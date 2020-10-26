 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Pimco co-founder erects net to protect sculpture, tick off neighbors, finally defeat Ant-Man   (latimes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gilligan's Island theme? Could be the Pirates of the Caribbean theme instead, except that would be cool.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gross has a long history of not playing well with others. Pimco barely survived pushing him and his ego out the door but is probably a better company now.

OTOH, what the heck is wrong with the sculpture? Not really my taste but this seems overwrought.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wejash: OTOH, what the heck is wrong with the sculpture? Not really my taste but this seems overwrought.


That's what I was thinking, I don't see how it could block the view of anything.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It could be worse.
Two words: Baby. Shark.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gilligan's Island theme? Could be the Pirates of the Caribbean theme instead, except that would be cool.


Go with It's a Small World" of you really want to annoy someone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rich people fighting?

oh no anyway.jpg
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: wejash: OTOH, what the heck is wrong with the sculpture? Not really my taste but this seems overwrought.

That's what I was thinking, I don't see how it could block the view of anything.


It's not the sculpture, it's apparently the net put up to protect the sculpture.

Maybe it's just me, but blown glass doesn't seem like the correct medium for an outdoor display.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You've got a Chihuly piece, and you install it in the stupidest place imaginable.

Truly a patron and connoisseur of the arts.
 
camarugala
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The death penalty should be applicable here. If it's not then lynching ahoupd be expected and encouraged.
 
camarugala
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Expected"

And to paraphrase Heinlein "The death penalty should not be applied to waking a man from a sound sleep. The first time."
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wejash: Gross has a long history of not playing well with others. Pimco barely survived pushing him and his ego out the door but is probably a better company now.

OTOH, what the heck is wrong with the sculpture? Not really my taste but this seems overwrought.


The sculpture isn't the problem apparently, its the net they put up to protect it.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stairway to Gilligan's Island
Youtube KTCYLbFxTpI
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A dispute between bond king Bill Gross and his next-door neighbor over a $1-million outdoor sculpture

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It could be worse.
Two words: Baby. Shark.


if i had a pewter baby shark with frickin' lazer beams as a sculpture on my front yard i would be so happy. and i think it would piss off Ms. Leaf Blower with the Rump sign across the street. only lawn in the entire neighborhood with no leaves on the lawn.
 
fawlty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: A dispute between bond king Bill Gross and his next-door neighbor over a $1-million outdoor sculpture


More money than sense, or taste.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Most Unwanted Song (FULL VERSION)
Youtube -gPuH1yeZ08


I deserve to be permabanned for this one.
 
buster_v
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The pictures don't do Chilhuli's work justice. They're farking amazing. That installation looks like shiat. If I had a million dollars worth of Chilhuli glass, I sure as fark wouldn't leave it sitting outside on a gravel bed. That guy needs a punch in the dick.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No matter if you're rich or poor - buying property is risky.  Committing to live next to possible assholes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like the sculpture.  The netting looks awful.  I would build a privacy screen on that side anyway.  There's not much of a view other then a hotel.  And it would block Bill Gross' view into the pool area.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: No matter if you're rich or poor - buying property is risky.  Committing to live next to possible assholes.


My wife and I either won that lottery, or, we are the assholes. Maybe both.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It could be worse.
Two words: Baby. Shark.


The best thing to do is actually to play their favorite song.  Eventually, they will come to hate it and will for years associate its sound with your annoying presence.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It could be worse.
Two words: Baby. Shark.


That song isn't all bad.

Jade Chynoweth - "Baby Shark" | Aliya Janell Choreography
Youtube hbfl4Rhsm3w
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buster_v: The pictures don't do Chilhuli's work justice. They're farking amazing. That installation looks like shiat. If I had a million dollars worth of Chilhuli glass, I sure as fark wouldn't leave it sitting outside on a gravel bed. That guy needs a punch in the dick.


A cold snap, or the sun coming out from clouds could be enough to shatter one.

Beautiful but outdoors sounds like a risk you would only take if you were willing to loose it.
 
