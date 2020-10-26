 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Why does God hate Louisiana?   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
72
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice. Pudding.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does god hate Louisiana or just the south in general?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good taste
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Jones - God in Lousiana
Youtube F3DZdCjKyy4
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Mormon friend of mine got sent to New Orleans for his mission. I think that's what you call a target rich environment.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Were meteorology, and basic understanding of sea level not a thing when you settled there?" - God
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: A Mormon friend of mine got sent to New Orleans for his mission. I think that's what you call a target rich environment.


I knew a bartender at a gay night club...and he had a thing for Mormons. He collected the underwear.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: A Mormon friend of mine got sent to New Orleans for his mission. I think that's what you call a target rich environment.


Mormkns in New Orleans in the name of my Sienfeld reboot.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "Were meteorology, and basic understanding of sea level not a thing when you settled there?" - God


Now do California.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: italie: "Were meteorology, and basic understanding of sea level not a thing when you settled there?" - God

Now do California.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earthquake scene - "Earthquake 1974" - Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner
Youtube 12hYrJaIVj8


Tho the real star of that movie was Charlton Hesston's SUV. People never really considered having such a oversized overpowered gas guzzler daily driver vehicle capable of jumping curbs and driving through flood in a urban setting before that product placement. They have a lot to answer for that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.

/aren't all of them "pro life" down there?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Rice. Pudding.


Shut your mouth
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And rock'n a t-top...Oh yeah. 1973. 6 MPG downhill baby, full leded gassoline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe god has decided it's a lost cause and is helping move thing along after this stunt by the legislature to remove all COVID-19 restrictions. .

https://www.wafb.com/2020/10/23/la-la​w​makers-pushing-petition-that-could-hal​t-governors-covid-restrictions-tempora​rily/
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: SVC_conservative: Rice. Pudding.

Shut your mouth


Also get the sharpies out Alabama could be saved.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Thoughts and prayers.

/aren't all of them "pro life" down there?


No. Next?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: SVC_conservative: Rice. Pudding.

Shut your mouth


No, it's disgusting and every stupid spot in New Orleans was pushing the same Jambalaya/Rice Pudding combo. Stop it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: SVC_conservative: Rice. Pudding.

Shut your mouth


Mmmmm give me  rice, a pound of sugar, cinnamon, condensed milk, and just to add to the diabetes toss in some raisins afterwards
Oh God I need insulin shot now just thinking of it
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the first bead necklace was tossed at a pair of naked breasts they were cursed by god. God of wine and tis approved, but was overruled.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that God punishing them over and over like that it would eventually sink in that God is unhappy with the racism and conservative politics.

What?  These are the people who think God regularly punishes humans for straying from their teachings, but when that same God seems to pummel their asses on a regular basis, at some point you'd have to consider that it's because of those people, not in spite of them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno


I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisianians know what they did.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Louisianians know what they did.


Jailed Freddy Fender?
Yeah that's the ticket
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Patriots fan?

Patriots fans seem to think so.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Does god hate Louisiana or just the south in general?


If this vengeful portrayal of the Divine has any Merit then the question we should be asking is "Why does the South hate the teachings of Jesus so much?"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno

I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children


No. When you fail remember the lesson and forget the failure. I think we eventually fixed that problem in all 50 states.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana did Parish for our sins...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plessy vs. Ferguson
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I swear God is mad at us which is why we have a virus to begin with. He must not like Penn State since we got the short end of the stick in Saturday's game. Still leaves a bitter taste in my mouth.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rummonkey: If this vengeful portrayal of the Divine


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: ColonelCathcart: Thoughts and prayers.

/aren't all of them "pro life" down there?

No. Next?


Really?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thea​d​vocate.com/baton_rouge/news/politics/l​egislature/article_d970cbd0-8486-11e9-​bb8a-cf565198aa1f.amp.html

Progressive Democrats in Louisiana, particularly women, are furious at Gov. John Bel Edwards for signing an extreme anti-abortion bill, a development that could cause problems for the governor as he runs for re-election this fall.

/sure seems like the entire government is
 
Super_pope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because of the farking lousianans
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno

I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children


Priscilla was early 20 or so when she married Presley.  She WAS only 14 when the sick fark started dating her.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"She was asking for it."
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

italie: "Were meteorology, and basic understanding of sea level not a thing when you settled there?" - God


Crazy things happen when you pave over marsh. The soil gets compacted, vegetation gets removed and water rushes in quicker, resulting in a lowering of the terrain, and more runoff.
 
mr-b
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Anenu: Does god hate Louisiana or just the south in general?

If this vengeful portrayal of the Divine has any Merit then the question we should be asking is "Why does the South America hate the teachings of Jesus so much?"


FTFY. America is Mystery Babylon. Revelation 17 - 18. This is just beginning.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno

I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children

No. When you fail remember the lesson and forget the failure. I think we eventually fixed that problem in all 50 states.


Not at all. Where's this Rock You live under.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno

I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children

No. When you fail remember the lesson and forget the failure. I think we eventually fixed that problem in all 50 states.


child marriage is legal in some form in all but two states - Delaware and New Jersey, both of which raised the minimum age of marriage to 18 without exception just last year.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: bayoukitty: ColonelCathcart: Thoughts and prayers.

/aren't all of them "pro life" down there?

No. Next?

Really?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thead​vocate.com/baton_rouge/news/politics/l​egislature/article_d970cbd0-8486-11e9-​bb8a-cf565198aa1f.amp.html

Progressive Democrats in Louisiana, particularly women, are furious at Gov. John Bel Edwards for signing an extreme anti-abortion bill, a development that could cause problems for the governor as he runs for re-election this fall.

/sure seems like the entire government is


Really. You asked a question. I answered.

I'm aware of the majority opinion in the state, however.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: You'd think that God punishing them over and over like that it would eventually sink in that God is unhappy with the racism and conservative politics.

What?  These are the people who think God regularly punishes humans for straying from their teachings, but when that same God seems to pummel their asses on a regular basis, at some point you'd have to consider that it's because of those people, not in spite of them.


No. When it's you or someone you like, it's a "test of faith".

/yeah, even Muslims aren't innocent of that
//some scholars are quite blunt about avoiding categorizing God's plans according to whims
///yet many people still do
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno

I really think people need to be reminded more often that we let Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis wed children

Priscilla was early 20 or so when she married Presley.  She WAS only 14 when the sick fark started dating her.


I'm sorry if you start dating someone when they're a child I don't care if you married them as an adult they're still a child because you started messing with them as a child thus mutating their ability to actually develop an adult psyche
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: He used Louisiana to give us cajun cuisine, zydeco music, and Louis Armstrong.

All I can figure is He's still pissed off about Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his thirteen year old cousin. And yet... Jerry Lee Lewis still walks the earth after all these years.

So yeah. Dunno


Memphis TN. Also jerry Lee Lewis...TN.
And if you want to talk about Marrying Cousins. This Royal family has a 'history' of that.
But you go on with your superior self.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
twocent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

italie: "Were meteorology, and basic understanding of sea level not a thing when you settled there?" - God


In 1699?
Also god didn't mention the land was gonna sink.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Much better arguments
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They talk funny.
 
irocu88
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because they were stupid enough to build a city below sea level right next to the ocean, with nothing but a couple of feet of levee between them.......

Stupid is as stupid does.
 
