same virus occurs and could provide long-lasting immunity."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: At this point, anybody who thinks we are ever going back to the "old normal", or should be, is either very, VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race and take civilization back to the 14th century.


Tell me more about this population reduction you propose.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race



Jesus....the hyperbole gets more and more ridiculous. So, genius, we're gonna kill 66% of humans with a virus that has a ~99% survival rate...?

Basic math....how does it work?
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: redonkulon: Hello non-scientists and reporters not giving context,

Antibody levels naturally fall over time after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine. That is one aspect of protective immunity. However, the memory function of the immune system makes memory cells that can rapidly expand and make more pathogen specific cells and crank out antibodies upon a second exposure. This is how the adaptive immune system works and it is how vaccines protect you from a disease.

That doesn't happen to the same degree with every disease, though. With some it is not very strong, and wears off quickly. With some, it doesn't work at all.


And that opinion comes from your years of studying immune responsiveness of humans...or because you read a Facebook post once?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: jso2897: VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race


Jesus....the hyperbole gets more and more ridiculous. So, genius, we're gonna kill 66% of humans with a virus that has a ~99% survival rate...?

Basic math....how does it work?


You know that survival rate only sticks if the hospitals aren't overwhelmed right?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flagg99: This again. Sigh. Lack of antibodies does not mean you have zero protection. I'll just post the University of Oxford's explanation of why immunity is about more than antibodies:

https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/what-is-​the-role-of-t-cells-in-covid-19-infect​ion-why-immunity-is-about-more-than-an​tibodies/

"Early research suggests that the antibodies in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 dropped significantly within 2 to 3 months, causing concern that humoral immunity against the virus may decline rapidly. However, it is a normal part of the immune response that antibody levels fall after an infection has resolved.  For example, in seasonal coronavirus infections, antibodies start to decline at about a week after infection and typically only last for about a year. It should also be noted that memory T and B cells are formed after infection; these can be reactivated when another infection with the same virus occurs and could provide long-lasting immunity."


This, but please keep panicking.

This is also the most likely reason why asian countries have faired well with COVID is due to preexisting T-cell immunity to previous SARS viruses.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: You know that survival rate only sticks if the hospitals aren't overwhelmed right?


lol yes and we need more ventilators!

Have you been trapped in March of 2020?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: Flagg99: This again. Sigh. Lack of antibodies does not mean you have zero protection. I'll just post the University of Oxford's explanation of why immunity is about more than antibodies:

https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/what-is-​the-role-of-t-cells-in-covid-19-infect​ion-why-immunity-is-about-more-than-an​tibodies/

"Early research suggests that the antibodies in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 dropped significantly within 2 to 3 months, causing concern that humoral immunity against the virus may decline rapidly. However, it is a normal part of the immune response that antibody levels fall after an infection has resolved.  For example, in seasonal coronavirus infections, antibodies start to decline at about a week after infection and typically only last for about a year. It should also be noted that memory T and B cells are formed after infection; these can be reactivated when another infection with the same virus occurs and could provide long-lasting immunity."

This, but please keep panicking.

This is also the most likely reason why asian countries have faired well with COVID is due to preexisting T-cell immunity to previous SARS viruses.


That plus they're taking it a lot more seriously than we have.

They don't think wearing a mask infringes on their "freedom".
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redonkulon: Hello non-scientists and reporters not giving context,

Antibody levels naturally fall over time after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine. That is one aspect of protective immunity. However, the memory function of the immune system makes memory cells that can rapidly expand and make more pathogen specific cells and crank out antibodies upon a second exposure. This is how the adaptive immune system works and it is how vaccines protect you from a disease.


So kinda like homeopathy. :p
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: Mrtraveler01: You know that survival rate only sticks if the hospitals aren't overwhelmed right?

lol yes and we need more ventilators!

Have you been trapped in March of 2020?


What do ventilators have anything to do with what I said?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Thats also really bad news for a lasting vaccine.

We re kind of farked if we get a working vaccine but it lasts only 3 months.


Not bad news if you are a big pharma CEO!!
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldweasel: Cleffer: I had COVID in March. I work in a small office and we just had an office outbreak where four people out of 20 tested positive. I work in close proximity with them. I did not test positive. This is just my experience. Meh. Who knows?

Did you make sure you licked all the door handles and their surfaces to ensure that you are adequately exposed?


They all breathed directly into my open mouth.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: That plus they're taking it a lot more seriously than we have.

They don't think wearing a mask infringes on their "freedom".


No, they're not. Japan never had lockdowns. This is the most idiotic view of all of the idiotic views.

Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Peru all totes not serious and worrying about their freedoms.

Ya know, it could be a bit more complicated than that.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the disappointment if it turns out there is long lasting T-cell immunity that results from just a one time infection with covid.

Could you imagine how angry so many people would be at this great news?  Amazing, really...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Super Chronic: But supposing it doesn't, honest question: any downside to being vaccinated every three months if that's what we have to do?

People already get flu vaccines every year.


They do, me included, but that's not the question.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: No, they're not. Japan never had lockdowns.


You're right, they're just wearing masks and social distancing on their own without governor help.

My mistake.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: MugzyBrown: Flagg99: This again. Sigh. Lack of antibodies does not mean you have zero protection. I'll just post the University of Oxford's explanation of why immunity is about more than antibodies:

https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/what-is-​the-role-of-t-cells-in-covid-19-infect​ion-why-immunity-is-about-more-than-an​tibodies/

"Early research suggests that the antibodies in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 dropped significantly within 2 to 3 months, causing concern that humoral immunity against the virus may decline rapidly. However, it is a normal part of the immune response that antibody levels fall after an infection has resolved.  For example, in seasonal coronavirus infections, antibodies start to decline at about a week after infection and typically only last for about a year. It should also be noted that memory T and B cells are formed after infection; these can be reactivated when another infection with the same virus occurs and could provide long-lasting immunity."

This, but please keep panicking.

This is also the most likely reason why asian countries have faired well with COVID is due to preexisting T-cell immunity to previous SARS viruses.

That plus they're taking it a lot more seriously than we have.

They don't think wearing a mask infringes on their "freedom".


They also have a long history of mask-wearing for secondary (but related) reasons (traditional beliefs about health, air quality etc) which are documented quite well in a pre-pandemic article here: https://qz.com/299003/a-quick-history​-​of-why-asians-wear-surgical-masks-in-p​ublic/

Not that I disagree with the "freedom" argument being dumb, but I do get why it's a harder sell in the west than it is in Asia.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flagg99: They also have a long history of mask-wearing for secondary (but related) reasons (traditional beliefs about health, air quality etc) which are documented quite well in a pre-pandemic article here: https://qz.com/299003/a-quick-history-​of-why-asians-wear-surgical-masks-in-p​ublic/

Not that I disagree with the "freedom" argument being dumb, but I do get why it's a harder sell in the west than it is in Asia.



What year did this tradition start in Japan of wearing masks, because they still seem to have bad flu seasons. Odd that.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: What year did this tradition start in Japan of wearing masks, because they still seem to have bad flu seasons. Odd that


Even odder is they had a tough flu season LAST YEAR.

One of the better predictors of COVID deaths in a particular country is how many flu deaths occurred in the year or 2 prior. There's an inverse relationship.

One of the worst predictors is looking at how much a country locked down or mask mandates or social distance scores.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Flagg99: They also have a long history of mask-wearing for secondary (but related) reasons (traditional beliefs about health, air quality etc) which are documented quite well in a pre-pandemic article here: https://qz.com/299003/a-quick-history-​of-why-asians-wear-surgical-masks-in-p​ublic/

Not that I disagree with the "freedom" argument being dumb, but I do get why it's a harder sell in the west than it is in Asia.


What year did this tradition start in Japan of wearing masks, because they still seem to have bad flu seasons. Odd that.


C'mon dude.

Even you said that countries like Japan are more used to this because they've dealt with it in the past.

That's why wearing a mask and social distancing isn't a big deal to them. You have to be naive if you think that the Japanese aren't doing the same thing for this pandemic too.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: jso2897: VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race


Jesus....the hyperbole gets more and more ridiculous. So, genius, we're gonna kill 66% of humans with a virus that has a ~99% survival rate...?

Basic math....how does it work?


Well, if the antibodies fade this quickly, most people will probably be able to catch it multiple times every year.  In that scenario, each person will have it dozens of times in a decade.  Even assuming the chances of dying are only 1% each time you get it, that 1% adds up fast over many recurrences.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: C'mon dude.

Even you said that countries like Japan are more used to this because they've dealt with it in the past.


No, I said they have cross immunity from SARS-1
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: jso2897: redonkulon: Hello non-scientists and reporters not giving context,

Antibody levels naturally fall over time after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine. That is one aspect of protective immunity. However, the memory function of the immune system makes memory cells that can rapidly expand and make more pathogen specific cells and crank out antibodies upon a second exposure. This is how the adaptive immune system works and it is how vaccines protect you from a disease.

That doesn't happen to the same degree with every disease, though. With some it is not very strong, and wears off quickly. With some, it doesn't work at all.

And that opinion comes from your years of studying immune responsiveness of humans...or because you read a Facebook post once?


So.....your belief is that all human diseases are identical in their ability to create a lasting immune response in us? That would mean that we could have effective vaccines against all diseases.
That's great news. if only it were true.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: jso2897: VERY stupid, or willing to kill 2/3 of the human race


Jesus....the hyperbole gets more and more ridiculous. So, genius, we're gonna kill 66% of humans with a virus that has a ~99% survival rate...?

Basic math....how does it work?


If we try to deal with infectious disease, going forward, by this "let it burn through the population freely till we get herd immunity" method a few idiots propose, 2/3 is conservative. We live in a crowded, small world, now.
Modern hygiene, prophylaxis and vaccination are essential to our survival as modern people.
It's not hyperbole.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You do realize that this is how the immune system normally works, right?

Antibodies in the blood stream break down, and you have a whole class of white blood cells that remember how to make those antibodies again if they see the same virus again.

Otherwise vaccines wouldn't work at all.

Are we acting like a bunch of antivaxxer jackasses on purpose?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: If we try to deal with infectious disease, going forward, by this "let it burn through the population freely till we get herd immunity" method a few idiots propose, 2/3 is conservative. We live in a crowded, small world, now.Modern hygiene, prophylaxis and vaccination are essential to our survival as modern people.It's not hyperbole.


It really must be frustrating for you that even during a pandemic, not enough people are dying quickly enough and the world is still refusing to end on schedule.

Keep the flame alive and keep on hoping for that 66% death rate. You do you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: You do realize that this is how the immune system normally works, right?

Antibodies in the blood stream break down, and you have a whole class of white blood cells that remember how to make those antibodies again if they see the same virus again.

Otherwise vaccines wouldn't work at all.

Are we acting like a bunch of antivaxxer jackasses on purpose?


Probably not.  I'm sure most people read this and immediately just go into "See, we're all going to die!!!" mode without thinking.  Which, of course, is trumps fault.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: This is also the most likely reason why asian countries have faired well with COVID is due to preexisting T-cell immunity to previous SARS viruses.


Exactly. Modern hippies would have you believe it was from a culture that doesn't shame people for wearing masks or following health guidelines during a pandemic. In reality all that is just a sign of a submissive populace.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: jso2897: If we try to deal with infectious disease, going forward, by this "let it burn through the population freely till we get herd immunity" method a few idiots propose, 2/3 is conservative. We live in a crowded, small world, now.Modern hygiene, prophylaxis and vaccination are essential to our survival as modern people.It's not hyperbole.

It really must be frustrating for you that even during a pandemic, not enough people are dying quickly enough and the world is still refusing to end on schedule.

Keep the flame alive and keep on hoping for that 66% death rate. You do you.


If you can't argue your point without personal attacks, you have no point.
How you might speculate that I "feel" about anything is utterly irrelevant - f**k my feelings, and stick to the facts.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A search was more helpful than reading this far down the thread: immune+system+memory+function
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: If you can't argue your point without personal attacks, you have no point.


I never attacked you. You are simply hoping for a 66% death rate so that you can be proven correct, because you're angry at humanity.

I'm simply pointing out that we could infect all 7 billion humans with Covid this very minute and we STILL wouldn't get anywhere near a 66% death rate.

So rather than attacking, I'm actually encouraging you to keep on hoping for that 66% death rate.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: jso2897: If you can't argue your point without personal attacks, you have no point.

I never attacked you. You are simply hoping for a 66% death rate so that you can be proven correct, because you're angry at humanity.

I'm simply pointing out that we could infect all 7 billion humans with Covid this very minute and we STILL wouldn't get anywhere near a 66% death rate.

So rather than attacking, I'm actually encouraging you to keep on hoping for that 66% death rate.


Why would you care what I feel personally about anything? It makes no sense.
I don't care how you feel about anything - when I disagree with you, it's because I think you're wrong - not because I think you're an evil person who thinks evil things.
Whatever matters to you, I guess.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: stick to the facts


If we were sticking to the facts, we wouldn't be pretending that antibodies breaking down over time when you are no longer infected or exposed to the virus was anything but perfectly normal.

Notice how the healthcare workers who are continually exposed to the virus still have high antibody levels?

This is how the immune system works.

If the people who were previously infected and whose blood antibodies have broken down are exposed to the virus again, their white blood cells will immediately kick off antibody production.

The primary immune response occurs when a [virus] comes in contact to the immune system for the first time. During this time the immune system has to learn to recognize antigen and how to make antibody against it and eventually produce memory lymphocytes.

The secondary immune response occurs when the second time (3rd, 4th, etc.) the person is exposed to the same [virus]. At this point immunological memory has been established and the immune system can start making antibodies immediately.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.