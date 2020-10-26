 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Your day will be made much better by this Scots redhead giving you the meaning of "Ye canna tak the breeks aff a hielan man"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the heilen lass?

/WHAT?!?! YOU WERE ALL THINKING IT!
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oof, I don't know what it is about women with Scottish accents, but I got it bad.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This makes me want to tuck in my shirt.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was she speaking English?
I only understood half of it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Was she speaking English?
I only understood half of it.


CHTSTEST
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would give her the most awkward ten seconds of her day.
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now I want to listen to the song she references but I have no idea what to search for.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wreck it Ralph 2 - Princess Scene - Merida
Youtube 41AL9YGKs_M
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still tucking here
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/41AL9YGK​s_M]


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

frostus: Now I want to listen to the song she references but I have no idea what to search for.


Donald Where's Your Troosers?- Andy Stewart! Funny Scottish Song!
Youtube pDJflQfNUE8
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And no I got find a lass to take to me scratcher.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SWEET GINGER JESUS
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: How about the heilen lass?

/WHAT?!?! YOU WERE ALL THINKING IT!


Dunno. Couldn't pay attention.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Weatherkiss: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/41AL9YGK​s_M]

[i.chzbgr.com image 680x665]


And that only marginally helped
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One thing I learned while traveling in Scotland, if a Scottish person doesn't want you to know what they are talking about, you won't understand a single word they say.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That lass gave me a funny feelin' in the breeks.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I kept thinking about the Scottish version of peppa pig
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would pay money to see a conversation between  a Scot and a Jamaican.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's like if the Micro Machines guy had a stroke
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also known as "You can't steal Drew's AA chip"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x1422]


But what does she look like after a roll in the scratcher in the morning?  Hay?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've found it to be very rare for men to not appreciate whatever accent is attached to an attractive women.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But can she lend me a couple'a bob 'till Thursday?  I'm absolutely skint.  But I'm expecting a postal order and can pay it back as soon as it comes.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: SWEET GINGER JESUS

Males

are gingers.

Women are redhead HAWTNESS.

\Fap
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought myself Scotch by listening to Cocteau Twins


Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas (Official Video)
Youtube 6KnYw4EwYGc
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I've found it to be very rare for men to not appreciate whatever accent is attached to an attractive women.


Jennifer Tilly to the white courtesy phone
Fran drescher please stand by

And on and on and on
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Angry Scottish Guy On A Roof
Youtube CqmDq6IiF_Q
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x276]


In my mind she leaves school and becomes a drug Mule. And does serious time in a federal prison. That ends up getting taken over by inmates.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oblig
Stewart Lee braveheart
Youtube tHA1ufmLZQY
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh.  My.  Dear.  Goodness.  Oh, that's a keeper.  Wow.  Speechless & incoherent.  Mumbling.

...Me, not her.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Still tucking here


Braggart
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That there lass is the Scots example of the top right corner of the hot/crazy graph.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly, some of the more southern dialects are more impenetrable than that.

Also, hey now.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello nurse?
 
Sugarpuss O'Shea
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: frostus: Now I want to listen to the song she references but I have no idea what to search for.

[YouTube video: Donald Where's Your Troosers?- Andy Stewart! Funny Scottish Song!]


I learned this song at a Scottish Highland dance camp when I was in middle school. Had a lot of fun singing it. Also saw my fair share of old white men dick and balls at Highland Games.  Just now 25 years later I'm starting to wonder if they were grooming us with that song.
 
