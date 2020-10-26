 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Qatar airline security puts TSA to shame   (bbc.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip searching women to find who dumped a baby? The GOP just popped collective wood.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It could have been worse.  They could have found poppy seeds up there.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would expect a country in that region to be extremely respectful of womens rights.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is babby flushed?
 
sourballs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A very surreal airport for me. I transferred there one time, and there was a large group of men walking around in white robes carrying hooded falcons. They were headed to a competition in the desert.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wasnt there a thread about this yesterday?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They do that for free? It's 50 bucks extra on Spirit.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Visit barbaric shiathole, experience barbarism.

Kind of predictable, folks. I know everyone loves to get hung up on "But look at their modern skylines and charming culture," but this is a textbook spot that treats the bulk of humanity like 2nd-class citizens chattel.
 
