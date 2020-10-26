 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   High school student and Trump supporter has school parking pass revoked over having a life-sized pro-Trump elephant statue in his truck bed   (local21news.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


Nope.  Much like having a license, having a pass to park your car is a privilege, not a right.  And it can be revoked at any time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


Absolutely. Imagine them banning cars with Trump bumper stickers.

And I can easily imagine that the ban does not extend to Biden bumper stickers.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cult
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'ma go out on a limb and guess this kid isn't in the running for valedictorian.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Much like having a license, having a pass


Nope. Licenses and permits are two different things.

The root of the word "permission" is permit, meaning you are asking someone to pass what should be objective judgement on you being allowed to do something, but it's often subjective judgement - and is still allowed.

A license is an entirely objective process, meaning if you meet all requirements it shall be granted. You don't go to the DMV, pass all the tests they throw at you, and end up with the clerk behind the counter saying "Uh, no, not you, not today, because reasons."
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I'ma go out on a limb and guess this kid isn't in the running for valedictorian.


Probably beats his girlfriends too.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that kid's truck will be in the way of a science experiment gone wrong soon.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course is a piece of shiat F150.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's such a stupid move, they should make him start over on his education.  Obviously, he learned nothing.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Nick Nostril: I'ma go out on a limb and guess this kid isn't in the running for valedictorian.

Probably beats his girlfriends too.


And grabs her by the cat.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me, what's with all the farking TRUMP flags? I can't recall ANY other politicians outside of a banana republic with flags bearing their names flown so proudly by supporters. In the U.S., signs, bumper stickers, billboards, sure. But there has been an explosion of farking flags with that yutz's name on them flown from porches and pick-em-up trucks EVERYWHERE here.

/Ohio
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


You might want to go review existing case law regarding the First Amendment and speech on campus.

/Bong Hits for Jesus
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spruce Creek High School senior Tyler Maxwell and his attorney are excited."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing this asshole lives in an area that is so redneck Larry the Cable Guy is their ambassador.

Because anywhere else, that elephant would have been set ablaze.  Likely, with the truck.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty flash pickup for a HS kid to have as just a school driver.

Hmmm, a priviledged little A-hole is a Trumper? Shocking.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


As dirty as it makes me feel to support ANYTHING coming out of the pro-trump crowd, This ^.

The school's attorney is citing it as a violation of their ban on political events on campus, but unless it was going to be used as the centerpiece in a Trump rally - it's hard to want to judge that elephant as being any more of a political event than any other political expression (IE, bumper stickers, MAGA hats, etc).

Give the kid an art class project credit, his parking pass back, and let's not make a martyr of a misguided cause...
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


I'm inclined to agree with you. But also, when I see a truck like that, my immediate thought is, "Wow, I'm really sorry about your penis."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it disruptive? Florida, so probably not.
Was the elephant properly secured?
I don't see tie-downs.
What else?

I suppose offensive?  Does the school have the right to limit offensive speech?  (What is offensive?  Oh, I'll know it when I see it...)

Politicking?  I suppose they have the right to limit politics/political ads?

/Good indication that the school is ineffectual in the teaching of politics, history, political history, civics, State's rights, student rights...
//fark Trump, and fark you if you support him.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School probably doesn't want to be held liable when Antifa burns this kid's truck and starts rioting.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.


Hahahaha, I see you've never been to high school if you think student have any legal rights at all.
 
LeoffDaGrate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 says he's gonna be out school soon with the Covid, if he doesn't have it already.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life size? Does he drive a tractor trailer?

I can kind of see not letting an 18-wheeler in a high-school parking lot.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cult.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

As dirty as it makes me feel to support ANYTHING coming out of the pro-trump crowd, This ^.

The school's attorney is citing it as a violation of their ban on political events on campus, but unless it was going to be used as the centerpiece in a Trump rally - it's hard to want to judge that elephant as being any more of a political event than any other political expression (IE, bumper stickers, MAGA hats, etc).

Give the kid an art class project credit, his parking pass back, and let's not make a martyr of a misguided cause...


When I was in school in the 80's, some colors were banned.. and all hats.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

Absolutely. Imagine them banning cars with Trump bumper stickers.

And I can easily imagine that the ban does not extend to Biden bumper stickers.


So you "imagine." That's some great police work there, Lou.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

You might want to go review existing case law regarding the First Amendment and speech on campus.

/Bong Hits for Jesus


I thought the ruling in Morse v Frederick was narrowly focused on promoting illegal drug use.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling there is a little more to this story that we have not heard...

I've had to have kids move their cars because the school is a polling place and they had political bumper stickers. But, that only happens on election day.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: School probably doesn't want to be held liable when Antifa burns this kid's truck and starts rioting.


Antifa is hiding under your bed.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: This reminds me, what's with all the farking TRUMP flags? I can't recall ANY other politicians outside of a banana republic with flags bearing their names flown so proudly by supporters. In the U.S., signs, bumper stickers, billboards, sure. But there has been an explosion of farking flags with that yutz's name on them flown from porches and pick-em-up trucks EVERYWHERE here.

/Ohio


The scarier thing is how the Trump flags have evolved into racist anti-BLM flags which are now flying over Trump's rallies instead of the US flag. You know the one: the one that shows that a thin blue line is all that protects you from a black America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ouze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school is clearly, unambiguously wrong. Students do not relinquish the totality of their first amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: AurizenDarkstar: Much like having a license, having a pass

Nope. Licenses and permits are two different things.

The root of the word "permission" is permit, meaning you are asking someone to pass what should be objective judgement on you being allowed to do something, but it's often subjective judgement - and is still allowed.

A license is an entirely objective process, meaning if you meet all requirements it shall be granted. You don't go to the DMV, pass all the tests they throw at you, and end up with the clerk behind the counter saying "Uh, no, not you, not today, because reasons."


A. You're not a lawyer, so STFU about what you don't know and b. either way, you have 'perrmission' by having a license or 'tag'.

And while I'm on it, c. GFY.
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

Absolutely. Imagine them banning cars with Trump bumper stickers.

And I can easily imagine that the ban does not extend to Biden bumper stickers.


True to school policy, it'll be a blanket "no political bumper stickers" ban. Which will be used by various factions to go after everything from Trump / Biden stickers, to ironic "I like Ike" ones on the hipster rides. And maybe a few that are oblique drug references
 
asleep71
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: This reminds me, what's with all the farking TRUMP flags? I can't recall ANY other politicians outside of a banana republic with flags bearing their names flown so proudly by supporters. In the U.S., signs, bumper stickers, billboards, sure. But there has been an explosion of farking flags with that yutz's name on them flown from porches and pick-em-up trucks EVERYWHERE here.

/Ohio


and PA. I don't get it. I don't give two stones about who you're voting for. I wonder if it is a replacement for the Confederate Flag.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ouze: The school is clearly, unambiguously wrong. Students do not relinquish the totality of their first amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.


Pretty sure that the school has final say over who they issue a parking permit to.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spruce Creek High School senior Tyler Maxwell and his attorney are excited."

Of course they are, because this whole stunt was planned from day one to bait the school into something actionable, and lucrative.

Of course, little Tyler and Saul Goodman need to be careful they don't run their mouths. Filing a lawsuit for monitary gain can be grounds for dismissal.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: I thought the ruling in Morse v Frederick was narrowly focused on promoting illegal drug use.


Correct.  Also, it was completely, unambiguously, a bad decision.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: Chevello: School probably doesn't want to be held liable when Antifa burns this kid's truck and starts rioting.

Antifa is hiding under your bed.


Profa should be fearful.
 
Ouze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Ouze: The school is clearly, unambiguously wrong. Students do not relinquish the totality of their first amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.

Pretty sure that the school has final say over who they issue a parking permit to.


Do you think if they refused to issue any parking passes to Black students, that would be their right?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes the kid is doing an idiotic, cult-like thing here but I am at a loss at what he did wrong.

The usual canard used at schools with expulsion and the like is the "it is a disruption" card.  This is out in the parking lot.  It's not causing a disruption unless it is on the kid's own time.

This is just another school administration's overreach.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: Of course is a piece of shiat F150.


Compared to the Bentley you had in high school, I'm sure.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ouze: The school is clearly, unambiguously wrong. Students do not relinquish the totality of their first amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.


It's not even at the door.  It's in the parking lot.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: scanman61: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

You might want to go review existing case law regarding the First Amendment and speech on campus.

/Bong Hits for Jesus

I thought the ruling in Morse v Frederick was narrowly focused on promoting illegal drug use.


It was. GB is likely incorrect as to how the SCOTUS would apply precedent here.
 
Ouze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: UNC_Samurai: I thought the ruling in Morse v Frederick was narrowly focused on promoting illegal drug use.

Correct.  Also, it was completely, unambiguously, a bad decision.



It doesn't really matter if it was bad or not, because even then, they upheld some political speech and just drew the line at extending it to advocating for illegal drug use. I'm not sure the guy who dropped that cite actually read his link, because it clearly supports the idea that pickup truck trumpahant douche is in the right.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Imagine them banning cars with Trump bumper stickers.

And I can easily imagine that the ban does not extend to Biden bumper stickers.


"Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Parking Regulations To Be"
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

I'm inclined to agree with you. But also, when I see a truck like that, my immediate thought is, "Wow, I'm really sorry about your penis."


When you see a truck you think about dick?  And the truck owner is the weirdo?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't courts ruled on several occasions that schools do have the right to quash students' freedom of speech, including what they publish in the school paper, or their school art, or their clothing? I don't happen to agree with that, but I think it's a thing.
 
Ouze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Ouze: The school is clearly, unambiguously wrong. Students do not relinquish the totality of their first amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.

It's not even at the door.  It's in the parking lot.



I don't think the SCOTUS meant that euphemism so literally.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Gordon Bennett: The school is in the wrong here. Students have every right to legally protected political speech, even when it's in support of that loathsome windbag.

Nope.  Much like having a license, having a pass to park your car is a privilege, not a right.  And it can be revoked at any time.


But the school is the government, if it's a public school, and can't suppress political expression.  School is in the wrong.

There is nothing in the regulations for a student parking decal that Spruce Creek High School mentions that says you can't have political messages on your vehicle:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA​I​pQLSfHOH56HXQawIB7e_B6ZJGhcpBOSMYzWbjS​TsqxxJplDrB-Zg/viewform
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Yes the kid is doing an idiotic, cult-like thing here but I am at a loss at what he did wrong.

The usual canard used at schools with expulsion and the like is the "it is a disruption" card.  This is out in the parking lot.  It's not causing a disruption unless it is on the kid's own time.

This is just another school administration's overreach.


From what I'm reading, he hasn't been expelled from school.  He just lost the right to park on the premises.

But I see a lot of our right wing noise makers demanding that "this shall not stand!" and his rights are somehow being violated.

If it had been a Biden supporter, and the school had a 'no political anything' rule for parking on premises, then they should also have had that privilege taken away.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.