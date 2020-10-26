 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Thieves steal trailer full of drums from World Percussion Society. Police hope to catch them by laying out a snare   (kiro7.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missing hi-hats were an open and close case.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thieves steal trailer full of drums from World Percussion Society. Police hope to catch them by laying out a snare

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope they crash their ride during the getaway.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good to know they have a trap set.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did they flim-flam someone as part of the heist?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did the crooks use a TomTom to find the trailer?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The meth heads in the northwest are the worst.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't find any fingerprints and the police have no leads.  THey say it is a very difficult case, it will not be cymbal.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: They didn't find any fingerprints and the police have no leads.  THey say it is a very difficult case, it will not be cymbal.


Amen, brother. Hopefully they will get a break in the case.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They crashed in, then beat it.
 
ar393
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Insert drum pun here.
/rim shot
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In case anyone stands trial, I hope they have enough to bass their case on so it sticks, instead of being brushed off.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: They didn't find any fingerprints and the police have no leads.  THey say it is a very difficult case, it will not be cymbal.


If they do crack it, though, it'll be a cymbalic victory for justice.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
4/4 on the headline! Glad to know the cops are on the beat.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article author is Xylophoning it in.
 
Guuberre [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're on a roll
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The thieves headed out to the sticks but had a "wipeout."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Drums for pun about drums? Yo dawg, I heard you like drums....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The thieves are a pair a diddlers.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would replacement instrument be repercussions?
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: 4/4 on the headline! Glad to know the cops are on the beat.


This thread is heading for the rare, but beautiful, 5/4.
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moos: NikolaiFarkoff: 4/4 on the headline! Glad to know the cops are on the beat.

This thread is heading for the rare, but beautiful, 5/4.


Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police racked their brains but were floored. This theft is sure to make a splash in the papers, which are otherwise dominated by a China-type virus.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the police find it was a quartet of robbers adn catch them and arrest them on the ground, thats gonna be four on the floor.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can think probably....a Zildjian reasons why this crime happened.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Legal analysts say their not sure if the charges will stick.
 
