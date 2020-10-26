 Skip to content
(Rochester First)   Susan B. Anthony grave has new plastic shield for protection from 'I voted' stickers, Trump pissing on it   (rochesterfirst.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All day today Facebook posts have been showing up twice or more. Exactly the same. One right after the other. I thought it was just a Facebook glitch, but apparently the matrix be glitchin'.

/it's the exact same headline
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know this happens every election cycle, and I think it is cool. Is it possible to elevate this woman from a small grave stone to something more befitting a warrior who challenged the status quo and worked to defeat a system of oppression and sexism?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wha?? They are discouraging it?

*click*

Ahhh, they are protecting the headstone. Carry on. Very good.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"DEAD DEMOCRAT VOTES 12,000 TIMES! CLEAR EVIDENCE OF FRAUD!"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He can't go in public. Stage fright.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Neat solution. They can even save the shield from each election to put on display somewhere as a voting through the years kind of thing, if they want. I'd be into seeing an exhibit like that.

/neeeerd
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He readies, he aims, it drizzles down his leg and fills his shoe."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is it possible to elevate this woman from a small grave stone to something more befitting a warrior who challenged the status quo and worked to defeat a system of oppression and sexism?


On the scale of Mother Russia.

img.traveltriangle.comView Full Size


/ My grandmothers could not vote at age 21 and I am not elderly
// In my 50s
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "I voted" stickers on her headstone is one of those things that always makes me tear up.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I know this happens every election cycle, and I think it is cool. Is it possible to elevate this woman from a small grave stone to something more befitting a warrior who challenged the status quo and worked to defeat a system of oppression and sexism?


Not sure how she would look in high heels and a thong, but if that's your fetish no judgenent.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, I see an investment opportunity! There's gonna be big demand for these in a few years:

Donald Trump
Jeff Sessions
Rudy Giuliani
Rush Limbaugh
Dick Cheney
Donald Rumsfeld
Karl Rove
Laura Schlessinger
Ann Coulter
Sean Hannity
Alex Jones
Glenn Beck
...
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This one's for you, subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Neat solution. They can even save the shield from each election to put on display somewhere


That was my second thought. Make the display cumulative somehow, so it grows huge.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I know this happens every election cycle, and I think it is cool. Is it possible to elevate this woman from a small grave stone to something more befitting a warrior who challenged the status quo and worked to defeat a system of oppression and sexism?


there's really not much room for anything monumental there. it's pretty tight quarters in that section of the cemetery.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snowjack: Hey, I see an investment opportunity! There's gonna be big demand for these in a few years:

Donald Trump
Jeff Sessions
Rudy Giuliani
Rush Limbaugh
Dick Cheney
Donald Rumsfeld
Karl Rove
Laura Schlessinger
Ann Coulter
Sean Hannity
Alex Jones
Glenn Beck
...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lenfromak: This one's for you, subby:
[Fark user image 400x284]


No, Trump would totally piss on Susan B. Anthony if he could.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Give people stickers for doing the bare minimum that is expected of them, people slap stickers on historical artifact. America!

I get it, but just... stop it.

I don't need a voting sticker, and it's just going to end up in the trash.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I know this happens every election cycle, and I think it is cool. Is it possible to elevate this woman from a small grave stone to something more befitting a warrior who challenged the status quo and worked to defeat a system of oppression and sexism?


Do you think she would have wanted one?  Some people just do their thing and have no desire to be immortalized in stone for it.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Give people stickers for doing the bare minimum that is expected of them, people slap stickers on historical artifact. America!

I get it, but just... stop it.

I don't need a voting sticker, and it's just going to end up in the trash.


You sound like a white dude.

/Some of us didn't start out with automatically having the vote, fam. It means something more to a lot of us.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ByOwlLight: Neat solution. They can even save the shield from each election to put on display somewhere

That was my second thought. Make the display cumulative somehow, so it grows huge.


Perhaps in the women's rights historic park/museum in Seneca Falls...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ByOwlLight: gunther_bumpass: Give people stickers for doing the bare minimum that is expected of them, people slap stickers on historical artifact. America!

I get it, but just... stop it.

I don't need a voting sticker, and it's just going to end up in the trash.

You sound like a white dude.

/Some of us didn't start out with automatically having the vote, fam. It means something more to a lot of us.


Did you seriously just make someones opinion on a voting sticker about race?  That's just farking amazing.
 
