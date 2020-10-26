 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Several Fox News personalities exposed to COVID by "someone on a private plane who later tested positive"   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Excellent.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Was it Trump?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good.

Now for COVID to do its work.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Quick, pump them full of HCQ!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of these people die, so it doesn't matter.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: None of these people die, so it doesn't matter.


It's hard to kill people who have deals with the devil.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no. They're just fine. Free to pursue a life of religious fulfillment.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't know Covid traveled by toad sucking.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Hunter Biden video was awesome lol! Wish I were rich enough to do drugs like that.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They probably should have known something was up when their in flight meal choices were "bat" or "pangolin".
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: None of these people die, so it doesn't matter.

It's hard to kill people who have deals with the devil.


Not really, he usually wants to collect his due.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: None of these people die, so it doesn't matter.


I rather them have long term effects
 
hinten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Give it up already. People want to be lied to, people want to be entertained more than educated.
You could show the internal Fox documentation to Fox viewers and they still wouldn't care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, subby: AMUSING.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: None of these people die, so it doesn't matter.

I rather them have long term effects


I want one of them to die.  Preferably a big, high-profile name.  That might get the attention of the people who need something like that to finally understand what is really happening.

Of course, these people would just decide that the death was a murder by the evil liberals.  So I guess it wouldn't be that effective.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Come on Hannity and Tucker.
 
Taco Bell Aftermath!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet they were on a private plane with Epstein and they were flying to his private island.
 
LeoffDaGrate [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not only did Epstein not kill himself, HE'S STILL ALIVE?!?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Come on Hannity and Tucker.


I doubt that either one of them could cause me to do that...
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: Quick, pump them full of HCQ!


You spelled "Clorox" wrong.
 
