(KUTV Utah)   Passenger in Offset's car arrested for concealed weapon, incorrect spacing on wheel   (kutv.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As Upgrayed said, "The love of the pimp is much different from that of the square."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This might be the most obscure joke I've ever had greenlit in almost 17 years.

/gearheads unite
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They drove by a Trump rally. Apparently some people don't like seeing guns at public protests.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the NRA?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Pinkerton's sub-sub-subcontractor without proper licensing?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At the outset, Offset was upset. Now he's beset with trouble. At least we didn't have to reset the clock.

More details on the inset.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.


They got pulled over for brandishing a weapon.  Detaining and searching for that ain't a leap, it's connect-the-dots.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mindlock: sinko swimo: getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.

They got pulled over for brandishing a weapon.  Detaining and searching for that ain't a leap, it's connect-the-dots.


Brandishing a weapon you say???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who the what now?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The actions were not justified.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.

Huh, I wonder if live streaming the questioning, the deletion of the video, and his release are at all related. Guess we'll never know.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.


I guess it was a long article?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Mindlock: sinko swimo: getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.

They got pulled over for brandishing a weapon.  Detaining and searching for that ain't a leap, it's connect-the-dots.

Brandishing a weapon you say???

[Fark user image 310x163]


I'm pretty sure that's not Brandy.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: As Upgrayed said, "The love of the pimp is much different from that of the square."


Upgreyedd
Double dose!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Mindlock: sinko swimo: getting pulled over for who knows what escalating into a examination of a persons body. that seems like quite a leap.

They got pulled over for brandishing a weapon.  Detaining and searching for that ain't a leap, it's connect-the-dots.

Brandishing a weapon you say???

[Fark user image image 310x163]


They got arrested too
 
