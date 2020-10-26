 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Someone's writing romantic poems to Harriet Conklin, Liz & George reminisce and while Superman is off sleuthing in Metropolis, Jimmy's hundreds of miles away on a ship whose anchor is about to bash a hole in its hull. Paul's Memory Bank at 8PM EDT   (tunein.com) divider line
7
    More: Live  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Poetry Mixup - 3/20/49 - Someone's been writing romantic poetry to Harriet Conklin.

My Favorite Husband - Liz and George Reminisce - 7/1/49 - A season-end show replaying some stories like Liz getting her driver's license, Liz vowing to never interrupt George's stories again, and the butcher getting a valentine mistakenly thinking it's from Liz.

Superman - Last of the Clipper Ships Parts 6 to 10 - 3/17 - 3/26/1941 -We left our story with the Clara M's hull about to be turned to splinters by a loose anchor while Superman is off flying to Metropolis to do some sleuthing.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going to try to clear some time Saturday night (Halloween) to play The Mercury Theater's 'The War of the Worlds'.  If that happens I'll start a thread in the usual way.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
U2 needs to win a lovelier complexion?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OH!

I've been here all along

Howdy!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's abominable.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.