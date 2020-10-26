 Skip to content
(CNN)   Out of the rubble of Beruit, comes art   (cnn.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew you had it in you, Barney.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My heart pains for Lebanon.
They need to realize that external parties will not solve their issues if they don't solve them themselves.

Lebanon is a microcosm of the world where most of the world's players have a finger in the pie; Americans, French, Russian, Iranian, Saudi, etc. I'm just surprised that China hasn't started/funded a party there.

Lebanon is my barometer to how things are going in the world.
 
crinz83
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
betty rubble was lebanese? with wilma? come to think of it, wilma's mother was pretty butch
 
