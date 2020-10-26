 Skip to content
(Herald Scotland)   British man with dementia given four notes, creates tune picked up By BBC Philhamonic. Single being released Nov 1, all proceeds going to charities - Music For Dementia and Alzheimer's Society   (heraldscotland.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. I'm not even going to make a dust reference. My mother died with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was a brilliant woman. Journalist, author, advertising account executive and educator. We lost so much when her mind went. Seven years since she died, a good five before that when it became obvious she was losing it. Stories like this one remind me of the pain, but also of the joy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beautiful.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of Bali Hai
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean that in a good way
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And now you know......the rest of the story.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Music For Dementia is the name of my cover band that does covers of...uh...I just thought of the name but...What was the question?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not a musician by any means but that seemed like more than four notes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Music For Dementia is the name of my cover band that does covers of...uh...I just thought of the name but...What was the question?


"The Strokes" is the answer you're looking for to the question you're looking for.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have known brilliant people who were taken by dementia. It is incredibly hard to face.

/To anyone out there going through the process of caring for someone with dementia know you are not alone and it does not last forever.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In what universe is that only four notes?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Songs for Alzheimer's" is the best greatest hit record I've ever heard.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: I'm not a musician by any means but that seemed like more than four notes.


Maybe try reading the damned article.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

little big man: And now you know......the rest of the story.


Good day!
 
