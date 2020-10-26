 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man charged in burning of ballot drop box   (local21news.com)
91
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Oct 2020 at 5:35 PM



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 He is not Worldly Wise.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I checked out a twitter user named as such, located in Massachussetts... it was nearly nonsensical.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And now Trump is going to lose Massachussetts, that box had 3,000,000 votes for Trump in it. To the SCOTUS!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hoping this was the guy in CA-I didn't realize there was another one. I hope it's not a trend.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should charge him with a hell of a lot more than that. I'm sick of this shiat.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Should charge him with a hell of a lot more than that. I'm sick of this shiat.


One felony vote tampering charge for each ballot rendered unsalvagable sounds about right.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire.

Huh. So they are useful for something.
 
neehurtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nba2kio.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull up your f*cking pants.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: And now Trump is going to lose Massachussetts, that box had 3,000,000 votes for Trump in it. To the SCOTUS!


I've got some TF that says when the Trump campaign publishes its list of incidents of ballot-tampering as part of their case as to why the courts need to  overturn their loss, it will include a vague allusion to this that leaves out what state it was in.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


Next time give us a damn NSFW warning, idiot.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, Boston FD lived up to the old adage about firefighters just adding to your fire damage with water damage. Why would you use water on a ballot box fire, use a dry chemical extinguisher you dingbats, it's a tiny volume of nearly airtight space.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire.

Huh. So they are useful for something.


I do not k ow about Boston but my old PD used the drug control guys for a lot of things other than drug enforcement.  However we got funding from the state and feds for calling them drug interdiction.  About half their case load was probably drug stings, rest of the time they were out looking for actaul badguys.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


Whatthefarkamireading.jpg
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump only attracts the best people to his cause, it seems.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


So this is wha a stroke feels like.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: WTF, Boston FD lived up to the old adage about firefighters just adding to your fire damage with water damage. Why would you use water on a ballot box fire, use a dry chemical extinguisher you dingbats, it's a tiny volume of nearly airtight space.


You should have seen how the city handled the Mooninites.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


If that is him... The dude has serious mental health problems.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

Next time give us a damn NSFW warning, idiot.


Best twitter ever tho -

"I like to suck your dick to help me to direct top gun 2 and the buget"

So, he's really horny, he has artistic vision AND cares about the numbers.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire.

Huh. So they are useful for something.


You're assuming that the description wasn't simply   "Five-foot one to 6-foot 11 black male wearing a coat"
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Snackbar post lately... ?

Just wondering...
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be mad at the world too if my legs were that short
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


That, my friends, is a crystal clear window into the mind of an insane person. Ever wondered what it was like to be crazy? It's that Twitter feed with a background soundtrack of buzzing flies.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


I liked "Donald trump and the Clinton keep hacking my account if is not a crime fark it I committed 911"

But he's very probably insane, and that's sad.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was Top Gun 2 any good?  Is it even out yet?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that there is going to be more things like this and other voter fraud and it's going to be a bunch of conservatives who get charged with the crimes?

Seems like everytime they accuse the Democrats of something a flood of Republicans get caught or charged with those exact same crimes. Projection is a stone cold biatch isn't it.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

Whatthefarkamireading.jpg


The failure of public education.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Channel 21? Never heard of it. New Englander.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pull up your f*cking pants.


Worldy Armand, of Boston, lookin' like a fool with your pants on the ground.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in a worldy trouble now
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: mathamagical: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

Whatthefarkamireading.jpg

The failure of public education.


The failure of proper mental health services, more likely.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I would not think it was that hard to find him...."Attention all units. Suspect is wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans, and suspect has 18 inch legs. Use caution, suspect may have a lighter in his possession."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly why I've made copies of my ballot and have been putting them in all the drop boxes I can find.  I want my vote to count.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d2v7i6t2.map2.ssl.hwcdn.netView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

If that is him... The dude has serious mental health problems.


Thank you for throwing everyone who needed mental health treatment out on the streets, Saint Reagan!

And thank you for making sure that 90% of Americans are afraid of going to the hospital anyway for fear of being bankrupted if they need anything, GOPers!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image 300x168]
I would not think it was that hard to find him...."Attention all units. Suspect is wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans, and suspect has 18 inch legs. Use caution, suspect may have a lighter in his possession."


Suspect is hatless - I repeat - hatless
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


That was ... odd.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with Boston?

I thought it was a hella liberal city.   The Boston Globe talks shiat on Dems, and now this.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: mathamagical: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

Whatthefarkamireading.jpg

The failure of public education.


Is there a private school class covers "don't talk about eating dick and doing nine eleven" that public schools just can't afford?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He should be prosecuted for wearing his pants like that too.
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09


Oh, Dear God.  Damn you for even posting that.  That's gonna require some excessive booze for me to sleep tonight.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: What the hell is wrong with Boston?

I thought it was a hella liberal city.   The Boston Globe talks shiat on Dems, and now this.


I've got a strong hunch that this was less about politics and more "the neighbor's dog works for the CIA and told me to do it."
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image 300x168]
I would not think it was that hard to find him...."Attention all units. Suspect is wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans, and suspect has 18 inch legs. Use caution, suspect may have a lighter in his possession."


It looks like he is doing a handstand. Farking pants down baby legs voter frauding mother farker.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Ever wondered what it was like to be crazy?


no i havent. STOP ASKING I said I already did
 
El Morro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude is going to learn a hard lesson on how some felonies will hurt a lot worse than others, and his behavior here falls under the category of the former.  

Have fun in jail, dickhead.
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stappawho: I'd be mad at the world too if my legs were that short


As my grandfather used to say to my grandmother (who was short but appeared about 6'2" when sitting): "You ought to sue the city for building all of the sidewalks so close to your ass."
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: neehurtz: His Twatter feed
Allegedly
https://twitter.com/warmand32?s=09

Next time give us a damn NSFW warning, idiot.


Well I wasn't going to click on it anyway.. but now I have to click on it while at work.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd give him a head start just to see him try to run in those pants.
 
