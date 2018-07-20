 Skip to content
 
(News-Medical)   South Park called it   (news-medical.net)
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pangollins are just artichokes with legs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It let's the bats off the hook, though.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"South Park" called it or nailed it?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I didn't understand all those long words in TFA, but I assume they describe a Chinese laboratory with connections to Burisma.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.


Either way, Randy Marsh farked it
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pangolins are practically chickens

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
HawHA!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, Matt and Trey just read the news
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No, Matt and Trey just read the news


Yeah, this was known back in March/April.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 425x583]


you made me spit out my iced coffee
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it. Pangolin Flu just rolls off the tongue. Someone should right a song.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: I didn't understand all those long words in TFA, but I assume they describe a Chinese laboratory with connections to Burisma.


Run by Hunter Biden
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: I love it. Pangolin Flu just rolls off the tongue. Someone should right a song.


🎶Listen to the pangolin rain🎵
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.


I don't think bats or pangolins are the real problem here. It's people who engage in Bat-eating or Pangolin-eating.

Leave. Animals. Alone.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn Sandshrew!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maturin: I love it. Pangolin Flu just rolls off the tongue. Someone should right a song.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


\ Okay, maybe that song isn't right.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


shiat, that means the virus has long term support
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the REAL LESSON from this is:  If anyone tries to sell you a hot dog at a Farmer's Market next to a Level 4 virology lab, JUST SAY NO.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: "South Park" called it or nailed it?


both
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Pangollins are just artichokes with legs.


mmm, covid butter.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What do stringed instruments have to do with anything?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pangolin's revenge
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Pangollins are just artichokes with legs.


This is the most accurate and insightful comment about pangolins I have ever read.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Pangollins are just artichokes with legs.


I honestly didn't even heard of such an animal until this pandemic came to be.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Them's good eatin', y'all.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.


Gets points for protecting Baby Yoda, though.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Them's good eatin', y'all.


I'll be honest; I'd totally try pangolin.

Yeah, probably tastes like fatty chicken.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.


No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is an important point here in that the US could use international pressure on China to clamp down on the wild animal trade, but that opportunity will be squandered.  We're just going to blame China for the virus and not the actual mechanism that allowed the virus to jump to humans.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're driving them to extinction, so fair's fair.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]


That's a bit off.  SARS was a civet cat, which is not actually a cat.  It's more like a weasel.  MERS was a camel.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]


MERS came from giraffes?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]

That's a bit off.  SARS was a civet cat, which is not actually a cat.  It's more like a weasel.  MERS was a camel.


Still, don't buy hot dogs next to a Level 4 virology lab.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aungen: Rapmaster2000: SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]

That's a bit off.  SARS was a civet cat, which is not actually a cat.  It's more like a weasel.  MERS was a camel.

Still, don't buy hot dogs next to a Level 4 virology lab.


I picked up pastrami on rye next to the CDC the other day.

Most major cities and universities have labs that study viruses.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]


Farking giraffes.

I knew those long-necked bastards couldn't be trusted.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]

That's a bit off.  SARS was a civet cat, which is not actually a cat.  It's more like a weasel.  MERS was a camel.


Ignore what I said about giraffes. My apologies to them.

Camels - always knew you were assholes. Conan did the right thing.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
well then, this whole mess IS certainly china's fault. NOT because lab-created viruses have anything to do with this, NOT because "they let it get out to the rest of the world while controlling it at home" like racist trumpy claims, no because of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

TCM is neither "trdaitional" or "medicine" (it was invented by Chairman Mao for political reasons) but it sure is driving the world's pangolins to extinction.

https://slate.com/technology/2013/10/​t​raditional-chinese-medicine-origins-ma​o-invented-it-but-didnt-believe-in-it.​html

https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/what​-​is-traditional-chinese-medicine/

https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Traditi​o​nal_Chinese_medicine


"The air of mystery attaching to the reclusive pangolin has been its downfall, sparking an unjustified belief that its scales have magical medicinal properties. In hospitals and pharmacies across China and Vietnam, powder made from pangolin scales is prescribed for an impossibly wide range of ailments, including rheumatism, wound infections, skin disorders, coronary heart disease and even cancer.

Mothers take powdered pangolin scales to help them lactate, while men drink pangolin blood or consume fetuses in the belief that this will make them more virile." -washingtonpost

Eye of the Pangolin. Official Film [HD]. The search for an animal on the edge.
Youtube 7oFalhPrdUs
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't understand a word of that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: aungen: Rapmaster2000: SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]

That's a bit off.  SARS was a civet cat, which is not actually a cat.  It's more like a weasel.  MERS was a camel.

Still, don't buy hot dogs next to a Level 4 virology lab.

I picked up pastrami on rye next to the CDC the other day.

Most major cities and universities have labs that study viruses.


If people knew what was laying around in Universities ...  We probably wouldn't have them anymore.  I was going to say more, but my lab got shut down by the FBI once for something every single lab in the United States has, and "Oh, we didn't know that."  An entire month was wasted on that mess.

Fine, you can have COOKED pastrami on Rye next to the CDC.  But don't buy raw unidentified or illegal meat products next to the CDC, maybe?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

luna1580: Mothers take powdered pangolin scales to help them lactate, while men drink pangolin blood or consume fetuses in the belief that this will make them more virile." -washingtonpost


So, translation error?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Words. That article was filled with words. That I have no idea of what they mean :(
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spartapuss: SomeAmerican: brantgoose: It let's the bats off the hook, though.

No... it just replaces the question mark on the bottom with a Pangolin.

[Fark user image image 850x463]

MERS came from giraffes?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The ships of the desert
 
