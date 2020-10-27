 Skip to content
 
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Billy Graham's grandson insists he can prove he wasn't the guy who peed on a passenger mid-flight, says all speculation is just yellow journalism   (wbtv.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boy, this sure is taking its time to trickle out..

ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fascists and religious people seem to have some sort of comorbid pee fetish.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suspiciously specific denial.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a golden opportunity for him to make things right.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who leaked the story?
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guess it's better than finding him with his dick in a child.
 
vernonFL [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, that's my fetish!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the most shocking thing I've seen on the internet is when I googled "Why does it hurt when I pee" and Zappa wasn't the first result.

It only hurts if you're a Republican.

Also, what do a pair of maracas feel like?

/Asking for a friend, obviously.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Boy, this sure is taking its time to trickle out..

Yeah, I know what you mean.

/Prostate the size of a cantelope.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lindsey Graham?
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
\not amused
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Tubes and The Ramones on the same bill?  Very strange.
 
