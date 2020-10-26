 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   World Health Organization shares New Zealand's homework with the countries who are flunking Coronavirus 101   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a retired friend who winters in New Zealand. He left last November and never came back. Lucky bastard.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.


Yes, but the lessons learned there can be used to make a reasonable plan for larger nations. Currently the U.S, plan seems to be have no clear plan at all, except drink bleach, shine a light up or butts and pray for a miracle that it will go away by Easter (originally Easter 2020- now Easter 2021?)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.


Totally my feelings, as well. But I think they will still be a part of the textbooks on how we all deal with this in the future....things like regional responses in the US. Centralized government can do the "symbolic" and policy leadership, but let regions handle most of the logistics. States alone are too small and disparate to handle everything alone, with a few exceptions like CA.

Even NY has too many commuting neighbors to do it alone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.


THIS. It is much easier to control a spread when you can easier restrict who goes in and out of the country.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inb4 "YES BUT ISL..."

Oh, nvm then, i see i'm too late this time.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Step 1: be an island.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ow! That was my feelings!: They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.

Totally my feelings, as well. But I think they will still be a part of the textbooks on how we all deal with this in the future....things like regional responses in the US. Centralized government can do the "symbolic" and policy leadership, but let regions handle most of the logistics. States alone are too small and disparate to handle everything alone, with a few exceptions like CA.

Even NY has too many commuting neighbors to do it alone.


There was an article way back when about the US running a pandemic exercise.  It included god knows how many agencies at the federal, state, and local level.  One of the biggest takeaways from it was that the people on the ground couldn't get through the million layers of government agencies to get their concerns heard.  I'm guessing a small island nation doesn't have that problem.   What we have here in the US is pretty unique.  Anything we learn from other countries handling of this has to keep that in mind.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Step 1: be an island.


Step 2:  Don't elect a narcissist president
Step 3:  Basic safety procedures aren't choices.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: They are a tiny island nation.  They have a unique geographic advantage over almost every other nation.


That's certainly part of it, but they also listened to Kiwi Fauci.
 
