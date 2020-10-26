 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court 52-48   (wsbtv.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.


So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?


He already did.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amy Semple McDumbass is a liar, who, on video, said no one should be put in the Supreme Court during an election year.  I guess she left out the part, except me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUGOP.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?

He already did.


Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my wish that Trump was going to die, Pence was going to become Pres., no VP tie breaker, McConnell died, Murkowski and Concern voted no thus Barrette coming up short in votes didn't happen.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that amazing feeling when Obama won his first term? All that of that just turned to dust and blew away.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....


I hope he packs the goddamn court.  More liberal justices means more levels spanning an epic side-scrolling videogame in which President Donnie has been captured by ninjas.  Shame that you'll never be a bad enough dude to experience it.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VOTE.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?

He already did.

Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....


Are you having difficulty deciding on who to vote for?  Here, I'll help.  If you are upset at Barrett getting on the SC, then note that Trump is the one who nominated her.  Therefore you should vote for his opponent who has the most chance of winning.
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.


Enlarge the farking court.   The GOP has pulled too much crap since Garland to not deserve it.   The American people deserve it too.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?

He already did.

Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....


Court's already packed, so take that talking point and shove it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?

He already did.

Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....


Now is not a good time to be saying much. If he's elected, gloves are coming off.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark em all, burn it down. Biden had better stack the court.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you can't spell "gobsmacking hypocrisy" without the GOP
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More like shiatpack.
 
deeyablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand all the hype.  I imagine she'll fit right in with the other 14 justices.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't have anything more important to worry...

...like that whole pandemic thing.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 16 year old just came and asked me if I'd heard the news. She was shaken.

I told her it's going to be OK because good people are going to keep fighting for what's right, no matter what the assholes try to do.

Don't make me a liar, folks.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, but we are going to pack the SCOTUS with Progressives anyway.  An 18 Justice Court is reasonable price
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The looking-glass is as foggy as London.

We are FARKED.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is astounding that Republicans, on one of the most court-packingest regimes' eve of further court packing, would be offended at Biden court packing. Such hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness should be painful.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Lochner Court II: The Handmaid's Boogaloo.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

Enlarge the farking court.   The GOP has pulled too much crap since Garland to not deserve it.   The American people deserve it too.


So you admit that packing the court is a means of political retribution rather than based qualifications.

Your honesty is refreshing.

Just a warning: immediate gratification can have long term consequences. Just ask Harry Reid.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pack. That. shiat.

/The pendulum is swinging left hard, prepare to reap 40 years of bullshiat
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more step toward the now nearly inevitable civil war.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?


Gosh, you're right I better vote Trump to.further progressive causes.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if appointing judges for life is such a good idea? That's pretty much how we end up with such a farked-up political system.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the GOP is happy.  For such a Pro Life group of people, they sure care about letting the poor, sick, and homeless getting NOTHING while they pack the courts.

/We will NOT forget this.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: PapermonkeyExpress: Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....

I hope he packs the goddamn court.  More liberal justices means more levels spanning an epic side-scrolling videogame in which President Donnie has been captured by ninjas.  Shame that you'll never be a bad enough dude to experience it.


I have been an advocate for judicial reform and was kinda hoping it was possible to address the sheer number of trumpian judges but with this naked abuse by republicans it is not only possible for judicial reform but now required to be considered a legitimate governing body. The sheer level of evil by republicans makes the possible change for the betterment of the US more possible.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fix is in.

Don't bother contesting any election results if you're not Republican; it will be appealed all the way to the SCOTUS and they'll pan it.
=Smidge=
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If next week ends up being close, they're going to do whatever possible to hand Trump a 2nd term. And if that happens, our real allies might need to step in and save America; much like we've saved them in the past.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: PapermonkeyExpress: eurotrader: Really looking forward to a judicial reform act in 2021.

So why doesn't Biden come out and say he supports that?

He already did.

Oh, when he said voters weren't entitled to know?

Or after when he said he'd have a bipartisan commission to look into it when it was shown his first answer polled bad.

Pretty simple yes or no question.

I'm sure he'll say whether or not he'll pack the court any day now....


You sound concerned.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought this was an election year!

What is going on?
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking disgraceful
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: But I thought this was an election year!

What is going on?


Hypocrisy?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gloves. Off.

It's time for Dems to play by the same (lack of) rules as the GOP.

If that means getting rid of Chuck Schumer, I will do my part and vote against him in the next primary.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow Mitch will probably drop dead with an evil grin on his face.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Nelson Muntz Ha Ha picture]
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: I guess my wish that Trump was going to die, Pence was going to become Pres., no VP tie breaker, McConnell died, Murkowski and Concern voted no thus Barrette coming up short in votes didn't happen.


Way to go, asshole. Try harder next time.

/I keed
 
mikes73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume that if Biden wins the Presidency and the Republicans maintain control of the Supreme Court then all Biden nominees will be blocked, based on whatever excuse the Republicans can come up with at the time.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: But I thought this was an election year!

What is going on?


Just hypocrisy as usual for the republicans
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [Nelson Muntz Ha Ha picture]


Stop hitting yourself
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: But I thought this was an election year!

What is going on?


Trump is white.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time to increase the number of justices and make PR and DC a state. 

The GOP can not be trusted to keep its word, to act in good faith, and the sooner democrats in power understand and act on that the better.


teamgroot.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
