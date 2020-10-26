 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   People who sell nonsense concerned about the rise in belief of other, different nonsense   (cbc.ca) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I thought it was a pretty convincing theological argument," van Sloten said. "But people just went nuts with it."

And just like that, he covered the history of pretty much every religion
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of stupid nonsense, I believe we've been duped by a genius that wanted us to take a look in the mirror and realize just how stupid and nonsensical we really are. Awareness is key, right? Unfortunately, the genius didn't know just how deep the unwitty and gullible would sink. Or, maybe he did. Which would make him an evil genius. An evil genius that would love nothing more than to witness susceptible morons combat each other. Kind of his personal blooper entertainment. That said, there is only one person so perverted enough, so devilishly playful, so sick and drunk with power...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good one, Bill. Now stop before one of these nut jobs confuses everything up with Al-Anon.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guys i literally cant tell whos worse
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who believe in sky fairies without proof believe things other things without proof too.  News at 11.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches, huh.

What a surprise.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On social media, DiSabatino watched as the debunked Plandemic video was shared and watched hundreds of times by people in her congregation. Inevitably, DiSabatino began hearing of QAnon from people around her, and began to read more about it.

THIS. Oh Lawd this. You don't want to know how many parents in my city had plenty of time to themselves over lockdown and came out as anti-vax when school came back.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The information age has spawned a new dark age.

(Hopefully, the Muslims will get us out of this one, again.)
 
Iggie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"DiSabatino soon realized her anger toward what she viewed as someone's irrational beliefs would drive a further wedge between them..."

Now imagine how us atheists feel.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Pastor John van Sloten of Marda Loop Church in Calgary had been thinking about, in his view, the theology behind wearing a mask."


*facepalm* Dude...'everything' does not need a theological background.  I mean, at least he's supporting mask usage, but does it really have to be any more complicated than a simple 'keep our community healthy. Wearing masks helps prevent a disease from spreading.'  Not everything needs to be an allegory or have symbolism.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Religions and conspiracy theories operate in much the same way.

Both promise answers and insights that make the receivers feel special and smarter than everyone who doesn't believe as they do.

Nice to see CBC gets that Q started on the Chans and not Reddit like we saw on a recent thread.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"His basic premise was that if Jesus, who was God, took on a human body to mask his Godness for the sake of others, then Christians should also cover up their faces during a pandemic."

This is horrible theology, even by theology's standards. You can't just come up with any old analogy involving God and use it to support an ethical stance. There has to be SOME connection between the two.
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that superstitious people who lean heavily on magical thinking and who view believing outlandish bullsh*t based on zero evidence to be a virtue would be susceptible to the Qanon dumbf*ckery? Pull the other one.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 These two pastors were sooooo close....


Gee, it's almost like these crazy Qannon folks are looking for answers to the big questions and the meaning to why we're here.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"For the last time, his blood was not single malt!"
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With any luck this particular cult will end just like Jonestown or Heaven's Gate did.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fusillade762: With any luck this particular cult will end just like Jonestown or Heaven's Gate did.


Christianity or QAnon?
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: fusillade762: With any luck this particular cult will end just like Jonestown or Heaven's Gate did.

Christianity or QAnon?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: "His basic premise was that if Jesus, who was God, took on a human body to mask his Godness for the sake of others, then Christians should also cover up their faces during a pandemic."

This is horrible theology, even by theology's standards. You can't just come up with any old analogy involving God and use it to support an ethical stance. There has to be SOME connection between the two.


Jesus masked his Godness, so Godness is like the COVID virus.
Don't you see? It makes perfect sense!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Pastor John van Sloten of Marda Loop Church in Calgary had been thinking about, in his view, the theology behind wearing a mask."


*facepalm* Dude...'everything' does not need a theological background.  I mean, at least he's supporting mask usage, but does it really have to be any more complicated than a simple 'keep our community healthy. Wearing masks helps prevent a disease from spreading.'  Not everything needs to be an allegory or have symbolism.


He should've gone with: "you think Jesus washed all those farking feet without covering his mouth and nose?"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The information age has spawned a new dark age.

(Hopefully, the Muslims will get us out of this one, again.)



What the Muslims learned they learned from the Chinese and that was AFTER what the Chinese gave the Greeks.

And remember: This whole business of what Prophet is which Savior and Britain's border drawings on the inside of their Imperious Brain is NOT amusing to the Chinese who absorbed many a middle-eastern and Asia-minor family through trade routes a thousand years before this little religious war conundrum of 500CE.

You wipe your feet of it before coming to China. And how one relaxes and where a sole might be accidentally "pointed" isn't Kosher to make a fuss about, neither.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: "His basic premise was that if Jesus, who was God, took on a human body to mask his Godness for the sake of others, then Christians should also cover up their faces during a pandemic."

This is horrible theology, even by theology's standards. You can't just come up with any old analogy involving God and use it to support an ethical stance. There has to be SOME connection between the two.


I'm now curious how the scriptures cover topics such as Crocs.
 
shpritz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: "His basic premise was that if Jesus, who was God, took on a human body to mask his Godness for the sake of others, then Christians should also cover up their faces during a pandemic."

This is horrible theology, even by theology's standards. You can't just come up with any old analogy involving God and use it to support an ethical stance. There has to be SOME connection between the two.


Jesus didn't want to infect people with his Godness so he wore a human maak. What part of that do you have a problem with?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Q" its the bat signal for morons
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus says be cool.  Like if you have some people that need care or if you just have a joint to share or whatever.

R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People (Official Music Video)
Youtube YYOKMUTTDdA
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Haha Canada, we're not the only stupid heads!  Maybe it's contagious thought, like the Covid, and you caught it from hanging out with us.  I'm sorry.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The information age has spawned a new dark age.

(Hopefully, the Muslims will get us out of this one, again.)


The Misinformation age, if you will.
 
red5ish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Religions are not like conspiracy theories. That's a lazy comparison.
Fark isn't the place to go into it but they really aren't alike.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iggie: "DiSabatino soon realized her anger toward what she viewed as someone's irrational beliefs would drive a further wedge between them..."

Now imagine how us atheists feel.


I don't see why you can't humor your family and participate in every religious ritual they do and never mention that you don't believe it and basically pretend to agree with them just to keep the peace. Why are you so divisive?
 
red5ish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Yeast No 7: The information age has spawned a new dark age.

(Hopefully, the Muslims will get us out of this one, again.)

The Misinformation age, if you will.


Don't leave out the Irish monks who educated the British nobility after the Black Plague.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
QAnon vs. Churches. Kinda like Walmart pharmacies vs. the US DOJ. No matter who wins, we all lose.
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Pastor John van Sloten of Marda Loop Church in Calgary had been thinking about, in his view, the theology behind wearing a mask."


*facepalm* Dude...'everything' does not need a theological background.  I mean, at least he's supporting mask usage, but does it really have to be any more complicated than a simple 'keep our community healthy. Wearing masks helps prevent a disease from spreading.'  Not everything needs to be an allegory or have symbolism.


Yeah, actually it does. Not for him, per se, but for many of his simple-minded congregants who are thoroughly sold on the "life is a test to see who gets into Heaven" concept and believe that literally everything they do, from what kind of car they drive, to which TV news station they trust, to whether or not they follow medical guidelines, is being graded by Saint Peter himself and one wrong move is all it takes to deny them entry to the promised land, dooming them to an eternity of suffering in Hell. So, for those people, if he wants them to make the "smart" decision, he has to find a Biblical allegory for it.

This is even parodied in The Simpsons, with the tenuous relationship between Ned Flanders and Reverend Lovejoy, because of Ned's inability to make his own decisions. He relies on Biblical guidance for EVERYTHING.

Ned Flanders is on the phone~! - Quotes\Clip
Youtube h_aYPBDXpxA
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

red5ish: Invalid Litter Dept: Yeast No 7: The information age has spawned a new dark age.

(Hopefully, the Muslims will get us out of this one, again.)

The Misinformation age, if you will.

Don't leave out the Irish monks who educated the British nobility after the Black Plague.


Damn, it's like those religious nuts are trying to civilize people.
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What part of "If they're not buying into *your* particular brand of nonsense it's not good for you" don't you get, other than all of it?
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Hey stubby, there's someone I'd like you to meet.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've said before that I imagine that religious people are rich fodder for conspiracy theories. All of their training tells them to take shiat on faith that no same person could possibly believe.
 
Iggie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Iggie: "DiSabatino soon realized her anger toward what she viewed as someone's irrational beliefs would drive a further wedge between them..."

Now imagine how us atheists feel.

I don't see why you can't humor your family and participate in every religious ritual they do and never mention that you don't believe it and basically pretend to agree with them just to keep the peace. Why are you so divisive?


Oh, I don't know.  Gee.  Maybe if they would damn well actually try to follow the tenets of the religions they claim to have such a fervent belief in, and try to not shove their personal perversions of said faiths down the throats of others, while at the same time judging anyone who doesn't agree with them as the SPAWN OF THE DEVIL!!!, maybe then, and only then, I'd be willing to have a rational conversation with them.
 
Iggie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I've said before that I imagine that religious people are rich fodder for conspiracy theories. All of their training tells them to take shiat on faith that no same person could possibly believe.


You have also described Trumpism.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.