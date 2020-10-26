 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   NASA to announce huge "exciting new discovery" about the moon, will be revealed during a press conference at 12pm ET   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
136 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 26 Oct 2020 at 11:20 AM



eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NASA Confirms Existence of Whalers on the Moon.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"There is no dark side of the moon.  Matter of fact, it's all dark!"

*light up*
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They discovered the GOPs secret headquarters:
theconspiracyblog.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Sun is there?
 
LongBent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trump, the stable GENIUS, got his moonbase built already and Mexico paid for it?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lemme guess...It really did tell Manson all that crap about Helter Skelter.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
darkeyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I assume it's the monolith.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We are smelting tungsten on the moon for moon based Rods of God?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a bluish area in the Luther Crater of Mare Serenitatis.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Water?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah, they've finally proven that it's made of green cheese!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
graemeshimmin.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Ah, they've finally proven that it's made of green cheese!


that's Minmus
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honest answer: ice at the poles

Funny answer: alien "failed delivery" message
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LongBent1: Trump, the stable GENIUS, got his moonbase built already and Mexico paid for it?


I mean, it is a second term promise, and Trump is sending members of his cabinet to Wisconsin to host events telling the public how good the economy has been under Trump (NOT campaign events because the US government is paying for it, just your usual rallies in swing states to remind people the president is doing good and you should vote for his reelection).
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's for sale?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Inside sources say: "That's right...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wensleydale?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Axeofjudgement: We are smelting tungsten on the moon for moon based Rods of God?


Rodding the America's literally might be humanity's only hope.
 
nce
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whenever NASA makes these pre-announcements we get excited for Monoliths, and it always ends up being "We have a statistical model which predicts that there may be evidence for a 20% chance that there possibly was at least a gram of water, sometime in the past"
 
turboke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's an egg?
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's lizard people isn't it?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's no Moon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: Ah, they've finally proven that it's made of green cheese!


It's actually camembert.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's going to crash into the Earth in eight days.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh great, now they're going to tell us it's not made of cheese.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's cheese. Called it!
 
