(NOAA)   Since it's almost Halloween, let's talk about 'Ghost Fishing'   (oceanservice.noaa.gov) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I thought this was ghost fisting. Sorry about that, Christmas Past.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Oh, I thought this was ghost fisting. Sorry about that, Christmas Past.


It has been a long day for me as well.

NTTAWWT
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I once caught a ghost THIS big.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All well and good but one of the problems is that, as with the picture in the article, since recreational crabbing and commercial take place in the same waters commercial crabbers will come empty pots that dont belong to them, cut off the floats/ markers, and toss them into channels so that they cant be recovered. This is were a LOT of the "abandoned" traps come from. Hell some guys just ty a new marker to it and steal the traps.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
K3rberos [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

G-g-g-g-g-g-g-ghost!?!?!?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As someone who only fishes from shore, I hate ghost fisherman. I already have to contend with rocks and submerged trees and logs catching my gear. Then I find some assclown was using braided line, cut the last 30 feet off because he was snagged. So now I am snagged.

You won't catch Nessie, you farking dilldos. It is a river. They make 40 pound test monofilament. I've landed a 4 foot sturgeon on 8 pound test. You just have to not goose the fish like an asshole. And enjoy your experience. It's a hobby, not a competition.
 
