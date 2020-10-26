 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   3D walk through of house for sale is a labyrinth of stuff with dueling toilets. Go in the basement at your own risk. Bonus points for locating the cat   (boingboing.net) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best link in weeks. Each of these rooms could be a full scene from a movie.

Big screen TV and a ton of games and media players.
A huge jug of Wesson oil.
Several cases of Monster in the kitchen
Kitchen converted to a poker table.
Inversion table in the "bedroom"
Wow, an Original Xbox on the floor!
Basement suite full of old CDs and pizza boxes

it goes on and on...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried that it's cursed... Not by a ghost or anything, just that anyone who buys it is then saddled with selling all that unsellable shiat, thus repeating the process.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where they found the body..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the chair to watch the washing machine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, the Bathtub looks awesome.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The champion pooper gets to be master of the TP rack.
The loser is put on plunge and brush duty.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The grunt and grip bar is totally an unfair advantage.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The lotion and the paper towel on the nightstand...
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone need a couple hundred copies of Scott Weiland's 2nd solo album?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a remarkably organized hoard but I would be terrified of what might be found when the back boxes are moved.

There's a mummified corpse somewhere in that house. Not necessarily human, mind you, but there is something dead waiting to scar someone's psyche for life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I'm worried that it's cursed... Not by a ghost or anything, just that anyone who buys it is then saddled with selling all that unsellable shiat, thus repeating the process.


It's not cursed.  I think it was just turned into a home business, with rooms rented out to college students (hence the two kitchens and four fridges).  Half the stuff looks it was stolen from dorms or local businesses anyway.  The commercial fire alarm pull was a nice touch.  I wonder if it was properly zoned for business.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice floorplan. I'd buy that place if it wasn't in Kentucky. I wouldn't be too worried about getting rid of junk. Dumpsters aren't that expensive.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found the kitty!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's obviously a "hot spare" situation.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Nice floorplan. I'd buy that place if it wasn't in Kentucky. I wouldn't be too worried about getting rid of junk. Dumpsters aren't that expensive.


If the rooms full of junk came with the house, I would invite every single non-profit in the county to walk through and take whatever they want.  Goodwill, Salvation Army, women's shelters and homeless shelters, Kiwanis, even the churches (but they would be last).  Whatever is left over would go in the dumpsters.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow! It's hard for me to even do the 3D walk though. I couldn't handle this in real life.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One hell of a well organized hoard here.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't Go In the Basement
Youtube N0Z6SOlWbds
 
weapon13
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

4 stuffed in the mattress and 1 in each of the bed bases underneath...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That house is farked beyond hope.  Plus it's in Bumfarkistan
 
LongBent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
100's of Girls gone Wild DVDs near the mult-person shower
 
Adamata
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A) This is a nightmare
B) Who the frak LIVES LIKE THIS?
C) I actually got lost wandering around in the "warehouse"
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SNL already did it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

In answer to B), my parents and people like them.  But replace stacks of shipping boxes with stacks of rubbermaids and moving boxes.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LongBent1: 100's of Girls gone Wild DVDs near the mult-person shower


Found em!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the comments:
"From the Redfin listing: "The pictures do not tell the whole story."
We'd need an 8 part mini series to tell the whole story."

Also from the comments:
"It's like a TARDIS of late-stage capitalist sadness"

/I'm guessing the latter was one of you guys
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

that's worth the price of the house right there.
 
AVDev
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salvation Army is a church
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Talamon Vantika: I found the kitty!
[Fark user image 850x414]


Are those boxes steps for the kitty to get to the window?

/ thanks for locating the purr
// only spent 5 minutes doing the 3D tour and noped out.
/// seeing places like that give me the reinforcement to not hoard stuff
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I know, but like other local church-based homeless shelters, I'll hold my nose and give them stuff anyway because they do at least help a bit.  But only after I give the best to secular groups.  Just like Catholic soup kitchens, I'll give them food on occasion even though they are religious, because at least the Catholics don't do religious tests at the soup kitchen doors.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That place reminds me of a house my realtor added to The List one day.  As we pulled up, she said, "Yeah, maybe we should skip this one."  "You picked it."  "<sigh>"

As we walked up, she said, "Oh, asbestos siding.  Yikes."  We went in and it looked like someone got tired of clearing out a hoarder's nest and just left a bunch of crap everywhere.  We poked around the main floor and found a hallway to nowhere but no kitchen.  "How can a house not have a kitchen?"  Then we found the stairs to the basement.  A couple rails in the corner of a room guarding a plywood trap door.  Classy.  Went downstairs and found the kitchen because of course the kitchen belongs in the basement.  Of course there was a creepy door in the corner.  I stood on the stairs ready to run while she opened it.  Just a utility room.
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ti looks like a business converted from a house, there are 'ebay' and 'amazon' marked boxes.

Saw the DVD burner room, several machines, the communal shower is ....unusual. With the CD/DVD burners I wonder if they were filming amateur stuff there. Would explain the room setup, not so much of a residence but a cam house?

Ha, found it:

Amazon storefront
 
freetomato
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

physt: Wow! It's hard for me to even do the 3D walk though. I couldn't handle this in real life.


Same for me.  I could smell dirty feet, sadness and cat pee through the photos. I didn't make it off the first floor.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd totally read (or watch) "Get a new Husband by Friday!"  It's only Monday now.
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That pillowcase... my god.

Did you see what looks to be a high school graduation photo of the twins? I'd wager that both of them were living there.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bonus points if you can piece together enough of the odd items to identify the eBay account.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LMAO
https://www.wlky.com/article/man-accu​s​ed-of-selling-stolen-items-talks-to-wl​ky/3752661#
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the twins shared that pillow.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If this story isn't a Netflix drama series by the end of 2021 I will be disappoint
 
PvtStash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you order stuff from an ebay "business" this is what the typical "ware house" location looks like.

Truly crazy, there i no way to describe it you just have to take the time to gawk in person.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What it might be like to be caught in between dueling toilets...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I still haven't found that... I found a rather content looking cat, though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I thought flea markets were all hot shiat.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heineken Skywalker: Bonus points if you can piece together enough of the odd items to identify the eBay account.


Buy you do realize they only buy, no selling in that house.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got lost in the basement and had to start over

/worst MYST game ever
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, but if you only ever get EMF LvL 4, about 5 degrees C and the spirit box won't make a peep, what is it?
 
