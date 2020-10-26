 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Now watch me whip. Now watch me nae nae. Now watch me drive 143mph through Atlanta   (abc3340.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not "a regular person," the report said.


Slovern cidenzen, oppositer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey,
He has the right to remain silento...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He sounds like a wonderful, upstanding citizen.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dipshiat.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess he won't be doing any shows in Finland

In Finland, speeding fines are linked to salary. The Finns run a "day fine" system that is calculated on the basis of an offender's daily disposable income - generally their daily salary divided by two. The more a driver is over the speed limit, the greater the number of day fines they will receive.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. He's lucky he didn't crash and die or hit anybody.

DNRTFA.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like just another day on I-75 to me, what's the problem here?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've driven through Atlanta three times, and I think that's how everyone drives there. Also, those lines that separate one lane from another are just a suggestion, apparently.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Sounds like just another day on I-75 to me, what's the problem here?


Yeah, they probably pulled him over for blocking traffic.

Or they'll just send him a bill a year from now, telling him he owes $25 for entering an express toll lane that looks like an HOV lane but it isn't because if you don't have a Peach Pass, you're farked, and they can't be bothered to put up signs explaining this to non-residents

/really happened
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've driven in Atlanta. I am amazed he was able to get up to the speed limit let alone over it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not "a regular person," the report said.

Yeah, I drive really fast when I'm constipated, too.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he's a wife/girlfriend beater that breaks into peoples houses flailing around a hatchet that thinks he is special and can drive 140+ on the roads.  fark him toss him in jail for a few days/weeks maybe he can realize that he isn't special.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA  "The ... rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not 'a regular person,' "

I think we may have found the problem.

Also, he's lucky he got pulled over by this cop. It is Atlanta, after all. He coulda wound up shot.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not "a regular person," the report said.

DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Later, Hawk told the officer he was speeding because he normally gets followed when leaving events, the report said.

And then the officer reminded him that he was still black.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who does he think he is? General Sherman?
 
Mr_Juche [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. I-285, the REAL Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the least shocking thing. As someone who lives about 7 blocks from it, once it gets past about 11pm you hear all sorts of racers going by.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Later, Hawk told the officer he was speeding because he normally gets followed when leaving events, the report said.

And then the officer reminded him that he was still black.


Why did you feel the need to post this?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
from Wikipedia

On August 28, 2020, he was arrested following a domestic disturbance. After being charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant he was released. The following day he was again arrested in Valley Village, Los Angeles after walking into a random home wielding a hatchet while looking for his girlfriend.[7] Silentó was arrested again on October 23, 2020. Police charged him with speeding and reckless driving, alleging that he had been going 143 mph on Interstate 85.[8]
sounds like this kid need a good ole jail stint to beef up his street cred.  also some treatment for whatever pharmacological aids he's taking he shouldn't of the ones is isn't taking that he should.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems like a nice, down to earth guy.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr_Juche: Ah, yes. I-285, the REAL Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the least shocking thing. As someone who lives about 7 blocks from it, once it gets past about 11pm you hear all sorts of racers going by.


Meh. Midtown is the NEW ATL Motor Speedway. The crap people do after 8pm is insane, especially on Ponce.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: trappedspirit: Later, Hawk told the officer he was speeding because he normally gets followed when leaving events, the report said.

And then the officer reminded him that he was still black.

Why did you feel the need to post this?


Have you been living under a rock these past few months years decades?

Off the top of my head I can recall two different guys getting shot for reaching for their drivers license.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The report said Hawk initially argued with the officer about how fast he was going and insisted that he'd done nothing wrong. The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not "a regular person," the report said.

Can we just kill this person now, and preempt the inevitable massive wreck that will likely kill others as well?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: johnny_vegas: trappedspirit: Later, Hawk told the officer he was speeding because he normally gets followed when leaving events, the report said.

And then the officer reminded him that he was still black.

Why did you feel the need to post this?

Have you been living under a rock these past few months years decades?

Off the top of my head I can recall two different guys getting shot for reaching for their drivers license.


And that happened here?  Should we cavalierly make light of or apologize for his behavior because the police did not shoot him?
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I've driven through Atlanta three times, and I think that's how everyone drives there. Also, those lines that separate one lane from another are just a suggestion, apparently.


I was going to bring this up.

I'm pretty sure 143 is just five over the limit there.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The report said Hawk initially argued with the officer about how fast he was going and insisted that he'd done nothing wrong. The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper said he was at a club promoting his new song and that he could go 143 mph because he's not "a regular person," the report said.

Can we just kill this person now, and preempt the inevitable massive wreck that will likely kill others as well?


I think the ego implosion will be catastrophic in a few years.
He seems to be chalking up a nice police record, 143 on the freeway can be significant charges.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Taking MARTA seriously.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You just can't go that slow on 85, you're impeding the flow of traffic. Glad they dragged him off the pavement.
 
