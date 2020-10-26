 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Outsourced health care in US jails is killing more than the death penalty ever could
    Sick  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The profit margin is good, but our supply of core product is getting low. Time to start another "tough on crime" campaign and jail some people - the stock price must be maintained!
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.


Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Healthcare is a right. Universal healthcare should be available to all Americans, including prisoners.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.


Prisons need to exist because of the crime bills in America.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.


We're split the difference.
Ticket most offenders.
House arrest the rest.
Kill the worst.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.


No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mandatory brain scan of everyone every 3 years starting at 15. We would stop the crazies ones before they do something stupid and we could treat them or put them out of society before they hurt somebody.

Do that and the real dangerous crimes will go down a lot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I swear I gotta solve everything.  The get all the health care they want but they have to pay for it all before they get released. Death row inmates get nothing just going to postpone the inevitable. Lifers too.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.


House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mandatory brain scan of everyone every 3 years starting at 15. We would stop the crazies ones before they do something stupid and we could treat them or put them out of society before they hurt somebody.

Do that and the real dangerous crimes will go down a lot.

Do that and the real dangerous crimes will go down a lot.


Goo plan. Sounds like you'll be safe no matter what.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Healthcare is a right. Universal healthcare should be available to all Americans, including prisoners.


And they should be allowed to vote as well.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bad PR will not get Conservatives to do the right thing, they will move to get rid of all prison healthcare on the grounds that it can't be a right because millions of Americans outside prison don't have it.
It just isn't fair criminals get something and you don't.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem I see here is that too many people care about people in prison.

That says two things to me. 1.) We're locking up people who don't deserve to be in prison; and 2.) Locking up people in prison for non-violent crimes is, in effect, lowering the value of punishment of the judicial system.

If someone ends up in prison, it should be for a crime bad enough where people don't really give af about them anymore.

/read this carefully before you reply. It doesn't say what you may think it does.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You just gave Republicans an orgasm, subby.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

great_tigers: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.

House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.


Actually, if we let women kill would be rapist, it would not be an issue.
ALSO
Why isn't rape a capital crime?
ALSO
It's not people even believe the victim, it's all that no one ever believes the victim but yet everyone is scared of rapists that doesn't even make any sense


You humans out in the world are F++king odd
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: The problem I see here is that too many people care about people in prison.

That says two things to me. 1.) We're locking up people who don't deserve to be in prison; and 2.) Locking up people in prison for non-violent crimes is, in effect, lowering the value of punishment of the judicial system.

If someone ends up in prison, it should be for a crime bad enough where people don't really give af about them anymore.

/read this carefully before you reply. It doesn't say what you may think it does.


Or kill the worst people.
House arrest the rest.
And ticket most.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mandatory brain scan of everyone every 3 years starting at 15. We would stop the crazies ones before they do something stupid and we could treat them or put them out of society before they hurt somebody.

Do that and the real dangerous crimes will go down a lot.

Do that and the real dangerous crimes will go down a lot.


But then who would run corporate America?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why isn't rape a capital crime?


Because the GOP really likes rape.
 
goatharper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a former recipient of prison health care, I can confirm that any doctor who actually tried to help the inmates with their medical problems was fired. And that was a state joint. I was also at a CoreCivic (then CCA, rebranded to avoid bad publicity) and it was much worse.

If you will recall, the Obama administration reported that private prisons don't save money, are less safe, and have worse recidivism rates, and announced that all federal private prison contracts would not be renewed. Trump reversed that.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: waxbeans: Why isn't rape a capital crime?

Because the GOP really likes rape.


Because all you really need to do to a rapist is ticket them. It's not that bad of a crime.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: great_tigers: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.

House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.

Actually, if we let women kill would be rapist, it would not be an issue.
ALSO
Why isn't rape a capital crime?
ALSO
It's not people even believe the victim, it's all that no one ever believes the victim but yet everyone is scared of rapists that doesn't even make any sense


You humans out in the world are F++king odd


Rape was a Capital Crime for POC in the south for many, many years.
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The US justice system at this point is just thinly veiled slavery by the corporate class, I mean c'mon.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: waxbeans: great_tigers: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.

House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.

Actually, if we let women kill would be rapist, it would not be an issue.
ALSO
Why isn't rape a capital crime?
ALSO
It's not people even believe the victim, it's all that no one ever believes the victim but yet everyone is scared of rapists that doesn't even make any sense


You humans out in the world are F++king odd

Rape was a Capital Crime for POC in the south for many, many years.


You mean adultery 🙄
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.


We should stop allowing prisons to use slave labor too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

Prisons need to exist because of the crime bills in America.


Prisons exist everywhere. They just actually help reform criminals and reduce recidivism in civilized countries.

The only way to have no prisons is to make all crimes punishable by death or a fine. There should probably be an option between a ticket and execution.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: waxbeans: great_tigers: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.

House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.

Actually, if we let women kill would be rapist, it would not be an issue.
ALSO
Why isn't rape a capital crime?
ALSO
It's not people even believe the victim, it's all that no one ever believes the victim but yet everyone is scared of rapists that doesn't even make any sense


You humans out in the world are F++king odd

Rape was a Capital Crime for POC in the south for many, many years.


You mean being accused of rape. Aka "looking at a white woman while black."

\that's good enough for Phark Pheminists, though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: great_tigers: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.

House arresting rapists. Because every criminal can respect laws pertaining to what they can and cannot do. I completely agree with you.

Actually, if we let women kill would be rapist, it would not be an issue.
ALSO
Why isn't rape a capital crime?
ALSO
It's not people even believe the victim, it's all that no one ever believes the victim but yet everyone is scared of rapists that doesn't even make any sense


You humans out in the world are F++king odd


Theyre scared of rapists because they know noone will believe them if they get raped.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

No they don't. They to satisfy our desire to punish and ruin people's lives for being at fault.
We could ticket most.
House arrest the rest.
And kill the serial killers and killers.


But then we'll have to kill the killers of the killers, and it never ends.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Deaths in government custody should be examined like morbidity conferences at hospitals - EVERY person who was IN ANY WAY responsible for the deceased's care has to answer for every action they took (or inaction, if they failed to SandraBland act), and it all goes on record.

A public record of a public hearing.

Hey, if you don't like the paperwork and attention, keep your damn charges alive. Like you're supposed to.

// and if you didn't want us up your ass with a flashlight, maybe you shouldn't have killed scores of people through negligence, malice, and mismanagement
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Outsourcing and privatization of the prisons needs to end.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: great_tigers: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

Prisons need to exist because of the crime bills in America.

Prisons exist everywhere. They just actually help reform criminals and reduce recidivism in civilized countries.

The only way to have no prisons is to make all crimes punishable by death or a fine. There should probably be an option between a ticket and execution.


In the US no attempts are made to reform prisoners.

It's not really a thing here.  It's a problem.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, this sucks. Prison was my fall back for medical care. Now how am I supposed to justify taking decisive action to  ensure that I receive the care that I need  while also clearly demonstrating to the people in my community the need to treat essential workers as human beings for their own self-preservation? :-(

Well, other than vengeance, of course.

/I would probably not actually do that
 
astelmaszek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: great_tigers: Private_Citizen: great_tigers: We should just release every criminal. They can all go out and earn jobs/be productive members of society.

Some people probably could be released today and go get jobs (prison for an ounce of weed??), but others need to be locked away for the safety of the public (serial killers and murderers).

Prisons need to exist, but they shouldn't be run for profit, because that drives policies that lock people up for minor BS.

Prisons need to exist because of the crime bills in America.

Prisons exist everywhere. They just actually help reform criminals and reduce recidivism in civilized countries.

The only way to have no prisons is to make all crimes punishable by death or a fine. There should probably be an option between a ticket and execution.


Oh go for my point based system. Once you reach 1000 point, you get executed on the spot. Let's say murder gets you 500 points. Stealing a candy bar 1 point.
 
