(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Las Vegas casino employees are learning what the gamblers already knew: The house is the only winner   (rgj.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house is losing here too.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how Vegas can survive an unmanaged pandemic.

Sheldon Adelson, this is your farking fault too.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided to bet on the House in April and buy CZR stock for $15/share. Made a cool few hundred bucks. Only about $20K more to go, and I'm back even with Vegas for the century.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sadly, with Vegas going to 6:5 blackjack, triple zero roulette and lousy video poker, there's less chance that this sick degenerate gambler will want visit...

/I'm not the only one
//Gambling on cash covered puts these days
///Third slashie would like to see the new Circa
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Strip layoffs? Do they let people watch?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They need to take "massages" and get their cards to those guys on the streets
 
