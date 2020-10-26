 Skip to content
(Vox)   Remember fun? Not even Pepperidge Farms remembers thanks to this coronavirus pandemic   (vox.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll have fun when I see Trump's sad face when he loses.
courant.com

/and one day I'll have fun pissing on his grave
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude.






Dude?







DUDE.



































 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself muttering "this sucks" under my breath a lot these days.

/ this sucks
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, to answer subby's question: Yes, I did listen to the radio sometimes in 2011.


 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to look forward to a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy. I never thought I'd say this, but I can only play so much XBox.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Dude.

[Fark user image image 444x250]
[Fark user image image 498x223]

Dude?

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 498x278]

DUDE.

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 400x307]

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 500x281]

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 480x264]

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 500x200]

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 300x242]

[Fark user image image 444x250]

[Fark user image image 200x200]


I dunno. None of those have Bo Burnham in them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been happy as a clam. The internets are infinite.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well this is the "borderline depression" that Michelle Obama and, I think, all of us, is going through.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I predict a post-Coronavirus bacchanalia the likes of which have not been seen since the Roman empire.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, author person, but the idea is you've got to invest in lot of bad feelings now in order to pay off dividends of making the overall misery shorter and less terrible than it could have been if you'd just carried on. Which is better than the usual depression paradigm of investing in a lot of bad feelings now just to feel even worse later, so we've got that going for us. Right?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had fun just yesterday.


 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ways to have fun:

[Fark user image]


[Fark user image]


[Fark user image]


[Fark user image]


[Fark user image]
 
deadsanta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are we worried about fun when we have a pandemic and a corrupt administration to deal with?  Celebrate after a win over either, work first.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Y'all at Vox need to stop being drama llamas and redefining things just because some virus means you can't wander aimlessly to bars and coffee shops anymore and have to spend time at home.
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My career doesn't exist in any meaningful way like it did before, but I am lucky that my husband has been working full time. My colleagues who had spouses also in the live events industry, or who were single or sole providers, not so lucky. Anxiety and anguish run through us all, as there is no end to large scale gathering in sight and no financial help coming from the government.

But yeah, baking isn't fun any more. Sure, that's the story here.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes. Went for a safely socially distanced in our enclosed vehicle  through a drive with the wife to a local overlook out in nature then on a free drive wild life route at a local park this past weekend. You can still have fun and be wise about the Corona virus if you're smart and inventive.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yall gunna let something like the end of your civilization get you down?
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No end to the restrictions on large scale gatherings that is...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I predict a post-Coronavirus bacchanalia the likes of which have not been seen since the Roman empire.


The thing is, the Romans encouraged circuses.  Right now, most governments have banned them (bars/concerts/sporting events/etc.).  Bad idea for keeping a content and docile populous.

This, combined with the not-exactly-piles-of-bodies-in-the-str​eet level of deaths from Corona is causing a lot of people to say fark the restrictions.  I'm actually surprised this hasn't translated to the elections; IE, right now more people are clearly pro-restriction than anti, since Biden is winning.  If the election was a month or two later, I'm not so sure that Biden could still win.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bleach your hair. I've heard it said many times that you'll have more fun.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Ways to have fun:

[Fark user image 306x165]

[Fark user image 228x355]

[Fark user image 280x210]

[Fark user image 304x213]

[Fark user image 350x273]


Dogs are clearly more fun than cats (or raccoons)
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image images] Dude. Dude? DUDE.

I dunno. None of those have Bo Burnham in them.


Some of us just want to watch the world burn.
Some of us just want to watch the word Burnham.
Fun is where you find it, and Fark has managed to supply fun for both subsets of people.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know who's having fun?  Introverts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

downstairs: You know who's having fun?  Introverts.


I'm an introvert. I'm not having much fun.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I had fun just yesterday.

[Fark user image 450x450]


I too have been expanding my repertoire in Asian cuisine, tonight, Sweet & Sour chicken!

/did lo mien last week
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My idea of fun earlier was learning some COBOL. Got to the point where I was doing file I/O reading in the source code file of the program and outputting it to the screen. Lately it's 6809 Assembly language programming. I put text on the screen and managed to make a black background with a bar of stars on the top and bottom. Had me thinking I could make a text mode/semi graphics version of Defender almost if I spend more time with it though I got a LONG way to go for that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tabletop Simulator is having one of its sales, and my Titanomachina game is free DLC, amongst a plethora of great board games to liven up an evening.

/May not be a real substitute for human contact
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x425]


And yet I can't find support for my RealDoll foundation.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every day I ask myself self, is this a drinking day or not a drinking day.  Then I get a beer.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't afford fun anyway, so no.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm a nerdy introverted hermit whose day job involves juggling spreadsheets all day.

My lifestyle is largely unchanged, and my hobbies and leisure during COVID is largely the same as before COVID. (I do miss going to the movie theater and mall-wandering sometimes, though.)
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
♪ F is for friends who do stuff together

[Fark user image]


U is for unnecessary violence

[Fark user image]


N is for never never never leaving home

[Fark user image]


And that is how we have fun today.♪
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah I can only walk so much, doctor gave me a clean bill of health though so that is nice.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remove the people I know who have died from Covid and my life has mostly changed for the better, actually.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Anenu: ♪ F is for friends who do stuff together

[Fark user image 850x478]


I see 'S is for social distancing' isn't there.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I ride my bike, and especially this year have done A LOT more mountain biking than I normally do. It's so nice to be out in the woods with a few friends and then have social distance beers in the parking lot after.

/so nice out in the woods
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: I ride my bike, and especially this year have done A LOT more mountain biking than I normally do. It's so nice to be out in the woods with a few friends and then have social distance beers in the parking lot after.

/so nice out in the woods


I like coasts, too.

[Fark user image]


/yesterday
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Anenu: ♪ F is for friends who do stuff together

[Fark user image 850x478]

I see 'S is for social distancing' isn't there.


i.pinimg.com
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 To me, being in crowds is the opposite of fun, so it's been great.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: I'm starting to look forward to a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy. I never thought I'd say this, but I can only play so much XBox.


I aint been nowhere man!
Chuck Mead - "I Ain't Been Nowhere" The Official Song of Quarantine
Youtube DIQvaBOuvAs
 
