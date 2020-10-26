 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1881, the Earp brothers faced off against the Clanton-McLaury gang in the Shootout at the O.K. Corral. Why wasn't it a great shootout? Because it was just O.K., Coral. Now get in the house   (history.com) divider line
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TOMBSTONE Clip - Doc Holiday meets Johnny Ringo (1993) Val Kilmer
Youtube MICPyrnGYwg
Eventus stultorum magister.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flying dropkick at the OK Corral was better...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were good people on both sides.

/jk
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry for posting political garbage here but they're the ones who made the sign. This is about a mile from my house and I had to take a pic
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure who this is more insulting to, Earp, Kurt Russell, or the maker of a shotgun small enough for Trump to hold.
 
WyDave
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The anniversary of the day a bunch of gun grabbing Republicans shot and killed a group of freedom loving open carrying Democrats.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wyatt was my great great uncle, let's see, my mother's mother's father's sister was one of his wives.

One of them.  The one in Yuma, AZ.

Dude got around.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I did, and it turns out, i WAS a daisy.

Doc, however, remained the huckleberry.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: The flying dropkick at the OK Corral was better...

[Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


People like to badmouth Spock's Brain, but I think that had to be the worst ST:TOS episode ever.

Roddenberry:  "Hey, budget's getting low, we spent it all on pointy ears for the Vulcan wedding, wat do?"

Blish:  "Dude, I got this.  There's an unused Western set on Stage eleven..."
 
dittybopper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old & New West Vignette: Republicans, Gun Control & Wyatt Earp
Youtube Oj4M74_9z5Q
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MASH Gee ma I wanna go home
Youtube 5OfqWMNpbBA


I love the singalong during the middle of it.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: The flying dropkick at the OK Corral was better...

[Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fun fact:  Kirk fractured his uterus after doing that dropkick. He couldn't do any episodes for six weeks.  The more you know!
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TOMBSTONE Clip - Gunfight at The O.K. Corral (1993) Kurt Russell
Youtube EpEkaGJnkAk
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TOMBSTONE Clip - I'm Your Huckleberry (1993) Val Kilmer
Youtube lfgQWvhu8s4
 
clawsoon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No one Says Cool Anymore
Youtube 3OpW8Tj2zNA
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, I like the movie Tombstone, why would you ask?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Wyatt was my great great uncle, let's see, my mother's mother's father's sister was one of his wives.

One of them.  The one in Yuma, AZ.

Dude got around.


When I was taking my film classes, we did a special 6 week course where we watched a different OK Corral movie every week, and then did a compare/contrast before going down and seeing Tombstone itself (This was in AZ, of course). One of the last things we did before hitting the road is watch a monologue by someone related to Earp about like you. I think he was only one level of 'great', though. Anyway, he would do a monologue, talking about the era, and his run-in with the Clantons, stuff like that. His wife played Big Nose Kate. It was actually really cool. He totally nailed it. Anyway, when we got to Tombstone, one of the stops was the Birdcage Saloon, where they had a picture of Earp on the wall. The great nephew dude looked 100% like Earp. It was crazy.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's weird to think that when my parents were watching old westerns in the 1950s and 60s, the time period in which those movies were set was often closer in time to them than the 1950s and 60s are to me.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's one of the collection of closed loop events that people get too involved in. Little Big Horn. The Lindbergh Kidnapping. Gettysburg. Lizzie Borden. The JFK  Assassination. Things where there's a finite amount of stuff that let's the hobbyist get the feeling of having mastered something.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nuuu: It's weird to think that when my parents were watching old westerns in the 1950s and 60s, the time period in which those movies were set was often closer in time to them than the 1950s and 60s are to me.


My great grandfather was born during the Grant Administration. We're not that far removed from the past as people usually feel.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Nuuu: It's weird to think that when my parents were watching old westerns in the 1950s and 60s, the time period in which those movies were set was often closer in time to them than the 1950s and 60s are to me.

My great grandfather was born during the Grant Administration. We're not that far removed from the past as people usually feel.


When the littlebopper was actually little, meaning about 2 or 3 years old, we'd sometimes take him to visit the residents at the nursing home where the distaffbopper worked.   All of the residents doted over him, especially the ones that sadly didn't have any of their own relatives come to visit.

Anyway, one of the more fortunate residents was a woman named Gracie.  She was in pretty good shape for being 103 years old, and she was 100% with it.  She spent much of her day knitting caps and booties for the newborns in the maternity ward.  The nursing home was in a hospital.  Anyway, she loved when the littlebopper would visit.   I've reminded him of her, and he vaguely remembers her, and I've told him "Listen, remember as best you can, because that connects you to things that happened in her past.  If you live to be her age, that's the experiences of over 200 years encompassed in just 2 lives".

Of course, he's 16 now, and Gracie passed many years ago, but I hope he remembers her long after the distaffbopper and I are both gone.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Wyatt was my great great uncle, let's see, my mother's mother's father's sister was one of his wives.

One of them.  The one in Yuma, AZ.

Dude got around.


I guess it's serious.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Legend of the OK Corral is one of those "who writes the history?" moments.

If you'd asked the majority of the then-residents of Tombstone and its surrounding environs about the shoot out and it's aftermath, You'd have probably heard the sentiment that Earp and his brothers were the villains of the encounter and the Ike and his boys the victims of some brutal thugs.    We see things t'other way around largely thanks to the fact that Wyatt Earp became good friends with Tom Mix, the first "Cowboy" movie star (and an actual old west range rider).   So when it came time to make a movie about the gunfight, thanks to Mix, it was Earp's version that got told...and retold...and re-re-re told until it became the accept true history of the event
 
