(WJAC TV Johnstown)   See a penny, pick it up. And that other penny. And that musket ball, too   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Vintage  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truly an awesome find.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My updated version of that old proverb:

See a penny, pick it up and all that day you'll have more than a banker will ever give you.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Is it a poo penny?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Measuring worth website:

How much is a dollar from the
past worth today?

$0.01 in 1799

has a relative inflated worth of
$0.22 as of today.*

This may not be the best answer.

Today $0.01 from 1799 has a relative income
worth of$4.66, $11.07 or $6.88

Today $0.01 from 1799 has a relative project
worth of $441.63.

Money is hard. Even soft currencies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A dollar wasn't a bad guess, but you have to juggle economic hems and haws to get exactly a dollar.

But I think we can agree that having a 1799 penny is a heck of a lot better than spending a 1799 penny at face value, even with inflation considered.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.


/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With helpful 13 year old picture of a detectorist on the other side of the ocean
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I found a penny the other day on a dog walk. One of the current plated ones. It was already so corroded that a coin sorter would spit it out. So I left it there. Gov't should stop minting these garbage coins.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the same trip, he also found an 1818 penny, a full wagon wheel and a musket ball. The ammunition was measured at 0.75 caliber, making it British in origin.

Not necessarily.   Before France started sending significant numbers of Charleville muskets to the US, the standard arm was a Land Pattern musket for the Patriots.   And between .72 and .75 caliber, which equates roughly to 12 gauge, was a common bore diameter for civilian fowling pieces.  That was in part because the fowling pieces were dual purpose:  They were hunting/farming guns first, but did double duty when required as military guns.  In fact, a lot of fowling pieces were modified during the Revolutionary War with their stocks cut back to incorporate a brazed or welded on bayonet lug.

Also, the ball itself would have been roughly .70" to maybe .72" in diameter, in order to fit in a fouled bore.   Trust me, black powder is dirty.
 
HexMadroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Truly an awesome find.


Exactly the kind of find that would get me hooked on the hobby, for sure.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Bible says the Earth is only 45 minutes old so...

FAKE NEWS.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts


Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Bible says the Earth is only 45 minutes old so...

FAKE NEWS.

FAKE NEWS.


Why would God tell humans how or when this or that happened? Adults don't explain much to their 5 years olds about the sausage that is life of adult responsibilities. We gloss over the fine details and give general explanations if not just outright lies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HexMadroom: kdawg7736: Truly an awesome find.

Exactly the kind of find that would get me hooked on the hobby, for sure.


Funny thing is I am watching a live Disney Feed (Brian and Amanda) on Youtube, and they just got off Pirates of the Caribbean and are now in the shop for it. Both that ride and this story makes me want to search for buried treasure.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts

Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night


I think $ 0.25 for 8 ounces of PBR or whatever the cheapest draft was the best deal before the laws changed here
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Measuring worth website:

How much is a dollar from the
past worth today?

$0.01 in 1799

has a relative inflated worth of
$0.22 as of today.*

This may not be the best answer.

Today $0.01 from 1799 has a relative income
worth of$4.66, $11.07 or $6.88

Today $0.01 from 1799 has a relative project
worth of $441.63.

Money is hard. Even soft currencies.


Try silver value.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's to bad that no one has a convenient image taking device so we could see what it looks like.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts

Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night


Hum. I remember doing 50 cent wells back in the 1990s.

Difficulty  New York
But, 1945.

So $2.?? Total for the bottles and the shots at the bar only a nickel?
FML this has bugged me for 20 years


So ten bucks was, what, 100$ today? Because he make sure to ask for the cheapest Liters of whiskey.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts

Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night

I think $ 0.25 for 8 ounces of PBR or whatever the cheapest draft was the best deal before the laws changed here


Fark has old people users. Any of them know what a cheap bottle of rye and a shots of rye went for in 1945?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MasterPython: Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts

Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night

I think $ 0.25 for 8 ounces of PBR or whatever the cheapest draft was the best deal before the laws changed here

Fark has old people users. Any of them know what a cheap bottle of rye and a shots of rye went for in 1945?


Wait
The movie must be bull crap

Just found THIS:

I helped a friend move recently, and in his old house we found a December 1945 issue of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, our local paper (and now owned by the New York Times).

A couple advertisements caught my eye. One was a toy store ad heralding the latest "high tech" toys ... none of which costs more than $2.10. The other was a liquor store add which was interesting for a couple reasons.

First, it seems "brown" liquor was all the rage then. Vodka and gin got very little space in the add but "whiskey" constituted the bulk. Now to my point; the average price of a fifth of brown booze was $3.60 in the ad
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: MasterPython: Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone must have been pretty grogged up...a penny then was worth something like a dollar now.

/
Have you ever seen The Lost Weekend?
Main character buys two bottles of booze and hits a bar to drink all on just 10$.
Movies annoying me when they don't keep it real. Or is that possible?
🤔Makes my head hurts

Haven't seen the movie but college bars back in the day would do 25 cent tap night

I think $ 0.25 for 8 ounces of PBR or whatever the cheapest draft was the best deal before the laws changed here

Fark has old people users. Any of them know what a cheap bottle of rye and a shots of rye went for in 1945?

Wait
The movie must be bull crap

Just found THIS:

I helped a friend move recently, and in his old house we found a December 1945 issue of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, our local paper (and now owned by the New York Times).

A couple advertisements caught my eye. One was a toy store ad heralding the latest "high tech" toys ... none of which costs more than $2.10. The other was a liquor store add which was interesting for a couple reasons.

First, it seems "brown" liquor was all the rage then. Vodka and gin got very little space in the add but "whiskey" constituted the bulk. Now to my point; the average price of a fifth of brown booze was $3.60 in the ad


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3631317/
FML
I'm never going to know
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why would God tell humans how or when this or that happened?


To fu*k with us?
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least, with the musket ball that old, no one could accuse the finder of having Minie balls.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
. . . and I remember penny beer nights. Replaced by nickel beer nights. Too old.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.