 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Scots fisherman say they're being driven crazy by real-life mermaid swimming in freezing waters with tail fin around them. Admit she's still better than those landlubbers doing cartwheels on the beach   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 9:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I expected a merwhale but she' pretty cute.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She's very pretty, but there's something fishy about her.

/free Dad joke.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's all fun and game until one of those fishermen decides to chum the water.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure that she has a couple of good points.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Futurama - Reverse-Mermaid
Youtube PjhfUZyA6LI
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess wearing that tail is one way to explain the smell.

jk, she is very cute
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If cold water affects women like it does men, she could be a virgin again..  just sayin'.....
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex crazed Scottish fisherman is not what I want to read about with breakfast
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: I'm sure that she has a couple of good points.


Yeah..  cold water is kind of 'nippy'.....
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I blubber her....just sayin.....
 
Two16
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does she come with tartare sauce.
 
reveal101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get that rich kids are bored and weird, but why do they insist on showing off in the media to us schlubbs trying to make rent?
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's welcome to sit next to me and talk about whatever hobby she has.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If she needs rescuing, I volunteer to do the mouth to mouth part.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She admits: "When you first put your head under water it's like someone smashing your head with a hammer. Sometimes the pain doesn't go away for the entire swim."

So, it's the swimming equivalent of listening to Jimmy Buffett? I'm just searching for a more familiar benchmark to help better understand.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reporter: What photo just we lead with, boss?
Editor: You fool, the tit shot. Always lead with the tit shot!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.