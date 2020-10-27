 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Don't hold home firework displays, urge doctors, anyone with a functioning brain   (bbc.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course I'm not going to stand there and hold lit fireworks like an asshole; I set it on a safe spot on the carpet.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't listen to them True Patriots! Hold a pound or two of tannerite in one hand and shoot it with God's own caliber, a .45! Celebrate in style, show your contempt for cowardly liberals and just watch them run as you show them how a Trump Man celebrates!!!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, the Brits still have memories of The Blitz so it brings up all sorts of nigh genetic memories of bad things going boom in the neighborhood. Plus...chavs.

Americans with our wide-open spaces, and very ignitable landscapes, we're totes different. We LIKE seeing fire engines race to a scene.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When Trump loses I'll be doing just that for all my neighbors.


Celebrating America and Freedom is our civic duty.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Don't listen to them True Patriots! Hold a pound or two of tannerite in one hand and shoot it with God's own caliber, a .45! Celebrate in style, show your contempt for cowardly liberals and just watch them run as you show them how a Trump Man celebrates!!!


Lol, a .45 won't set off Tannerite.  Maybe a .45-70.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Private_Citizen: Don't listen to them True Patriots! Hold a pound or two of tannerite in one hand and shoot it with God's own caliber, a .45! Celebrate in style, show your contempt for cowardly liberals and just watch them run as you show them how a Trump Man celebrates!!!

Lol, a .45 won't set off Tannerite.  Maybe a .45-70.


There's only one way to be sure.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you want some amazing nightmare fuel. British firework PSAs are for you.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
alcohol consumption and fireworks can be a lethal combination


When do Romero start a stint with the BBC?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember fireworks on the 4th was pretty much my grandpa's only FU to The Law.  Nobody was gonna tell him not to blow shiat up on the 4th.  Well, not really.  We always went two towns over to buy Safe and Sane stuff which we set off in the big back yard after thoroughly watering the lawn.  No rockets, no explosions, sparks topping out around 10'.  But it was still pretty rebellious for him.  :D
 
