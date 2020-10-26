 Skip to content
(UPI)   Sicilian town is auctioning off abandoned homes starting at a little over $1   (upi.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will it come with a free Sicilian pizza?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from mainland Italy a few years ago... apparently it did pretty, pretty well on the first go.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: This is a repeat from mainland Italy a few years ago... apparently it did pretty, pretty well on the first go.


True, but a lot of Southern Europe has been doing this since the Great Recession. Several towns in Sicily come to mind.

The big catch is that most of them either require you to be an owner-occupant, and even the less restrictive ones demand that you fully renovate them within 1-2 years.

For a lot of people, that's tough in places where Yelp and Angie's List don't exist, and where you don't already live.

But if you had the funds and the time, moving there and full-time renovating several houses at once could be a new full time job with an amazing end result.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Monty_Zoncolan: This is a repeat from mainland Italy a few years ago... apparently it did pretty, pretty well on the first go.

True, but a lot of Southern Europe has been doing this since the Great Recession. Several towns in Sicily come to mind.

The big catch is that most of them either require you to be an owner-occupant, and even the less restrictive ones demand that you fully renovate them within 1-2 years.

For a lot of people, that's tough in places where Yelp and Angie's List don't exist, and where you don't already live.

But if you had the funds and the time, moving there and full-time renovating several houses at once could be a new full time job with an amazing end result.


*coughs*
Yeah, I looked into this.   They usually start...at auction, for $1, and then up from there.  And renovations are almost a must with these, which require more $$$.  It can still be cheaper than buying an existing house, but it's a gamble.   There are also real estate agents that will walk you through the process if serious, but I've read that almost everyone that starts down this path, ends up buying an existing property instead of the $1 route.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah...nobody wants to live there.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NikolaiFarkoff:  For a lot of people, that's tough in places where Yelp and Angie's List don't exist, and where you don't already live.  and *raerae1980

Yeah, I recall the original deal was something like, renovations to begin and continue within the first year (no closing date) AND you had to use all local labor.... I can see a situation where that alone might be problematic in Sicily.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine print:

Offer does not apply to Anericans at this time.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: NikolaiFarkoff:  For a lot of people, that's tough in places where Yelp and Angie's List don't exist, and where you don't already live.  and *raerae1980

Yeah, I recall the original deal was something like, renovations to begin and continue within the first year (no closing date) AND you had to use all local labor.... I can see a situation where that alone might be problematic in Sicily.


I've heard a lot of local labor make very reasonable offers. Ones you can't even refuse, in fact.

srsly, though, the Sicilians I've met were hands-down the friendliest people in Europe. But maybe that's how they get you in.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That looks attractive
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Salemi for sale.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mercury
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never go against a Sicilian when land is on the line
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really, Fark?   I had to be first?

/Walks away, shaking head.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: That looks attractive
[Fark user image image 850x564]


I'd rather spend 40k on a house in Natchez.
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Monty_Zoncolan: This is a repeat from mainland Italy a few years ago... apparently it did pretty, pretty well on the first go.

True, but a lot of Southern Europe has been doing this since the Great Recession. Several towns in Sicily come to mind.

The big catch is that most of them either require you to be an owner-occupant, and even the less restrictive ones demand that you fully renovate them within 1-2 years.

For a lot of people, that's tough in places where Yelp and Angie's List don't exist, and where you don't already live.

But if you had the funds and the time, moving there and full-time renovating several houses at once could be a new full time job with an amazing end result.


Even if you had the funds, getting major renovation done in 1-2 years is impossible, especially in a small town.  My uncle got a visit from the local mafioso when he bought his house in Sicily.  "It would be a shame if your workers weren't able to finish the job" kinda thing.  The biggest shock for him was the fact that it is normal for the previous owner to gut the house upon moving out.  Cabinets, sinks, fixtures, toilets...all taken
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a little over $1

this is how they get you. next thing you know, your 'little over a dollar' become $1.50.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mercury: Never go against a Sicilian when land is on the line


Never get involved in a death war in Asia.
 
