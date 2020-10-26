 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Karma sets a new record time. Tag is for the bicyclist   (people.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WTF is wrong with people?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you are having a good day, do NOT rtfa.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin Award anyone?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: WTF is wrong with people?


I mean, have you *met" people? They're the worst.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope hitting the light pole was painful and felt like an eternity, you farking asshole.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W..t..f.  I am a frequent pedestrian, so I have witnessed and been on the receiving end of all manner of stupidity from dicks in cars.  Usually it is stuff like laying on the horn or yelling right as they speed to try to jump-scare you.  Sometimes it's more aggressive with a fake swerve into the shoulder of the road.  But never have I seen someone actually try to make contact.  Thats just straight up evil.

Just falling off your bike isn't usually fatal even going fast - just painful.  I wonder if she was unlucky and hit her head or something.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the woman on the bike would've lived
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
driver of the car may not have done the pushing but still I hope he goes away for a good long tie.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a terrible story for the lady on the bike. Too bad this asshole didn't fall out the window first. And then the driver got herpes that burst into flames.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I wish the woman on the bike would've lived


I wish she was armed and shot both van occupants.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB which I think comes from Billy Connolly biography

Had a mate in Glasgow who used to drove round with a boxing glove on a long pole, with BIFF! painted on glove. He'd drive up alongside cyclists, stick pole out window, yell "Hey!" and then shove the glove at them
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: driver of the car may not have done the pushing but still I hope he goes away for a good long tie.


Alcatraz ascot?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: edmo: WTF is wrong with people?

I mean, have you *met" people? They're the worst.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjjt: CSB which I think comes from Billy Connolly biography

Had a mate in Glasgow who used to drove round with a boxing glove on a long pole, with BIFF! painted on glove. He'd drive up alongside cyclists, stick pole out window, yell "Hey!" and then shove the glove at them


CSB?  I don't think so, and I hate cyclists at what I believe is the maximum allowable amount.  That is, I will curse at them under my breath for causing me to jam on the brakes.  Then I realize they've inconvenienced me for only a few seconds and get the fark over myself.

What Billy Connolly or his mate did could have very easily turned into an incident like this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Thats a terrible story for the lady on the bike. Too bad this asshole didn't fall out the window first. And then the driver got herpes that burst into flames.


Federal murder charges will likely have to suffice.  At least I think that applies here.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Natalie Portmanteau: Thats a terrible story for the lady on the bike. Too bad this asshole didn't fall out the window first. And then the driver got herpes that burst into flames.

Federal murder charges will likely have to suffice.  At least I think that applies here.


Or accessory/conspiracy. Maybe they'll pick up exploding herpes in prison.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Natalie Portmanteau: Thats a terrible story for the lady on the bike. Too bad this asshole didn't fall out the window first. And then the driver got herpes that burst into flames.

Federal murder charges will likely have to suffice.  At least I think that applies here.


Federal?  What federal statute did they break?

State?  For sure.  And I would think it could get a murder charge of sorts.  A driver of a robbery gone wrong can get charged with murder even if they dodn't do the act, you'd think using the vehicle as the platform for the assault that caused a person's death would be in the same boat.
 
Obryn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sgygus: If you are having a good day, do NOT rtfa.


Note to self: Read the comments first.

/Has a sad
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"At the same time, the passenger fell out of the moving vehicle and struck a light pole."

How proud your family must be of you, you dick.  I hope it hurt.
 
