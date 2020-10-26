 Skip to content
(UPI)   I like my world record holders like I like my women: COVERED IN BEES   (upi.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I feel stupid... OF COURSE the method of determining who is covered in the MOST bees would be based on weight... how did I never see that?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But why?
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have somehow never heard the bit before, here ya go...

Lego Eddie Izzard - "Covered in bees"
Youtube 2aFJCfoi8FU
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: But why?


Because right now it's pollen well, Honey.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: But why?


Because he's a greedy pollintician banking off the freebees.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Just one would come pretty close to 140lbs
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
howtobeadad.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Now I feel stupid... OF COURSE the method of determining who is covered in the MOST bees would be based on weight... how did I never see that?


Some things should never be measured in pounds.

Bees are several of them.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping the article was about a man breaking a sprinting speed record because he was chased by bees. Disappointed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bombreport.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, ladies. If a man can hold that many bees, he's a keeper.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald: "Yeah, that's how I like my Russian hookers."

Melania: (whispers in Donnie's ear)

Donald:  "Oh.  Bees.  Never mind."

/drink!
 
you need help
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the article says his, so you'll need to fap to some other thing on the internet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an irrational fear of bees. I run away like a little girl when one is near me.

But then I got stung about a month ago, for the first time in like 35 years. Back of the leg, didn't see it coming. And it was not nearly as painful as I had remembered it. Worst thing was the itch for the next several days.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bees are pretty docile, which you kind of have to be when stinging a mammal is a suicide attack. Let's see them do this with yellowjackets. Or murder hornets.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsnbase: Monty_Zoncolan: Now I feel stupid... OF COURSE the method of determining who is covered in the MOST bees would be based on weight... how did I never see that?

Some things should never be measured in pounds.

Bees are several of them.


Order received. Your 40lb box of bees will arrive Friday.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d2h1pu99sxkfvn.cloudfront.netView Full Size

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/very 70's
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 394x222]


I came into this thread for no other reason than this gif.

/leaving satisfied.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Malenfant: jsnbase: Monty_Zoncolan: Now I feel stupid... OF COURSE the method of determining who is covered in the MOST bees would be based on weight... how did I never see that?

Some things should never be measured in pounds.

Bees are several of them.

Order received. Your 40lb box of bees will arrive Friday.


Alexa?

/ needs a fear button
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bees are totally cool. Yellowjackets are the ones you should worry about.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
NCSB: Was dicking around in the yard pulling up roots and uncovered a nest and was instantly gangbanged by the entire colony. Stung at least 30+ times all over and was crushing them on my face and body as I fled. These mofos were literally trying to kill me
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like my women like i like my cars.
Good trade in value on a newer model, if you keep the mileage down.


I like my men like i like my coffee.
Custom made just for me, and left to be cleaned up after by someone when i've had my fill.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [bombreport.com image 850x427]


As a beekeeper, I have actually experienced this. A small slit in my veil allowed bees to get in, but not out, and it was not fun. ER visit, Epinephrine, IV Benadryl, IV Pepcid (it's an anti-inflammatory) IV fluids, etc. $1,500 dollars later, I purchased a better bee suit.

Also, the bees that this guy is covered in are most likely drone (male) bees which cannot sting. It's the females that you need to look out for. This applies to human females, also.
 
