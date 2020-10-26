 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Vandals want the doors of the Austin Public Library painted red, but the city will paint them black again before too long   (kxan.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The culprits also wrote anti-voting sentiments on the walls of the library,

Pet peeve:  you enterprising journalists can't be bothered to tell me precisely what was written??  Also unmentioned in the video.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rolling Stones approve of painting it black.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When in Rome, do as the Vandals.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I see the girls walk by dressed in their summer clothes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Naido: The culprits also wrote anti-voting sentiments on the walls of the library,

Pet peeve:  you enterprising journalists can't be bothered to tell me precisely what was written??  Also unmentioned in the video.


I'm pretty sure that targeting a library with anti-voting sentiments indicates that it is some sort of red hattery.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Naido: The culprits also wrote anti-voting sentiments on the walls of the library,

Pet peeve:  you enterprising journalists can't be bothered to tell me precisely what was written??  Also unmentioned in the video.

I'm pretty sure that targeting a library with anti-voting sentiments indicates that it is some sort of red hattery.


There's either way too much mercury in those hats, or not nearly enough.  I can't decide.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This new XBand viral marketing scheme has gone too far.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is an incredible building. If anyone is in the city and if it's open, I highly recommend it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Naido: The culprits also wrote anti-voting sentiments on the walls of the library,

Pet peeve:  you enterprising journalists can't be bothered to tell me precisely what was written??  Also unmentioned in the video.


Duh, isn't it obvious: anti-voting! You know, like, um, "Fark all of the things!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: When in Rome, do as the Vandals.


I don't have to dress like a goth do I?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this the same place the guy stole a million plus in printer ink?

https://www.bustle.com/p/what-does-th​e​-red-x-mean-its-a-poignant-symbol-3999​2

https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2017​/​02/142149/facebook-red-x-meaning

Or do they have the mutant registration act on the ballot and Xaviers thugs are warning them?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.