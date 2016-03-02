 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   If being drunk and claiming you are the "son of God" is wrong, I don't wanna be right. Bonus "beam me up Scotty"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does God need with a drunk Altoona man?

screenanarchy.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beam me up!

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe he IS the son of God.  You don't know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Maybe he IS the son of God.  You don't know.


Maybe he's the Son of God that has "issues".  You got Jesus.  He does good things.  You got Harold.  Kind of a screw up but Dad lives him best and lets him toss a few mailboxes.  Jesus knows better.  He doesn't throw mailboxes in the street. Harold, well that's Harold Other Sin if God for you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some times the skies really do open up in Altoona. I somehow believe his story that he had nothing to do with the mailboxes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Maybe he IS the son of God.  You don't know.


I'm guessing he's the son of A god, not a son of THE god.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Beam me up!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x480]


Thanx, that's some funny shiat right there. I didn't know of him.
Now instead of pushing up daisies, he's pushing up bras?
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He gets drunk, thinks he's God, and destroys mailboxes?
Relax, it's just a cabinet member.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wasn't drunk.

They just did a blood alcohol test and found it was wine.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: Sin_City_Superhero: Maybe he IS the son of God.  You don't know.

I'm guessing he's the son of A god, not a son of THE god.


Maybe son of Tha God?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.