(Construction Pros)   Kentucky tests orange highway striping for safety in construction zones. Once more for Drew, that's "striping" with just one P   (forconstructionpros.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 9:35 AM



Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Been missing the chance to get pink eye instead of COVID.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd just be happy with road paint that I could see when it rains.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I'd just be happy with road paint that I could see when it rains.


That's a good point, I bet that orange disappears when it gets wet at night.  It's always a fun time when it's storming and the lane lines disappear.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Orange means all yellow targets are double point values

"Hit a Worker
$10,000 Fine"

Yep.  $10,000 would sure be fine
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you don't notice the orange cones and sh*t, you sure as hell aren't going to notice the paint change.

Waste of money.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And I always ran in those Schneider Eggs and Schneider trucks.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I'd just be happy with road paint that I could see when it rains.


Ohio has this problem. And no reflectors on the roads. When I lived in Florida, I had no problem seeing the lanes even in a deluge. Moved to Ohio, and I-71 looked like it didn't have lanes in even a mild rain.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Having driven down I-75 several times the past few months, the orange is noticeable as a "did they run out of yellow?" reaction.  The sudden lane shift and uncomfortably close concrete barriers add to the "omfarkingawwwd" reaction that I'm certain my fellow drivers will handle with complete calm.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well it is about time Benny Benassi gave us a worthy follow-up to the video for Satisfaction.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I'd just be happy with road paint that I could see when it rains.


Whaaaa? What kind of crappy paint they using by you. Yellow and white glow out here.

But still no cure for 'solid lines mean stay in you god damn lane, asshole'
/do not miss multli lane roads
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: If you don't notice the orange cones and sh*t, you sure as hell aren't going to notice the paint change.

Waste of money.


Politics 101: Do stupid stuff to justify your job as long as you can prove that it wasnt bad. "See we did all these things, I'm amazing".
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And just like today, when people hit section of orange markings but don't see any work going on they'll learn to ignore these too.
 
