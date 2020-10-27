 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   "When you find the house giving out the best candy, and you go back in different costumes, hoping they won't get suspicious." Please welcome "The Rescued Boys" to this Halloween edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Dino Buckwheat
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not feeling great today, but I did manage to get it early. I will be lurking at least :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hey Bathia, how things going down there, It actually was freezing overnight here  Just let Sammy out like 15 minutes ago and she actually had to break the ice on top of her pond. She always walks into The pond before she drinks. crazy Doggie :-)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy woofday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Hey Bathia, how things going down there, It actually was freezing overnight here  Just let Sammy out like 15 minutes ago and she actually had to break the ice on top of her pond. She always walks into The pond before she drinks. crazy Doggie :-)


Pretty damned cold overnight. Had to head out around 9am Monday morning to pick up some prescription refills & a few groceries and it was 26°. Brrrrrrrr!
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Zeke busted through his collar and did a runaway again this week. We did manage to recover him, and he now has a newer and sturdier sprenger collar around his THICC neck for walks.

He's also been super well behaved in the house and around the cats.

Here's some Zeke's of the Week pictures.

First, the "what was that?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then the "bored now. I lie down"
Fark user imageView Full Size

And finally the absolute lie that is "Zeke hongry, why you not feed me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]

Dino Buckwheat


Rawr! I'm a doggiesaurus rex
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sophie enjoying a nap.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Emmett and Ava enjoying a cuddle.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]Not feeling great today, but I did manage to get it early. I will be lurking at least :-)


Hang in there and check in when you can.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Hey Bathia, how things going down there, It actually was freezing overnight here  Just let Sammy out like 15 minutes ago and she actually had to break the ice on top of her pond. She always walks into The pond before she drinks. crazy Doggie :-)

Pretty damned cold overnight. Had to head out around 9am Monday morning to pick up some prescription refills & a few groceries and it was 26°. Brrrrrrrr!


I thought the 30° here was too cold
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]Not feeling great today, but I did manage to get it early. I will be lurking at least :-)

Hang in there and check in when you can.


will do!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Woofsday everyone.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Happy Woofsday everyone.


howdy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Hi, FtP.  I'll drink a toast tonight to your aches and pains not being so achy and painy.
:-{D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hi, FtP.  I'll drink a toast tonight to your aches and pains not being so achy and painy.
:-{D


You're awesome man!
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Our little girl has issues...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

red230: Our little girl has issues...
[Fark user image 850x637]


umm, okay
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Hey Bathia, how things going down there, It actually was freezing overnight here  Just let Sammy out like 15 minutes ago and she actually had to break the ice on top of her pond. She always walks into The pond before she drinks. crazy Doggie :-)

Pretty damned cold overnight. Had to head out around 9am Monday morning to pick up some prescription refills & a few groceries and it was 26°. Brrrrrrrr!

I thought the 30° here was too cold


I've gotten spoiled here in VA, I was cold at 48° this morning.

And I'm a limey, we melt at temperatures above 62°
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Hey Bathia, how things going down there, It actually was freezing overnight here  Just let Sammy out like 15 minutes ago and she actually had to break the ice on top of her pond. She always walks into The pond before she drinks. crazy Doggie :-)

Pretty damned cold overnight. Had to head out around 9am Monday morning to pick up some prescription refills & a few groceries and it was 26°. Brrrrrrrr!

I thought the 30° here was too cold

I've gotten spoiled here in VA, I was cold at 48° this morning.

And I'm a limey, we melt at temperatures above 62°


I melt as well, but just the way it goes
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It's finally starting to cool down a bit here. I've been looking forward to it - now I can wear my big fluffy sweaters and feel like I'm wrapped in a blanket. I don't know why, but it's soothing for me.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson told me he wanted the bed Cinco was in....cause it's da bestest bed.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wraggs was awesome about the costume and photo shoots
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was fun to do costumes with her.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pleasant dreams.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku is growing up!🥰
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Deku is growing up!🥰


howdy Deku
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 603x923]


and they call me a working dog!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke busted through his collar and did a runaway again this week. We did manage to recover him, and he now has a newer and sturdier sprenger collar around his THICC neck for walks.

He's also been super well behaved in the house and around the cats.

Here's some Zeke's of the Week pictures.

First, the "what was that?"
[Fark user image image 425x425]
Then the "bored now. I lie down"
[Fark user image image 425x294]
And finally the absolute lie that is "Zeke hongry, why you not feed me"
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Talked to a guy a few days ago who keeps harnesses on his dogs because he has had trouble with collars.  I don't know if that's something that would work for you, but he seemed to think it was a great idea.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Max-a-Million and Pedro the doxie enjoying a short nap before bedtime.
 
