 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Want to make your house smell like a deep fryer? Walmart has you covered with the KFC-scented firelog   (marketwatch.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is disgusting. So, on-brand for Wal-Mart.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not anymore my local Walmart doesn't! Just bought all their stock
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was excited about this because I eat KFC twice a day every day.

But, I only smell burnt toast.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes care of dad's present.  He likes fried chicken more than I do and that's a lot.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up will be Wal-Mart scent. So, stale cigarette smoke and too much cheap perfume, with a hint of vinyl and the barest trace of some unidentifiable odor best described as "carbohydrate".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Christmas, gift your home and family with the warm scented embrace of Donald Trump shiatting in your fireplace.

MAGA2020
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or buy a deep fryer and fry some food up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a traditional fireplace, so I'll have to make my house smell like a deep fryer the old fashioned way.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and tires. Every few minutes it should burn a thin layer of tire smell. That's important.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitefangz64: I was excited about this because I eat KFC twice a day every day.

But, I only smell burnt toast.


If this is a stroke joke, nice...

If it isn't a joke, you are having one.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if you make KFC chicken using this log as a heat source?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Or buy a deep fryer and fry some food up.


Pretty much this. Smoke goes up the chimney. Deep fryer residue sticks to the walls and makes the kitchen smell like corndogs and jalapeno poppers for a week.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is worse, this or the Burger King cologne?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my deep fryer will be the death of me.

but i love making french fries
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: whitefangz64: I was excited about this because I eat KFC twice a day every day.

But, I only smell burnt toast.

If this is a stroke joke, nice...

If it isn't a joke, you are having one.


Yeah, my humor is as dark as the hearse waiting out front.

//my house smells fat
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just go and get some chicken if you want your house to smell like fried chicken?
That way, people that come over don't take one whiff and immediately say, "Yep, white trash."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son works at mcdonalds. I pick him up in 40 minutes. After every shift he smells like a deep fryer. Ya know, there are some people who shower before work and some after. He's the latter.

How about no.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not a firelog that smells like deep fried mars bars.

Don't laugh...if you have never tried it...it is the most delicious desert that made me feel bad for my soul after I ate it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As appropriate, Target is getting the more upmarket scent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not meant to be used on it's own.  It's an addon for the KFC Dating Simulator for a 'full immersion' experience.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/11​2​1910/I_Love_You_Colonel_Sanders_A_Fing​er_Lickin_Good_Dating_Simulator/

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator Trailer
Youtube W4KLOBThpL4


/I give it one week
//before some idiot is admitted to the ER
///for trying to eat the firelog
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: As appropriate, Target is getting the more upmarket scent.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


It wasn't until Josie got trapped in the drawer pull that I realized her husband really was in the log.

/Joan Chen was hot
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start on the racoon rug in front of the fireplace, and keep the mood when it is time to move into the bedroom with an appropriately named candle...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About once every three months I'll get drunk enough to insist on a bucket of KFC, this happened last week for me and the kid since the wife was out.

We ate the whole thing and threw out all the bones and shiat in the indoor garbage, the next day the smell (and mostly the hangover) made me barf the kitchen sink.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'm more partial to this:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Although you can have this version:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, well, well! Well if it isn't fat stinking billy goat Billy Boy in poison! How art thou, thou globby bottle of cheap stinking chip oil? Come and get one in the yarbles, if ya have any yarbles, ya eunuch jelly thou!
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: What happens if you make KFC chicken using this log as a heat source?


Cancer
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Colonel Sanders KFC
Youtube v0Zeqy5bt4M
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait...does it smell like KFC food or does it smell like KFC, the place?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does it smell like KFC food or does it smell like KFC, the place?


Yes.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To quote my wife: "Eeeewww, who the fark would want that?"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: whitefangz64: I was excited about this because I eat KFC twice a day every day.

But, I only smell burnt toast.

If this is a stroke joke, nice...

If it isn't a joke, you are having one.


Or he's hanging out with my mother in law.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: Which is worse, this or the Burger King cologne?
[Fark user image image 275x183]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Looks pretty nice. Will have to visit next time I'm in Köln.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.