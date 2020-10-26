 Skip to content
Victoria records no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 10:05 AM



NikolaiFarkoff
1 hour ago  
Do they have some kind of a secret?
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do they have some kind of a secret?


A competent government?
 
hugram
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the US...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
1 hour ago  

optikeye: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they have some kind of a secret?

A competent government?


And a population not made in part of a significant group of assholes who think that following some basic preventative measures for the well being of everyone is a flagrant violation of their rights?
 
Nana's Vibrator
1 hour ago  
A population of 6 million people cooperating for the good of everyone?  I don't believe it.

/it does help that their average low temperatures are in the mid-40 F range
 
Dr Dreidel
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's all this about Coven 19? How did we let 18 covens run around until now? Why is one more coven the straw that's breaking the camel's back? What is this new coven DOING that's causing so much death and illness? Why is the government - the same one that freaked out about D&D being "Satanic" in the 1980s - doing nothing to stop the spread of this new coven?

"I'm all in favor of religious pluralism, but come ON. Two hundred thousand dead, and NO ONE can put a stop to one coven of witches? It's just ...hang on, someone's talking in my ear...

"Oh."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do they have some kind of a secret?


Trump says it's an ancient GJINEEZE secret.
 
MBooda
52 minutes ago  
They get a lot of exercise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
52 minutes ago  
Victoria turned out to be an ignorant slut.
 
Billy Liar
51 minutes ago  
The Fall - Victoria
Youtube N0I2u6DKnwI
 
SirEattonHogg
49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Also, "not a bimbo"

/but her current politics unfortunately suck
 
buravirgil
45 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do they have some kind of a secret?


Non-contiguous populations have many advantages contiguous regions do not.

The real-world example that first caught my attention twenty years ago was Las Vegas vets wanting to eliminate their stray cat and dog populations. It's not illegal for people to perform simple surgery on their pets, so Las Vegas vets circulated DIY video lessons to spay and neuter cats and dogs...

And it worked. Because Las Vegas is a kind of island unto itself in the middle of a desert. No stray cats or dogs could find their way through that desert once a stabilized population of neutered animals was achieved.
Since late January, I've posted to Fark (and Slashdot) the fairly banal observation of how Britain's colonization of island populations for some 500 or more years would have record and documentation through ship's records and inventories of trade.As those colonized island populations were infected by European pathogens, they were periodically beset with diseases that greatly disrupted their extracted exports. The inventories and calendars of those events has, in all likelihood, been given machine learning analysis to make predictions of an average length of time a novel virus "burns and churns" through a population-- that is, with an isolated population.Contiguous populations are not the same. Ground transportation and high-density residencies are not the same. Victoria's exit-entry protocols, if enforced and non-porous, complemented with masks and social-distancing, will achieve results similar to China's achieved this past May, or so. I forget the exact month and date when schools were opened up even though I was working in one. I had spent the weeks prior running sessions on WeChat and it's all a blur now.June...I believe it was early June when the Chinese had confidence to expose their children to a potential miscalculation in their policies. As of this date, I know of no errors in those calculations. China reacted swiftly and consistently and it's behind them now.But it's not as if China's population was let off easy-- last year, their Chinese New Year (CNY)was more or less cancelled. Wuhan was collapsing and scaring the holy hell out of everyone and CNY is no trivial matter to the Chinese. It's two weeks to a month's vacation (depending on your income) that emphasizes time spent with extended families. If you know what a Red Envelope is...Boy Howdy...that's when they're most handed out.But Wuhan collapsed and people went home to their immediate families and stayed indoors for months. The only order of business for the first two months was forestalling any food shortages and the lives of many brave Chinese women and men were risked to keep food-related commerce flowing.What the Chinese refused to risk were their children. And it's horrific to see the West's policy makers be so ignorant and chauvinistic as not to hold up the Chinese model as the one to follow-- and when I see someone like DeVos eager to sacrifice children on the alter of partisan pride, I want to vomit.
 
buravirgil
42 minutes ago  
Wow...spacing...was somehow absent...

Non-contiguous populations have many advantages contiguous regions do not.

The real-world example that first caught my attention twenty years ago was Las Vegas vets wanting to eliminate their stray cat and dog populations. It's not illegal for people to perform simple surgery on their pets, so Las Vegas vets circulated DIY video lessons to spay and neuter cats and dogs...

And it worked. Because Las Vegas is a kind of island unto itself in the middle of a desert. No stray cats or dogs could find their way through that desert once a stabilized population of neutered animals was achieved.


Since late January, I've posted to Fark (and Slashdot) the fairly banal observation of how Britain's colonization of island populations for some 500 or more years would have record and documentation through ship's records and inventories of trade.As those colonized island populations were infected by European pathogens, they were periodically beset with diseases that greatly disrupted their extracted exports. The inventories and calendars of those events has, in all likelihood, been given machine learning analysis to make predictions of an average length of time a novel virus "burns and churns" through a population-- that is, with an isolated population.

Contiguous populations are not the same. Ground transportation and high-density residencies are not the same. Victoria's exit-entry protocols, if enforced and non-porous, complemented with masks and social-distancing, will achieve results similar to China's achieved this past May, or so.

I forget the exact month and date when schools were opened up even though I was working in one. I had spent the weeks prior running sessions on WeChat and it's all a blur now.June...I believe it was early June when the Chinese had confidence to expose their children to a potential miscalculation in their policies. As of this date, I know of no errors in those calculations.

China reacted swiftly and consistently and it's behind them now.

But it's not as if China's population was let off easy-- last year, their Chinese New Year (CNY)was more or less cancelled. Wuhan was collapsing and scaring the holy hell out of everyone and CNY is no trivial matter to the Chinese. It's two weeks to a month's vacation (depending on your income) that emphasizes time spent with extended families. If you know what a Red Envelope is...Boy Howdy...that's when they're most handed out.

But Wuhan collapsed and people went home to their immediate families and stayed indoors for months. The only order of business for the first two months was forestalling any food shortages and the lives of many brave Chinese women and men were risked to keep food-related commerce flowing.What the Chinese refused to risk were their children.

And it's horrific to see the West's policy makers be so ignorant and chauvinistic as not to hold up the Chinese model as the one to follow-- and when I see someone like DeVos eager to sacrifice children on the alter of partisan pride, I want to vomit.
 
berylman
33 minutes ago  
Not to cast doubt on legitimate results but I am somewhat suspicious of the data feed flow. Zero, really?
Much like how the US directed the CDC to channel all information through the WH which could then be manipulated to create a false reality to the unwitting public
 
Crazy Lee
14 minutes ago  

berylman: Not to cast doubt on legitimate results but I am somewhat suspicious of the data feed flow. Zero, really?
Much like how the US directed the CDC to channel all information through the WH which could then be manipulated to create a false reality to the unwitting public


Dig on through the data for Australia:  1. overall Excess Death stats (all causes) going down 2. Seasonal Flu numbers so low that ref.virus samples might well be inadequate to the task of cobbling together the vaccine for '21 season 3. Covid - well?  https://www.health.gov.au/

/manipulation of U.S. data as evidence there's as much Know Nothingesque rot elsewhere?
//Excess Idiocy is jetting off to Minnesota RSN - Australians would Quarantine Pence, I'd guess
 
buravirgil
11 minutes ago  

berylman: Not to cast doubt on legitimate results but I am somewhat suspicious of the data feed flow. Zero, really?
Much like how the US directed the CDC to channel all information through the WH which could then be manipulated to create a false reality to the unwitting public



From OurWorldInData: Only if we end the pandemic everywhere can we end the pandemic anywhere. The entire world has the same goal: cases of COVID-19 need to go to zero.

I agree bureaucracies are given to abuses of power and pressures to control information and messages given to a general public, but 0 cases in any quarantined region IS the goal, region by region.

To my knowledge, China continues to test (when I was tested in April, it was a nasal deal, and when I was tested in early October before leaving it was a mouth-swab) and then trace any and all confirmed infections.

I don't know how to "vet" Victoria's claims, but if a Farker were to come into the thread and describe the kinds of adherence to an advisory quarantine I witnessed in China, I'd be prone to believe Victoria, with its relatively non-contiguous city limits of 3/4 ocean and 1/4 ground traffic to the north, has contained their infections.

Back in Feb and Mar when I was claiming China was mitigating its infections (and describing how), many Farkers were parroting that containment was disproved by Wuhan's collapse. This was true in one respect, but not others.
 
