(Patheos)   A pastor and his son are accused of cyber-bullying a cheerleader, because it's exactly what their Jesus would have wanted   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't she just shoot them?  Isn't this Florida?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many other victims there are out there. Most predators don't stop with just one.
"Pastors" and their brats should Not be given special treatment.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.


The "best part" is they, apparently, harassed the young lady in question and her family... trying to get her family to confront them about the harassment..

Seems like something a sane person would do....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: I wonder how many other victims there are out there. Most predators don't stop with just one.
"Pastors" and their brats should Not be given special treatment.


Why do you HATE Jesus?

/ DARKSIDED!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The girl's lawyer says the church refuses to work with them unless it can be proven the pastor's son sent the texts... but their avoiding the issue is precisely why this case is hard to resolve.

It's called "stonewalling" you f*cking morons, and it's a basic tactic every criminal uses. shiat - that every toddler uses. They're never going to give you anything that will help you.  You know this.  You deal with it daily.  But since the kid is the spawn of Elmer Gantry over there, you're going to give them special treatment because Jesus.

You reap what you sow, you pig-f*ck ignorant god-botherers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida tag should have been used.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go fark yourselves and your god
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they photoshop her head on Jesus' body?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.


The cop's involvement seems to be "We asked them if they did it and they said no. Whadyagonnado?" It takes a lot less paperwork to beat homeless people than actual police work.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old men who live alone vindicated!
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pastor is desperate for the mercy of God.  And he can't afford his own wifi.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.

The cop's involvement seems to be "We asked them if they did it and they said no. Whadyagonnado?" It takes a lot less paperwork to beat homeless people than actual police work.


I guess I don't understand, they went through all the trouble of acquiring and tracking the IP address.. hand the info over to the DA and get lunch.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a country, she wouldn't bone him so its time to harrass!

Sorry, can't do anything because he's a pastor's son and said he didn't do it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "pastor"?? I'm surprised they bothered with all this and didn't jump right to molesting.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. That is what their Jesus wants.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't condone it but I've heard of girls with these kids of problems having her brothers "talk" to the perv. That seems to work well.

Police kind of like that approach at times. And yet they did nothing her in this case which tells me somebody has a friend there.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why can't she just shoot them?  Isn't this Florida?


Because we've failed to pass the ERA
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't bullying her. They were bullying the sin. They love her. It's a common point of confusion - much like sponsoring anti-lgbt conversion camps and oversees black sites to "fix" gay people.

/"hate the sin, not the sinner", is a tiring misnomer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.


You really think someone should go to jail for doing that?
/
I'm not talking about what they did with the picture afterwards I'm asking you think they should go to jail just for creating it
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should take a seat over there...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: They weren't bullying her. They were bullying the sin. They love her. It's a common point of confusion - much like sponsoring anti-lgbt conversion camps and oversees black sites to "fix" gay people.

/"hate the sin, not the sinner", is a tiring misnomer.


'If I hate something, then so does my god'
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The girl's lawyer says the church refuses to work with them unless it can be proven the pastor's son sent the texts... but their avoiding the issue is precisely why this case is hard to resolve.

It's called "stonewalling" you f*cking morons, and it's a basic tactic every criminal uses. shiat - that every toddler uses. They're never going to give you anything that will help you.  You know this.  You deal with it daily.  But since the kid is the spawn of Elmer Gantry over there, you're going to give them special treatment because Jesus.

You reap what you sow, you pig-f*ck ignorant god-botherers.


What? They should sit down and wave their fifth amendment rights?

Got love how people like Rights, until it blocks their wishes
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year, a cheerleader at Palmetto High School in Florida received a disturbing message via Snapchat. Someone named "Eli" had photoshopped her face onto another woman's naked body - it was realistic enough that people might reasonably believe it was actually her - and threatened to send it to students at the school... unless she sent him an actual nude photo.
The harassment continued even after she blocked "Eli" on the app, since he would just get a new username and do it all over again. "Eli" eventually sent the altered photos to students at the school. It's unclear how many students saw them.

I don't know enough about Snapchat and I don't want to learn, but isn't there a way to limit your chatters to people you actually know?

Gotta wonder how many other girls Eli preyed on (almost, I say, almost a joke there  Pastor's son?  Preyed/prayed?)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.

The cop's involvement seems to be "We asked them if they did it and they said no. Whadyagonnado?" It takes a lot less paperwork to beat homeless people than actual police work.


Yes. Pro tip, never confess. Never answer any questions. The slightest inconsistency will be painted as proof of something despite the fact that facts are inconsistent.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When a member of our community feels harassed or their rights are being infringed upon by someone else, that's when we should expect our criminal justice people to employ every technique."

Hahahahahahaha against a church in Florida???
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a-hole stalks girl and she reports it.  Mom talks to a-hole and he goes off on a rant about what he's do to mom.  This kid has dismembered former pets in his backyard.  Doesn't help that dad is co-signing his bull crap.

Eli will either be a state republican congressman or serial killer.  Potato - Potatah at this point.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.

The "best part" is they, apparently, harassed the young lady in question and her family... trying to get her family to confront them about the harassment..

Seems like something a sane person would do....


This is what I focused on.
Get a restraining order based on the (sparse) evidence.
My guess is that the (accused) family won't be able to contain themselves and will do something stupid.
That's when you get them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: What a country, she wouldn't bone him so its time to harrass!


I expect a search of their house would turn up a shrine to the kid's cheerleader "wife" who just hasn't realized she must submit to his authority.

/ A shrine with a lot more pictures of her head 'shopped into porn
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be a "thing" that assumed that cops' kids and preachers' kids were often the worst-behaved kids in school.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pastor extorting someone?  Isn't that the entire point of having a church?
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.facebook.com/SkywayCommun​i​ty/
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I haven't been is high school for a long, long time but I don't remember parents being allowed to eat with their children.  You know?  It would almost suggest that dad might say "See that girl over there?  I'll bet you can get nekkid picture of her, son.   That would be cool."

In case your creep factor was only at 60%, I can CF  it up to 110%.  That's my gift to the world.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So a-hole stalks girl and she reports it.  Mom talks to a-hole and he goes off on a rant about what he's do to mom.  This kid has dismembered former pets in his backyard.  Doesn't help that dad is co-signing his bull crap.

Eli will either be a state republican congressman or serial killer.  Potato - Potatah at this point.


Ted Bundy was lauded by several Republican Congressmen and a US Senator as a master campaign strategist back in the day. He was in the "inner circles" of a few campaigns and was a regular at party events.

Just sayin'.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: [Fark user image 850x478]


Ah yes, a Kevin Spacy classic that will never age badly given anything we'll learn about him. :D
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get away with the most extraordinary offenses to morality and truth in this country if you'll just get yourself called Reverend. People like that should be out in the street, shouting and hollering with a cardboard sign and selling pencils from a cup. - Christopher Hitchens
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I haven't been is high school for a long, long time but I don't remember parents being allowed to eat with their children.


I mean, it happened, but it was mostly special occasions (like birthdays) or special children.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.

You really think someone should go to jail for doing that?
/
I'm not talking about what they did with the picture afterwards I'm asking you think they should go to jail just for creating it


I do.   Underage girl.   Naked photos, etc.

Also this goes way beyond cyber "bullying"...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: [Fark user image image 850x478]


This is technically ch!ld p0rN

🙄
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops took a "boys will be boys" attitude coupled with "we wouldn't want to ruin a promising young man's future here...I mean, he's a good white Christian boy!"
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 654x144]

I haven't been is high school for a long, long time but I don't remember parents being allowed to eat with their children.  You know?  It would almost suggest that dad might say "See that girl over there?  I'll bet you can get nekkid picture of her, son.   That would be cool."

In case your creep factor was only at 60%, I can CF  it up to 110%.  That's my gift to the world.


I'm assuming that since he is a pastor, he has rights others don't get.  Despite what Christians love crying about how they're the most hated group and it's so hard being a Christian, they sure do get a lot of benefits and the benefit of the doubt when it comes down to it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Benevolent Misanthrope: The girl's lawyer says the church refuses to work with them unless it can be proven the pastor's son sent the texts... but their avoiding the issue is precisely why this case is hard to resolve.

It's called "stonewalling" you f*cking morons, and it's a basic tactic every criminal uses. shiat - that every toddler uses. They're never going to give you anything that will help you.  You know this.  You deal with it daily.  But since the kid is the spawn of Elmer Gantry over there, you're going to give them special treatment because Jesus.

You reap what you sow, you pig-f*ck ignorant god-botherers.

What? They should sit down and wave their fifth amendment rights?

Got love how people like Rights, until it blocks their wishes


No, they should not waiveany rights.  But the cops should treat them like any other suspect and not just whine that they can't do anything to them because they're not helping.  That to me smacks of a police department that doesn't want to participate in holding a preacher accountable.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: Harry Freakstorm: So a-hole stalks girl and she reports it.  Mom talks to a-hole and he goes off on a rant about what he's do to mom.  This kid has dismembered former pets in his backyard.  Doesn't help that dad is co-signing his bull crap.

Eli will either be a state republican congressman or serial killer.  Potato - Potatah at this point.

Ted Bundy was lauded by several Republican Congressmen and a US Senator as a master campaign strategist back in the day. He was in the "inner circles" of a few campaigns and was a regular at party events.

Just sayin'.


Wow. I was this many days old......
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Used to be a "thing" that assumed that cops' kids and preachers' kids were often the worst-behaved kids in school.


Dusty Springfield - Son of a preacher man
Youtube dp4339EbVn8
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What someone knows and what they can prove are two different things. 'Accused' means nothing.

An IP address does not identify the user, not when it's used to download torrents and not when it's used to post.
Even those cases where it is attempted to be used to 'prove' something, it is used to point at the subscriber.

It could have been any kid in the school/random perv that has access to the wireless. It wasn't, but nobody can prove anything, yet.
The access point has logs of mac address. What devices were attached when. Getting a warrant will be a challenge.

The smart move, to preserve deniability, is to always setup an open guest network with very limited bandwidth and no access to local traffic. Set maximum router log size to the smallest available.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I don't condone it but I've heard of girls with these kids of problems having her brothers "talk" to the perv. That seems to work well.

Police kind of like that approach at times. And yet they did nothing her in this case which tells me somebody has a friend there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


'Two pieces of pipe, a bicycle chain. He won't be so scary after that.'
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: iheartscotch: vygramul: Photoshopping a child's head onto a nude body qualifies as child pornography, especially if it's hard to tell that it's a fake. So I hope they go to jail for that.

The "best part" is they, apparently, harassed the young lady in question and her family... trying to get her family to confront them about the harassment..

Seems like something a sane person would do....

This is what I focused on.
Get a restraining order based on the (sparse) evidence.
My guess is that the (accused) family won't be able to contain themselves and will do something stupid.
That's when you get them.


Since it's Floriduh that'll probably be difficult, but the wisest choice. Another thing might be to talk to their neighbor and have a techie setup a trap based on the MAC address. The one thing criminals are is stupid, the kid will do something stupid again. He will do it with the same method. Get the evidence in real-time.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: MattyBlast: [Fark user image 850x478]

Ah yes, a Kevin Spacy classic that will never age badly given anything we'll learn about him. :D


/
House of cards is overrated
//
Swimming with sharks
EPIC
///
Still love AB
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: The pastor is desperate for the mercy of God.  And he can't afford his own wifi.


"I am blessed to be married to Elizabeth, who creates a picture of the love of God daily in our home. "

She Photoshops the fake revenge porn.

SoThat'sHowItIsInTheirFamily.jpg
 
