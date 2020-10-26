 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Truck carrying bananas crashes on Massachusetts Turnpike. Rescue workers unable to reach truck for obvious reasons   (wcvb.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong state.  Shouldn't this have happened in Pennsylvania?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't this just happen?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did he cause it?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleeper - Banana Skin
Youtube VfrShu_Lp2A
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry, it sucks
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(futurama_penguins_slipping_in_dark_ma​tter.jpg)
SOUND EFFECTS ADDED TO LESSEN TRAGEDY
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is bananas... B-A-N-A-N-A-S!
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just bananas.
 
olddancingmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it a 30 thousand pound load?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the chuckle, subs.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 320x240]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo (Official Video)
Youtube JZpxaiNV_sM
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, We Have No Bananas
Youtube 8QqkrIDeTeA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flagg99: That's just bananas.


B-A-N-A-N-A-S
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: This shiat is bananas... B-A-N-A-N-A-S!


images.hellogiggles.comView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how may MA tolls that truck paid before he crashed?   /I hate the Pike.
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eugene Sesky unavailable for comment.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30,000 Pounds of Bananas
Youtube fpG63VBBU6g
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst news according to the MA State Police Twitter account: those bananas were condemned.

/Just like Jesus
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nothingyet: I wonder how may MA tolls that truck paid before he crashed?   /I hate the Pike.


Me too.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


If the douche could make the light blink, he could learn Morse code, and Spock wouldn't have been put in such and awkward position.

And yes, they do know Morse code in the future:

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/M​orse_code
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Hands Are Bananas
Youtube RO10s_HK6d0
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: GloomCookie613: This shiat is bananas... B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

[images.hellogiggles.com image 500x385] [View Full Size image _x_]


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wjAZ​Z​IqjOs
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: didn't this just happen?


Like 2 weeks ago. Repeat? Or just a very delayed greenlight?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8QqkrIDe​TeA]


Great. After reading this headline, I now have 'Yes, We Have No Bananas" stuck in my head.

/Yes, that makes me about 150 years old. What of it?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Surveillance footage of the truck driver at his second job...
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Asshole driver was going too fast, had to be. That curve even surprises me sometimes.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.