(Science Alert)   Covid-19 might be an autoimmune disease. Oh, that's not terrifying at all   (sciencealert.com) divider line
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ever since my bout with COVID-19 back in March, I have had a massive blood clot in my aorta, inflammations of my colon, pancreas, liver, and heart. (Go ahead and make some jokes about gin but I'm not actually drinking a lot because I'm not stupid.) It's hard for me to suss out what is a lasting effect from the Coronavirus and what is a symptom of my POTS. 

But I can say that I have been flattened for months now. 

Normally, I'll have a few well days each month but not lately. I'm thrilled if I can get out of bed these days. 

The next time somebody tells you COVID-19 is a hoax, tell them from me to go fark themselves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COVID infects your endothelial system, which is the same mechanism used by Marberg and Ebola.  You are going to need a long time to recover from this shiat.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am so sorry to hear you're going through this.

fark COVID
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thank you, sweetness. I'm alive. For that I am grateful.
 
basemetal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lets do away with preexisting conditions through our illegitimate  SCOTUS.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can I make jokes about bacon instead?

And I wish you all the best in terms of improvement in your health.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So are we. Get better soon.
 
neritz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll tell them to fark themselves anyway.

/Aunt and uncle both fighting it now.
//Friend of mine also tested positive this week
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fingers crossed the covid-20 will come with a manualimmune option for the purists.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens with a number of diseases.  Based on the fact that I personally suffer from the described tendency (over active immune system), and having been researched and research it for many years, I'm forced to conclude that a person has to have a certain type of genetic make-up to be susceptible.

I was prescribed large does of prednisone, which is a helluva drug.  Avoid if possible.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

try some lube next time.sheesh
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the Flu! (right?)
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, maybe we might know more about this pandemic if we didn't have anti-science farkwads in control of this country.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
air borne aids. nice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notto: Just like the Flu! (right?)


it will go away last summer. just wait.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the conspiracy theorists that said, when this first came out, that this is the flu virus spliced with the AIDS virus?
As if humans would do such a thing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not even summer, by Easter it will be gone. 15 people.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this makes sens. Finally!

Id still like to see a comparison with people on immunosuppressants. Anyone? Bullet?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit! Bueller?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Viruses don't work like that.

Not that such matters to conspiracy nutters
 
Ashelth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ironically accurate.  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.go​v/pmc/articles/PMC6723519
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Way back when this all started to get B.A.D., I asked the Fark armchair M.D.s if that was what this disease was shaping up to be. The gist, more or less yes, not because it's airborne AIDS, but because it does a lot more suppression of the immune system than a typical disease normally would. Hence, underlying conditions and secondary infections wreck havoc in addition to the damage the virus causes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is my opinion--informed by reading dozens of case studies--that SARS-CoV-2 infection persists beyond seroconversion.  Antibodies don't permeate cells, and the virus is incredibly adept at scrambling and circumventing cell mediated immune responses.

The good news?  I've seen more bonafide work published the past two weeks than I have the past 9 months, including work on the autoimmune etiological layer.  That's small comfort for someone that is sick, but learning to accept SARS-COV-2 for what it is rather than what politicians and self-interested academics want it to be is a huge step towards developing therapies allowing sufferers to return to normalcy.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spent two weeks trying to not die. And I now have other issues popping up I've never had before. One insane thing my doctor cant explain is on the back of my left leg...on my calf I now have 2 veins that look like they belong on Sylvester Stallones arms. They werent there before. I still cant walk more than 30 or 40 feet without losing my breathing ability to the point of feeling like an asthma attack. I was doing 5 miles 2 times a day on a treadmill a month ago... And I still cant smell anything. Part of my taste has come back. But just sweet and hot. My usual sugar free milos tea taste like syrup. And the slightest spice sets me on fire. It's like the only two tastes I have and now they're hyper sensitive. And....some may want this issue....prolonged erections. For a 52 yr old I guess I should be thankful. But not for 4 hrs
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not exactly like an auto-immune disorder at all but does share some key similarities. In that when your immune system finally kicks it into high gear after a latent period it starts killing your own cells which are producing the virus and due to it's nature Rona can hide in all kinds of disparate cell lines. It becomes a war inside but from a foreign agent but not what your body would ordinarily produce.
ginandbacon: Much sympathies. It really got my GI tract as well I suppose because I had underlying ulcerative colitis.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a link to how bad you are effected and blood type?  Yep, and type A is the worst.  I'll continue to take it deadly seriously while the rest of my redneck community believes it's over.

https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefi​n​g/2020/10/20/covid-blood-type
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

not in playgrounds or on the bus.
 
wantingout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
is there anything that COVID can't do?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone with an autoimmune disease and a rare neurological disease/disorder, let me welcome all you new people to the group. Let's start by reciting the group motto: GODDAMNSONOFAbiatchOUCH!

Here's your complimentary piteous look and bumper sticker explaining that your handicap is invisible but yes you do need to park closer.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Do....
 
dennysgod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Well, you'd be living up to your name if you could go more then a couple of minutes of heavy breathing.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I wish you better days ahead.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

No... kind of the opposite.  AIDS attacks your immune system, so that you become deadly sick from things that you'd normally be able to fight off.  From the article, it sounds like there is a chance that some peoples' immune systems, once they realize COVID-19 is around, misidentify healthy parts of their body as infected and start attacking their cardiovascular and respiratory systems, maybe even their nervous systems.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What a random list of symptoms....
Can't do much with a 4 hour boner if you cant breathe properly.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thank you.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Christ, that's bad. You have my sympathies and i hope the effects aren't permanent.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Covid-19 is Allah's will.
 
RedPhoenix122
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Invoke the 25th.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Could be the bacon.

Seriously, i hope for your complete recovery. I have been extremely fortunate to have avoided it so far.

Had a moron tell me today, i guess we'll just get it. Implying there's nothing that could be done.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Or at least an Apple Carplay option.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Echoing others' wishes for your full and speedy recovery, and much strength to you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.