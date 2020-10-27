 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   12 police officers in hospital after truck ploughs into cops at BLM protest in Philadelphia after shooting of innocent black man. That, and all hell has broken out in the city of brotherly love   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
110
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Strange, where are all the usual "Well they shouldn't have been in the ROAD made for CARS! lol!" posts.

A mystery we may never solve...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great, there is finally what appears to be a justified shooting, but you have farked ip so many times you get a riot

Reap, sow, ect
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cops paid to deliver an October surprise in a vital swing state?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw on the cable news it's okay to drive through people standing in the street if you disagree with them. Especially if yer scared for your life.

People shouldn't watch cable news. It's dangerous.
 
lectos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now they have to move to Bel-Air.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange, where are all the usual "Well they shouldn't have been in the ROAD made for CARS! lol!" posts.

A mystery we may never solve...


Thanks for your shiatty take on the situation.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please. Don't. Stop.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many of those 12 murdered, raped or beat someone and deserves this?

Half of em?
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And not a single fark was given.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How many of those 12 murdered, raped or beat someone and deserves this?

Half of em?


Biden voter like typing.
 
gyruss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"knife-wielding"

The Tueller drill strikes again.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to America, where we can't seem to figure out that responding to violence with more violence does not reduce violence.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many elected republicans said it's acceptable to drive trucks in to people at protests.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not like they dropped a bomb on the police from a helicopter or anything.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reading the Fark comments so far makes me feel much smarter than I actually am.
It's like walking the Boardwalk in Ocean City Maryland always makes me feel more debonair and sophisticated.
I'll check back in an hour for another ego boost.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One officer subby. One was bumped.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Throwing a match in a tinderbox. It would be nice to have someone in the White House to provide leadership instead of holding rallies and golfing.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i live in philly, fark your headline submitter.  not even remotely factual.

giant meteor just farking end it already.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.


Holding a knife isn't a crime.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are fark's right wingers finally going to come out against people plowing cars through crowds of people?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.


Too bad knives aren't covered by the 2nd amendment.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: Great, there is finally what appears to be a justified shooting, but you have farked ip so many times you get a riot

Reap, sow, ect


A few months ago in one of the protest threads I pointed that out, they have farked up their reputations so much to the community that they have lost the public trust so no matter what they do at this point it is wrong and the blame lies squarely on their own shoulders for years of being gun slinging cowboys. In the news I saw the guy that was killed had a history of mental illness so that sure does not help their case at all either.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That truck is the typical redneck dream ride not an Antifamobile.

Just an observation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail so I now no longer believe in Philadelphia or police.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
micah xavier johnson
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Suicide by cop used to be a thing.  Looks like people forgot that.
 
jbuist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elaw: Welcome to America, where we can't seem to figure out that responding to violence with more violence does not reduce violence.


But it works GREAT as our Middle East policy!

/Sarcasm
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy had a knife. He was NOT innocent.

Fark, stop greenlighting lies.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: And not a single fark was given.


Lol.

When Trump wins PA, I bet you'll give a crying fark about it.

Typical Biden voter...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is this the guy with the knife?

well, who 'had' a knife?

DRFTA, I'm working here.
 
toejam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh look the racist bootlicker has arrived.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.


Don't forget the part where the officers kept backing away from him and he kept on walking toward them. Before all the BLM riots we would have called this suicide by cop but now every black man is innocent and every cop a murderer.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
nwa fuck the police hq
Youtube c5fts7bj-so
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Throwing a match in a tinderbox. It would be nice to have someone in the White House to provide leadership instead of holding rallies and golfing.


it's the POS POTUS failure that a man was running around with a knife and came at the officers so they shot him to stop his advance with a deadly weapon?  please explain that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: Are fark's right wingers finally going to come out against people plowing cars through crowds of people?


Fark's left wing has come out to cheer it, proving that Bolshevik muppets are exactly what they claim the other side to be.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange, where are all the usual "Well they shouldn't have been in the ROAD made for CARS! lol!" posts.

A mystery we may never solve...


Your desire to make your point and your desire to "OMG Boobies WOOT!!1!" seem to be in conflict here...
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's too bad. Tots and pears 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.

Holding a knife isn't a crime.


But chasing two cops around with it and lunging at them repeatedly is.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Charging towards the cops while welding a knife gets you shot in damn near any country.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snort: Suicide by cop used to be a thing.  Looks like people forgot that.


That was back when the police controlled the narrative.  After cell phones that pretty much went out the window. Probably still some redneck dipsh*ts looking to go out in a blaze of glory but not these folks.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.


What do you do, Myanmar? Throw down your weapons of mass destruction or hold onto them? Do we now call this the Black Man's dilemma or the Kobayashi Maru?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.

Don't forget the part where the officers kept backing away from him and he kept on walking toward them. Before all the BLM riots we would have called this suicide by cop but now every black man is innocent and every cop a murderer.


No you've got it all wrong.
Every black person is a murderer, and every cop is a hero.
Same as always. Nothing changed.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: SolderGlob: And not a single fark was given.

Lol.

When Trump wins PA, I bet you'll give a crying fark about it.

Typical Biden voter...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are the odds once they locate the truck with the BAMFT(Big Ass Mother Farking Tires)he's a good old boy card carrying maga member?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: neongoats: Are fark's right wingers finally going to come out against people plowing cars through crowds of people?

Fark's left wing has come out to cheer it, proving that Bolshevik muppets are exactly what they claim the other side to be.


Coming from the people that cheer every other vehicle-through-a-crowd-murderer, that's farking rich.

Now you suddenly care when it's boots you might have licked.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Awesome, an October Reichstag Surprise.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.


Well, this is fark.  The Daily Mail is more reliable than many farkers.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dittybopper: "Innocent black man"

When cops arrived, they said they found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the blade but he failed to acquiesce.

Holding a knife isn't a crime.


Looks like this was another one where calling the cops got a mentally ill person killed.

Also, eat a dick stubby. Your headline is dogshiat.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.