(CNBC)   Experts warning of impending exponential spread of Covid across US. Or in terms the US can grasp, it gonna get real bad, yo   (cnbc.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The engine of destruction is actively undermining doctors, data, and anything remotely like best practices.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go Team Virus!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And the federally government has officially declared it has no interest in stopping it.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have a government that actively don't want to govern.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Might be time to steal a yacht and flee to a small pacific island.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I should buy some toilet paper.
newmediarockstars.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: And the federally government has officially declared it has no interest in stopping it.


Trump is tired of COVID.  It simply does not respond to threats or intimidation or harsh language.  So there's simply no way to fight it.  You understand how it is.  They tried nothing, and they're out of ideas.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans announcing that they don't care if people live or die and crashing the economy is their goal. Republicans not even voting on Covid relief shows they want the US to burn. Republicans truly are POS.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans announcing that they don't care if people live or die and crashing the economy is their goal. Republicans not even voting on Covid relief shows they want the US to burn. Republicans truly are POS.


*as the entire country burns to the ground behind them*

"At least we got our tax cuts!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're "going herd" until Trump is removed.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: And the federally government has officially declared it has no interest in stopping it.


Spice must flow.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: We're "going herd" until Trump is removed.


In a herd, culling the cause of harm is a good practice.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: Republicans announcing that they don't care if people live or die and crashing the economy is their goal. Republicans not even voting on Covid relief shows they want the US to burn. Republicans truly are POS.

*as the entire country burns to the ground behind them*

"At least we got our tax cuts!"


That's not too far from the truth.
This should be a lesson in why we cannot trust Corporations and the wealthy now that they've captured the Government. All policies are policies that are designed to help them, not us, not anyone else. And they will never willingly give up that power.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I heard that the virus will be taking Thanksgiving off, so that's a relief.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it will go away with the heat in April.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trump is tired of COVID.  It simply does not respond to threats or intimidation or harsh language.


It's simply unfair - and I mean no one had ever been treated worse - it's just absolutely wrong for Covid to not use a private email server.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size


Oh...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, it will go away with the heat in April.


So the police are being defunded?

/ba-dum, ching
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We've ignored it at ever level of our government and it's just not going away? It's just like every other problem we have as a country, then.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is this different than what's happening now?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: Republicans announcing that they don't care if people live or die and crashing the economy is their goal. Republicans not even voting on Covid relief shows they want the US to burn. Republicans truly are POS.

*as the entire country burns to the ground behind them*

"At least we got our tax cuts!"

That's not too far from the truth.
This should be a lesson in why we cannot trust Corporations and the wealthy now that they've captured the Government. All policies are policies that are designed to help them, not us, not anyone else. And they will never willingly give up that power.


I just wish we could do what Germany does where the businesses and the government work together to train people, pay them well and everyone makes good money.

Not going to happen in my lifetime if ever.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


Fark user imageView Full Size


'Socialism'
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


I'm pretty sure what this graph proves is that a weak and decentralized response doesn't work.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wish I could say confidently where we are on this chart.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


So it looks like we're going to be spiking like that imminently, followed by yet another wave that they didn't get.  Great.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...

I'm pretty sure what this graph proves is that a weak and decentralized response doesn't work.


I would like to see a breakdown by country or response type.  I'm confident that there is at least one country that isn't doing squat which is skewing the data for the overall line on the graph.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Note: This is not a repeat from April, May, June, July, August or September...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those 15 cases definitely went to zero.

2020 is the year 43% of America took a shiat on the floor, rolled around in it, and acted like everything was great. Hopefully the rest of us decide that we want better for ourselves.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 500x253]

I wish I could say confidently where we are on this chart.


We never had that first downslope, it's possible we're still just approaching that first peak.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


Difficulty... that third spike is the *base* to the exponential growth we are about to see.
So... well, f*ck.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 500x253]

I wish I could say confidently where we are on this chart.

We never had that first downslope, it's possible we're still just approaching that first peak.


Wherever we are on the chart, we're screwed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans announcing that they don't care if people live or die and crashing the economy is their goal. Republicans not even voting on Covid relief shows they want the US to burn. Republicans truly are POS.


The majority of Rep. Senate thinks they can crash and burn America and walk off with a loot bag of cash out of the country. That is antithetical to the role of public servant for which they were elected.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


Well, that's their second wave, which was expected.  We're still on our first, and the inevitable second wave is going to pile right on top of it, especially with Dotard holding his superspreader rallies and millions of Americans being steadfast in their stupidity.

Just in time for the holidays, family members are gonna die!
 
Olliewog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Personally I would like to see the percentage of people testing positive as opposed to a number.  Testing is more common and faster than even 6 weeks ago.  I know 12 people tested in the last 10 days that got tested simply because they finally could.

Numbers are arbitrary and can be manipulated to support the narrative you want to tell.  Percentage of tested vs. positive paints a much more accurate picture.  The article states percentage rise in cases but missed stating percentage of people being tested that are positive.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a hoax - this is just to scare us into voting our morals and conscience
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This is a hoax - this is just to scare us into voting our morals and conscience


It's a conspiracy by Big Mask.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 500x253]

I wish I could say confidently where we are on this chart.


The second tick, I fear.
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All you have to do is go to the comments section of any news page or governor's page on FB.

Goobers.

Goobers everywhere.
 
Meatloaf Baby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of all the scenarios the government has run, the only one they didn't think about was a complete lack of leadership from the top. Everyone assumed that it would never happen.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We know. The election inches closer by the day..
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 500x253]

I wish I could say confidently where we are on this chart.

We never had that first downslope, it's possible we're still just approaching that first peak.


The ocean does not recede completely between each wave.. the US is on wave #3 and Europe (minus Sweden) is on wave #2. I think we're beyond comparing this one to 1918.. we're in uncharted waters in terms of modern medical emergencies.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Olliewog: Personally I would like to see the percentage of people testing positive as opposed to a number.  Testing is more common and faster than even 6 weeks ago.  I know 12 people tested in the last 10 days that got tested simply because they finally could.

Numbers are arbitrary and can be manipulated to support the narrative you want to tell.  Percentage of tested vs. positive paints a much more accurate picture.  The article states percentage rise in cases but missed stating percentage of people being tested that are positive.


You want the Rt stuff here https://rt.live
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I'm pretty sure what this graph proves is that a weak and decentralized response doesn't work.


That's a bit of a red herring; countries in the EU have full autonomy to control their health and borders in ways not available to states under the American federal system. So you can't make a direct comparison between the two.

CarnySaur: So it looks like we're going to be spiking like that imminently, followed by yet another wave that they didn't get.  Great.


Depends. I feel as though Europe opened up far more quickly and broadly than the USA has. The USA never really shut down, whereas many European states went into full lockdown. That is why numbers were suppressed as much as they were, but then Europe turned around and started allowing maskless shopping and clubbing and all the rest so as to get back the summer holiday season. So, not unexpected that there would be a spike in Europe, but what is surprising is just how big it is. In the USA, shutdowns were light, but mask rules and social distancing have continued more generally. Americans didn't get the 'hop on a plane and go for a cheap and cheerful weekend in Mallorca' summer because the virus was still raging too badly. That high case count in the summer may actually prevent a spike in the fall.

Thanksgiving, however...
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: We have a government that actively don't want to govern.


No, we have a government that actively avoids governing.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: 40 degree day: Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...

I'm pretty sure what this graph proves is that a weak and decentralized response doesn't work.

I would like to see a breakdown by country or response type.  I'm confident that there is at least one country that isn't doing squat which is skewing the data for the overall line on the graph.


It's not only that, but the European union has more than twice the amount of people.  So per capita, they're still lower....
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only we had good, socialist governments like in Europe instead of shiatty leadership like Trump. Then our curve would look--

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]

Oh...


The EU is testing more.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Just in time for the holidays, family members are gonna die!


Schools go to in-person in November, the kids infect their grandparents at Thanksgiving, and then they get to attend their funerals at Christmas.

2020 will not end on a high note.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So ... the last 5 months or so?
 
