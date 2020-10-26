 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Turkish president calls for sweeping boycott of French goods over perceived insults to Islam, as onlookers note Turkey really doesn't need to import whine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything? Even Peroo?

Better Off Dead French fries
Youtube QhW7rpFhr2k
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it time to admit that letting Turkey into NATO was a mistake?

Also. On point...

Mohammad
(((:-{)>
Trans Woman Mohammad
(((:-{)>8
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.


Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Erdogan is a sweaty c*nt.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?


There ain't nothing wrong with the (vast) majority of Muslims. The ones that get offended and go behead someone for drawing a picture? Those ones can FOAD.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As long as we are in the Middle East in a military capacity we are going to have to deal with Islamic terrorists.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm for freedom of speech.
It allows me to say the Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) was a human being without facing legal consequences.
That said, as someone pointed out previously, if it is illegal to deny the Holocaust, punishable by jail (right winger in France got one year in jail), and freedom of speech does not cover that, why can't we have the same protection for this, and for similar reasons*?

As another guy put it: Making fun of black people is racist, making fun of women is sexist, making fun of Jews is anti-Semitic, but making fun of Muslims is celebrated?

/*google French atrocities in Muslim countries if interested to know more
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

veale728: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

There ain't nothing wrong with the (vast) majority of Muslims. The ones that get offended and go behead someone for drawing a picture? Those ones can FOAD.


Sure. But, the US has bible beaters just as sensitive and militant.
/
I pray to Satan that the religious crazies of the world don't unite and go on some Grand cleanse of science and atheism.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?


Define "respect".
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Would you like Atatürk fries with that Döner kebab?

/Şerefe!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?


That's not it.

Frankly it comes down to Saudi oil. I say let the Iranians blow up Abqaiq and start fracking Europe.

Then ignore the lot of them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".


How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still mad that Price Chopper doesn't sell Danish Brie anymore.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who in Turkey can afford anything from France?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm for freedom of speech.
It allows me to say the Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) was a human being without facing legal consequences.
That said, as someone pointed out previously, if it is illegal to deny the Holocaust, punishable by jail (right winger in France got one year in jail), and freedom of speech does not cover that, why can't we have the same protection for this, and for similar reasons*?

As another guy put it: Making fun of black people is racist, making fun of women is sexist, making fun of Jews is anti-Semitic, but making fun of Muslims is celebrated?

/*google French atrocities in Muslim countries if interested to know more


You're comparing racism against black people to intolerance of violent religion. Talk about having your head lodged entirely up your own ass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You're comparing racism against black people to intolerance of violent religion. Talk about having your head lodged entirely up your own ass.


violent religion?
Radicalized jihadists are not religious.
Just like the clan isn't actually a religious group.
Same goes for westboro Baptist.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".


Can we start with not militarily occupying them?
Killing hundreds and thousands or even millions?
Stealing countries resources?
Setting up puppet governments?
Continuing to steal resources through contracts that came through bribes to governmental officials, or forced joint partnership companies?

I think that would be a great starting point for "respect."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS


Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

Can we start with not militarily occupying them?
Killing hundreds and thousands or even millions?
Stealing countries resources?
Setting up puppet governments?
Continuing to steal resources through contracts that came through bribes to governmental officials, or forced joint partnership companies?

I think that would be a great starting point for "respect."


Definitely.
/
And also maybe not writing offensive things on bombs you're dropping on people and if you're going to write these offensive things don't take pictures of them and if you're going to take pictures of them don't let them circulate on the internet.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.


No instead you just predator drone a wedding
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

No instead you just predator drone a wedding


Are you sure you wouldn't just rather tell a mildly amusing and tangentially related anecdote about you doing drugs or something else weird?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

No instead you just predator drone a wedding


Which is especially disgusting when you consider that you didn't drone Bin laden because you didn't want to kill the aircraft purchaser Prince that was with them at the time
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.


Look up French beheadings in North Africa.
Look up American special forces beheadings in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as whatever they called shooting a dead person in the forehead.

Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

No instead you just predator drone a wedding

Are you sure you wouldn't just rather tell a mildly amusing and tangentially related anecdote about you doing drugs or something else weird?


What only conservative nitwits are only allowed to have an opinion on government actions taken on the part of my government with our collective taxes?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm for freedom of speech.
It allows me to say the Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) was a human being without facing legal consequences.
That said, as someone pointed out previously, if it is illegal to deny the Holocaust, punishable by jail (right winger in France got one year in jail), and freedom of speech does not cover that, why can't we have the same protection for this, and for similar reasons*?

As another guy put it: Making fun of black people is racist, making fun of women is sexist, making fun of Jews is anti-Semitic, but making fun of Muslims is celebrated?

/*google French atrocities in Muslim countries if interested to know more


Because we all know no one makes fun of Jews.
15...10 Commandments
Youtube nXeTsWGPT0w
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

Can we start with not militarily occupying them?
Killing hundreds and thousands or even millions?
Setting up puppet governments?


Never gonna happen.


Stealing countries resources?
Continuing to steal resources through contracts that came through bribes to governmental officials, or forced joint partnership companies?

I already vote against Republicans.

I think that would be a great starting point for "respect."

Okay, well while we work on that, If all the beheadings and other terrorism could stop that would be a great start too. Meanwhile we can discuss the politics of it. Right?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: KidKorporate: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

No instead you just predator drone a wedding

Are you sure you wouldn't just rather tell a mildly amusing and tangentially related anecdote about you doing drugs or something else weird?

What only conservative nitwits are only allowed to have an opinion on government actions taken on the part of my government with our collective taxes?


Nothing of the sort, I only ask that if you're going to shiat post, you at least be good at it.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: As another guy put it: Making fun of black people is racist, making fun of women is sexist, making fun of Jews is anti-Semitic, but making fun of Muslims is celebrated?


Yeah I remember when all those stand-up comics got beheaded for making jokes about women. Muslims deserve exactly the same respect.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

Can we start with not militarily occupying them?
Killing hundreds and thousands or even millions?
Setting up puppet governments?

Never gonna happen.


Stealing countries resources?
Continuing to steal resources through contracts that came through bribes to governmental officials, or forced joint partnership companies?

I already vote against Republicans.

I think that would be a great starting point for "respect."

Okay, well while we work on that, If all the beheadings and other terrorism could stop that would be a great start too. Meanwhile we can discuss the politics of it. Right?


You do realize those actions lead to the very things you loth?
Stop pushing your will onto other nations and maybe disenfranchised people in those Nations wouldn't rise up and hate of you?
Now what you got to lose by just trying that out?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: waxbeans: KidKorporate: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

No instead you just predator drone a wedding

Are you sure you wouldn't just rather tell a mildly amusing and tangentially related anecdote about you doing drugs or something else weird?

What only conservative nitwits are only allowed to have an opinion on government actions taken on the part of my government with our collective taxes?

Nothing of the sort, I only ask that if you're going to shiat post, you at least be good at it.


Sorry.
But, come on. Beatrix and this France action is all just Finley veiled religious xenophobia.
AKA bigotry.
more exactly stereotyping.
Radicalization is not part of legitimate religion.
But it makes a great Boogeyman.
 
adamatari
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is pretty much the definition of both "blame the victim" and "play the victim" at the same time.

"Respect" for religious feelings does not outweigh freedoms. Europe spent hundreds of years getting unshackled from the Catholic church and sure as hell doesn't have to let itself be chained up by any other religion.

Protecting fundamental freedom of expression is paramount.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The article: 'Muslims find the images deeply offensive as they link Islam to "terrorism", and as any depiction of the prophet is forbidden in Islam. ... Decrying rising Islamophobia in Europe'

This is nothing more than trying to play the victim card when the real victim is the schoolteacher who just got beheaded. Islam has been terrorism and beheading since the very beginning, when Mohammed had 900 Jews beheaded because they refused to join Islam. Islam delenda est. For the good of humanity.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?


fark you, and fark your feeling
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

Look up French beheadings in North Africa.
Look up American special forces beheadings in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as whatever they called shooting a dead person in the forehead.

Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.


How many beheadings have the French done in Algeria recently?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article: 'Muslims find the images deeply offensive as they link Islam to "terrorism", and as any depiction of the prophet is forbidden in Islam. ... Decrying rising Islamophobia in Europe'

This is nothing more than trying to play the victim card when the real victim is the schoolteacher who just got beheaded. Islam has been terrorism and beheading since the very beginning, when Mohammed had 900 Jews beheaded because they refused to join Islam. Islam delenda est. For the good of humanity.


What a load of crap.
I don't have a shovel big enough to respond to that.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.


Those are two entirely orthogonal concerns.

Yes, Western countries have committed (and still are committing) atrocities in the Middle East.  If I were in charge of everything, I'd immediately withdraw military presence from all of those countries.  It's illegitimate, inhumane, and a waste of our own lives and money (essentially to fuel the military-industrial complex).

But that doesn't make hate speech a legitimate concept, and it doesn't justify any sort of blasphemy laws.  The mockery of any philosophy, any religion, any politics, should be completely legal.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

Look up French beheadings in North Africa.
Look up American special forces beheadings in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as whatever they called shooting a dead person in the forehead.

Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.

How many beheadings have the French done in Algeria recently?


So you are saying in a few years this beheading will be cool?
I disagree with that.
Murder is murder and murderers should be punished.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

fark you, and fark your feeling


Okay.
I'm not being PC. And, I don't have any feelings. I'm being practical. I'm practical, I'd rather  not have my brother blown to pieces by an IED.
We've been at war for 19 years. This is stupid. We should not be doing what to amounts to an ethnic cleanse.
Especially considering we instigate all this hate against us in the first place.
 
sourballs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Humanity circling the bowl. I know, let's argue about whose sky pixie is best!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: ColonelCathcart: Resident Muslim: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

Define "respect".

How about just "get along" to quote Rodney King


😔
It's disturbing how many wars are over religion we didn't stop that BS

Well, for my part, I've never beheaded a muslim for saying "Death to America".

Je Suis Charlie.

Look up French beheadings in North Africa.
Look up American special forces beheadings in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as whatever they called shooting a dead person in the forehead.

Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.

How many beheadings have the French done in Algeria recently?

So you are saying in a few years this beheading will be cool?
I disagree with that.
Murder is murder and murderers should be punished.


Okay. How far are we going back?

Pick a date.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: But that doesn't make hate speech a legitimate concept, and it doesn't justify any sort of blasphemy laws.  The mockery of any philosophy, any religion, any politics, should be completely legal.


I don't see why we can't have laws against  verbal assault.

The concept did help Henry B. Gonzalez avoid an assault charge.
 
Locklear [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't see why we can't have laws against  verbal assault.


Because you can't verbally assault someone.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sourballs: Humanity circling the bowl. I know, let's argue about whose sky pixie is best!


Right?
😔
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: puffy999: F*ck this dictator piece of shiat.

Turkey will slide into irrelevance because he decided to go all in on religious demagoguery.

Or maybe Christiandom needs to respect Muslims?

fark you, and fark your feeling

Okay.
I'm not being PC. And, I don't have any feelings. I'm being practical. I'm practical, I'd rather  not have my brother blown to pieces by an IED.
We've been at war for 19 years. This is stupid. We should not be doing what to amounts to an ethnic cleanse.
Especially considering we instigate all this hate against us in the first place.


Let me know when the Hagia Sophia goes back to being a museum.

Or when Copts in Egypt get the same respect.

I could go on.

Nothing we can do short of submitting (it's in the name) will make this stop.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: waxbeans: I don't see why we can't have laws against  verbal assault.

Because you can't verbally assault someone.


Actually go call someone the N word to their face and see if they don't punch you?
It's a simple concept some words /communicates are fighting words hence verbal assault hence  do have a tendency to cause a physical rebuff
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't see why we can't have laws against  verbal assault.


It's a stupid idea.

As an exercise.

Define 'verbal assault'.
Then wait for someone smarter than you to point out consequences of that definition.
Repeat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: Resident Muslim: Maybe then you might not be so interested in affiliating with hate speech.
Because this is what this is.

Those are two entirely orthogonal concerns.

Yes, Western countries have committed (and still are committing) atrocities in the Middle East.  If I were in charge of everything, I'd immediately withdraw military presence from all of those countries.  It's illegitimate, inhumane, and a waste of our own lives and money (essentially to fuel the military-industrial complex).

But that doesn't make hate speech a legitimate concept, and it doesn't justify any sort of blasphemy laws.  The mockery of any philosophy, any religion, any politics, should be completely legal.


Any gender? Any sexual orientation? Any race?
Should that be tolerated as well?
A woman walking into her boss's office while he is reading an adult magazine, even if she can't see the images can be considered sexual harassment, right?
Imagine a non-white person going into their boss's office and he has KKK literature.
What about a Muslim walking into his/her boss's office and he has that caricature pinned up?

Let me be more blunt:
At what point do you consider it "Hate speech"?
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Actually go call someone the N word to their face and see if they don't punch you?


If you punch someone because of something they said, that makes you the bad guy.
 
