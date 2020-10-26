 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Good news, everyone: We may finally have a leg up on 2020   (reuters.com) divider line
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This may sound picky but if they want more people getting vaccines they could start by not calling it a jab.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But will it mix well with the bleach?!!!
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I have been repeatedly assured by the experts here on Fark that a vaccine is impossible, or at least many years away.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm already way ahead of the rest of you. I've been chugging bleach, shining UV lights up my ass, freebasing hydroxychloroquine, and chasing it with colloidal silver. I'm so immune to COVID-19 at this point that I could kayak all the way to China, show up in Wuhan and start licking doorknobs.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: But I have been repeatedly assured by the experts here on Fark that a vaccine is impossible, or at least many years away.


Democrats when elected will fix everything. You can already see the effects of their landslide victory.
 
