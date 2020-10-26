 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "We're not really sure of what's happened at this point," said Woodinville Police Chief, regarding the bucket-based plague doctor donnybrook at the end of a Trump rally   (kiro7.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1477 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 1:57 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a followup with a little more info
clam yo tits
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that article and....all I got was some bucket and a gun...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A donnybrook?  Surprised it didn't escalate into a full blown kerfuffle!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I realized I probably should stick around because I know how teens are. I know how these rallies go."

Yes, when you see trouble developing, your first thought should be, "Maybe I'll stick around".

If you're a moron.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next time, don't let the 15 ywar kid write the article.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So somebody threw a bucket and someone else had a gun? And the bucket may have had something nasty in it, but probably not since nobody got sick. And the gun might've been loaded but nobody got shot.

Story of the farking year, right here.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: this is a followup with a little more info
clam yo tits


Fark user imageView Full Size


Like this?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a minor skirmish rather than a full out donnybrook.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read TFA, and I'm not really sure what happened either.

That was some really shiatty reporting.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: So somebody threw a bucket and someone else had a gun? And the bucket may have had something nasty in it, but probably not since nobody got sick. And the gun might've been loaded but nobody got shot.

Story of the farking year, right here.


If nothing else it shows how quick certain folk are to brandish their murder toys.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rebecca Of Donnybrook Farm
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess the excuse for brandishing now is "keeping everyone safe"? I'm not anti gun in the slightest but is that a viable excuse? Like my dad always said, maybe you should keep it in your pants, son.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My bucket list for 2020

1. Throw a bucket at a Trump supporter

That's... that's about it
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Donnybrook?

Was Mike Milbury there slapping some guy with his own shoe?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article Headline: Police investigating chaos at end of Trump rally

Gee, I thought that every Trump rally itself is chaos.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I saw it happening, and my friends were like 'you have to go as the doctor,' " said Mandy Luttinen. "So I grabbed my bowtie and fez and headed right down there."

Probably what happened.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: I guess the excuse for brandishing now is "keeping everyone safe"? I'm not anti gun in the slightest but is that a viable excuse? Like my dad always said, maybe you should keep it in your pants, son.


News flash:
you are slightly anti-gun.
Not even slightly anti-gun, would mean no restriction of any kind on guns.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: nolanvoid1: I guess the excuse for brandishing now is "keeping everyone safe"? I'm not anti gun in the slightest but is that a viable excuse? Like my dad always said, maybe you should keep it in your pants, son.

News flash:
you are slightly anti-gun.
Not even slightly anti-gun, would mean no restriction of any kind on guns.


What?
Technically not even police are supposed to put their hand on their gun to threaten you.
If proven a court of law they could get in trouble.
You can only touch your gun to remove it and shoot.
What that man did was actually against the law.
WTF?
That was a threat. And that is illegal.
Also.
Attention all gun owners I do not feel safer knowing you have a gun keep that information to yourself otherwise I'm liable to hit you in the head with a hammer assuming you're threatening me.
Because that does come off as a threat you informing you have a gun.
 
Kazan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: So somebody threw a bucket and someone else had a gun? And the bucket may have had something nasty in it, but probably not since nobody got sick. And the gun might've been loaded but nobody got shot.

Story of the farking year, right here.


Trumpist douchebag looked for excuse to point his gun at teenagers and liberals.

Trumpist douchebag pointed his gun at teenagers and liberals.


oh and i live very close to this.

fark that nazi piece of shiat. I hope he gets the max sentence for his Assault with a Deadly Weapon
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xalres: GoodDoctorB: So somebody threw a bucket and someone else had a gun? And the bucket may have had something nasty in it, but probably not since nobody got sick. And the gun might've been loaded but nobody got shot.

Story of the farking year, right here.

If nothing else it shows how quick certain folk are to brandish their murder toys.


I wonder how that would go over? A gun store with a big sign that says "MURDER TOYS FOR SALE"?
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: nolanvoid1: I guess the excuse for brandishing now is "keeping everyone safe"? I'm not anti gun in the slightest but is that a viable excuse? Like my dad always said, maybe you should keep it in your pants, son.

News flash:
you are slightly anti-gun.
Not even slightly anti-gun, would mean no restriction of any kind on guns.


That has nothing to do with guns. Threatening people with any kind of weapon for no reason is inappropriate.
-
I oppose drunk driving, too. By your definition, do you therefore classify me as anti-alcohol?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Article Headline: Police investigating chaos at end of Trump rally

Gee, I thought that every Trump rally itself is chaos.


More Nurgle with a bit of Khorne.
 
Blink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think a lot of these disputes could be settled best by the way we handled disputes growing up in a small town in Indiana.. a crabapple tree and a few sling shots.

Less lethal than a gun, and it conveys your argument pretty well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dryad: Begoggle: nolanvoid1: I guess the excuse for brandishing now is "keeping everyone safe"? I'm not anti gun in the slightest but is that a viable excuse? Like my dad always said, maybe you should keep it in your pants, son.

News flash:
you are slightly anti-gun.
Not even slightly anti-gun, would mean no restriction of any kind on guns.

That has nothing to do with guns. Threatening people with any kind of weapon for no reason is inappropriate.
-
I oppose drunk driving, too. By your definition, do you therefore classify me as anti-alcohol?


Wouldn't you say it makes you slightly more anti-alcohol than someone who doesn't think drunk driving should be illegal?
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Watched the video. The way the guy held the gun I think he would be more dangerous throwing it than shooting it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I read TFA, and I'm not really sure what happened either.

That was some really shiatty reporting.


What always happens.
1) Someone pokes fun at Trumpers
2) Trumpers respond with guns and threats to kill people
3) Fox News reports Trump supporters are victims of liberal oppression
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.