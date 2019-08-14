 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Iran is now reporting a COVID-19 death every four minutes; can't get a single offer for that watch on ebay despite adding free global shipping   (reuters.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.


Really?
Is this mostly in densely populated areas?
 
camarugala
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's airlift them millions of dollars in the dead of night! That should appease the virus!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From what I hear, it is no worse than the flu.
 
camarugala
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: From what I hear, it is no worse than the flu.


Or indefinite detainment and torture. The people of Iran can whether this storm.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard the virus has a mobile nuclear reactor it's driving around so we should probably bomb it to play it safe.
 
camarugala
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.


Citation from a non partisan and reliable source?
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With all the Covid rallys Trump and Pence are holding all over the country, I'm sure we can get to that coveted 1 death per minute (1,440 mins per day) maybe even 2 per minute! Come on, man!

USA!
<cough>
Usa
<gasp>
usa
<wheeeeeze>
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Really?
Is this mostly in densely populated areas?


Check the statistics for yourself - the main problem is that unlike terrorism or whatever, because you don't personally see these people die, they die silently in hospitals - they just disappear one day and never come back again. There could even be victims on your street - if you didn't know them personally, how are you going to know they were killed by covid?

In some of the worst hit areas it's over 1 in 1000 people have died so far, but that still isn't enough for most people to know someone personally or via a friend who has died - statistically you'd need to be looking at 1 in 200 to hit that personal level.

It's amazing to think that a number of people equal to 9/11 are dying of covid every 4 days, it kind of puts into perspective how insane the panic over muslim terrorists is/was when they actually killed relatively so few people.

Right now they could blow a plane out of the sky every single day and it's be fewer people dead than covid.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

camarugala: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Citation from a non partisan and reliable source?


If there are 1440 minutes in a day (24x60), then 1 death every 2 minutes is only 720 deaths in a day.

I mean I guess if you are a moron and think there are fewer deaths than reported, it's hard to believe.

Otherwise it's just a matter of doing the math.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

camarugala: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Citation from a non partisan and reliable source?


The government itself, dumbass. There are 263,520 minutes in the last 6 months. 174,405 deaths have occurred in that time according to the official US government figures. (this is calculated by taking the current total and subtracting the total on 26th april)

I'll let you do the final calculation yourself.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Really?
Is this mostly in densely populated areas?


Ouch, you bought a knife to a gun-fight.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are we still choking off their access to medical supplies?

https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/08/14/​u​-s-sanctions-are-killing-cancer-patien​ts-in-iran/
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.


We have four times their population.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our countries should combine efforts and it would slow the rate to once every six minutes.

///math is fun
 
Inaditch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

We have four times their population.


We're 10th worst in the world out of 217 listed countries in terms of deaths per capita. With our wealth and infrastructure, there's no reason for this other than gross incompetence.

We have miserably failed as a nation.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

We have four times their population.


And a shiat-ton more medicine, better medical technology, theoretically more testing capacity, more land space (ie lower population density) and much more wealth.

Yep, I'll agree Iran is a bit of a COVID basket case but what does that say about the US that the US is running comparable deaths?

Australia has a shiat-ton less per capita, also less population density admittedly. Japan has a shait-ton less deaths per capita and much higher population density.

There's an explanation for why the US COVID stats are as farked as they are, it's Trump and Trumpers doing what they perceive he tells them to do.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: waxbeans: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Really?
Is this mostly in densely populated areas?

Check the statistics for yourself - the main problem is that unlike terrorism or whatever, because you don't personally see these people die, they die silently in hospitals - they just disappear one day and never come back again. There could even be victims on your street - if you didn't know them personally, how are you going to know they were killed by covid?

In some of the worst hit areas it's over 1 in 1000 people have died so far, but that still isn't enough for most people to know someone personally or via a friend who has died - statistically you'd need to be looking at 1 in 200 to hit that personal level.

It's amazing to think that a number of people equal to 9/11 are dying of covid every 4 days, it kind of puts into perspective how insane the panic over muslim terrorists is/was when they actually killed relatively so few people.

Right now they could blow a plane out of the sky every single day and it's be fewer people dead than covid.


Yah but the visuals would be better with the sky explosions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

olorin604: Xai: waxbeans: Xai: Amateurs. The US has been averaging under 2 minutes per death for the last 6 months continuously.

Really?
Is this mostly in densely populated areas?

Check the statistics for yourself - the main problem is that unlike terrorism or whatever, because you don't personally see these people die, they die silently in hospitals - they just disappear one day and never come back again. There could even be victims on your street - if you didn't know them personally, how are you going to know they were killed by covid?

In some of the worst hit areas it's over 1 in 1000 people have died so far, but that still isn't enough for most people to know someone personally or via a friend who has died - statistically you'd need to be looking at 1 in 200 to hit that personal level.

It's amazing to think that a number of people equal to 9/11 are dying of covid every 4 days, it kind of puts into perspective how insane the panic over muslim terrorists is/was when they actually killed relatively so few people.

Right now they could blow a plane out of the sky every single day and it's be fewer people dead than covid.

Yah but the visuals would be better with the sky explosions.


Maybe that's what we need to do maybe we need to televise Non-Stop on some obscure channel the death of every c-19 victim
 
